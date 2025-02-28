Products of the Week: Olive Oil, Brooklinen Towels and Away Bags

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A new Away bag for all your weekend travel needs, another Graza olive oil joins the family to accommodate all things fried in the kitchen and the coziest Brooklinen towels drop.

Brooklinen Plush Towels You’re only really an adult when you get excited about a new towel drop. Brooklinen might be best known for their airy bedding, but their just-launched Plush Towels are nothing to sneeze. They’re spun from a 100% Organic Aegean Turkish cotton, exceptionally puffy and now the only thing allowed to touch our bodies post-shower. shop here

Graza Frizzle Olive Oil Learning to splurge on good olive oil was the easiest thing I’ve ever done. The flavor? Unmatched. The silky smoothness it adds to any dish? Sign me up. Now, beloved Graza brand has launched a new member of their olive oil family: Frizzle. To accommodate all of your frying needs — this new bottle is chock full of refined olive pomace oil and extra virgin olive oil. buy here: $7 – $33

Steady State Bandit Collection Bandit is your running friend’s favorite running brand. The Brooklyn label had a huge 2024, and kicks off 2025’s spring marathon season with the Steady State collection: performance shirts and racing shorts optimized for maximal airflow and minimal chafing. I’d recommend assembling an outfit for track and tempo sessions — and picking up a pair of the brand’s beloved socks while you’re at it. shop here

MoMA Nike Socks So apparently we can have our cake and eat it too…and by that I mean have very cool functional, aesthetically pleasing Nike socks! Hell yeah. MoMA has released an exclusive set of Nike everyday socks that be worn anywhere from the pickleball court to your other daily activities. buy here: $18

Away Active Daypack Part of the luggage brand’s Active Collection (which also now includes a hanging toiletry kit), this lightweight, weather-resistant backpack is made from 100% recycled materials and features a 16″ laptop pocket, dual water bottle holders and a trolley sleeve. It also packs flat and was designed for carrying comfort — ideal as your carry-on for shorter trips. Available in three colors. buy here: $100

Timberland x nonnative 6-Inch GORE-TEX Boot Hey Siri, how do you say, “I’m walking here,” in Japanese? Tokyo-based Nonattive is taking a crack at an American icon with their newest collaboration, a waterproof, hairy suede, 6” Gore-Tex Timberland Work Boot you do not want to miss. Bonus point if your intention is to wear them unlaced and generally stomp around. buy here: $220

Kota Pandan Liqueur Mixologist Nico de Soto (NYC’s Mace) teamed up with French liquorist Maison Gabriel Boudier to create a liqueur based around the increasingly popular Southeast Asian plant. Pandan leaves are an ingredient you’ll find used a lot of high-end cocktail bars but they’re not necessarily easy to source, so having a bottled version is ideal for home bartenders. As for taste, what’s not to love? You’re getting notes here of vanilla, almond and buttery biscuit. read more here

Urban Outfitters x Hanes These ain’t your dad’s undies. Urban Outfitters has teamed up with Hanes for a capsule full of modern, tagless staples — think cozy, square tab boxers, matching sweatsuits and striped pajama bottoms. Even better, the collection is widely affordable and available for your perusal now. Much nicer than having to snag a pack of briefs from the Rite Aid. Shop Here