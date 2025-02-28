Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Olive Oil, Brooklinen Towels and Away Bags

The 8 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
February 28, 2025 1:22 pm EST
From Graza to Timberland, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
From Graza to Timberland, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Graza, Timberland, MoMA, Brooklinen, Timberland

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A new Away bag for all your weekend travel needs, another Graza olive oil joins the family to accommodate all things fried in the kitchen and the coziest Brooklinen towels drop.

Brooklinen Plush Towels
Brooklinen Plush Towels

You’re only really an adult when you get excited about a new towel drop. Brooklinen might be best known for their airy bedding, but their just-launched Plush Towels are nothing to sneeze. They’re spun from a 100% Organic Aegean Turkish cotton, exceptionally puffy and now the only thing allowed to touch our bodies post-shower.

shop here
Graza Frizzle Olive Oil
Graza Frizzle Olive Oil

Learning to splurge on good olive oil was the easiest thing I’ve ever done. The flavor? Unmatched. The silky smoothness it adds to any dish? Sign me up. Now, beloved Graza brand has launched a new member of their olive oil family: Frizzle. To accommodate all of your frying needs — this new bottle is chock full of refined olive pomace oil and extra virgin olive oil.

buy here: $7 – $33
Steady State Bandit Collection
Steady State Bandit Collection

Bandit is your running friend’s favorite running brand. The Brooklyn label had a huge 2024, and kicks off 2025’s spring marathon season with the Steady State collection: performance shirts and racing shorts optimized for maximal airflow and minimal chafing. I’d recommend assembling an outfit for track and tempo sessions — and picking up a pair of the brand’s beloved socks while you’re at it.

shop here
MoMA Nike Socks
MoMA Nike Socks

So apparently we can have our cake and eat it too…and by that I mean have very cool functional, aesthetically pleasing Nike socks! Hell yeah. MoMA has released an exclusive set of Nike everyday socks that be worn anywhere from the pickleball court to your other daily activities.

buy here: $18
Away Active Daypack
Away Active Daypack

Part of the luggage brand’s Active Collection (which also now includes a hanging toiletry kit), this lightweight, weather-resistant backpack is made from 100% recycled materials and features a 16″ laptop pocket, dual water bottle holders and a trolley sleeve. It also packs flat and was designed for carrying comfort — ideal as your carry-on for shorter trips. Available in three colors. 

buy here: $100
Timberland x nonnative 6-Inch GORE-TEX Boot
Timberland x nonnative 6-Inch GORE-TEX Boot

Hey Siri, how do you say, “I’m walking here,” in Japanese? Tokyo-based Nonattive is taking a crack at an American icon with their newest collaboration, a waterproof, hairy suede, 6” Gore-Tex Timberland Work Boot you do not want to miss. Bonus point if your intention is to wear them unlaced and generally stomp around.

buy here: $220
Kota Pandan Liqueur
Kota Pandan Liqueur

Mixologist Nico de Soto (NYC’s Mace) teamed up with French liquorist Maison Gabriel Boudier to create a liqueur based around the increasingly popular Southeast Asian plant. Pandan leaves are an ingredient you’ll find used a lot of high-end cocktail bars but they’re not necessarily easy to source, so having a bottled version is ideal for home bartenders. As for taste, what’s not to love? You’re getting notes here of vanilla, almond and buttery biscuit.

read more here
Urban Outfitters x Hanes
Urban Outfitters x Hanes

These ain’t your dad’s undies. Urban Outfitters has teamed up with Hanes for a capsule full of modern, tagless staples — think cozy, square tab boxers, matching sweatsuits and striped pajama bottoms. Even better, the collection is widely affordable and available for your perusal now. Much nicer than having to snag a pack of briefs from the Rite Aid.

Shop Here

Leisure > Gear
Leisure > Style
Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men's Journal, the New York Daily News, The...Read More

Products of the Week: Olive Oil, Brooklinen Towels and Away Bags

