Take It From a Woman: Skip the Lingerie. Buy Her a Loungewear Set Instead.

Nearly six years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent work-from-home lifestyle ushered in a new era for loungewear. Customers were prioritizing comfort during the pandemic, spending their money at record rates on matching sweatsuits and style-forward pajamas to wear while they sat on Zoom calls. Obviously, the world looks quite different now. Many of us have returned to the office and have been forced to spend our salaries on non-stretchy work pants. Still, our love for loungewear has only continued to grow.

The loungewear market size has now reached an estimated $6.87 billion in 2024, and is predicted to grow to $19.04 billion by 2035, with major players like Nike, Lululemon and American Eagle Outfitters, which owns brands Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister, leading the charge. Brands have not only maintained but increased their popularity by creating an entirely new category of loungewear, one that blends comfort, luxury and versatility.

Take Intimissimi. The women’s intimates brand’s Boat Neck Modal Cashmere Ultralight Top has gone completely viral over the past year. The luxe cashmere long sleeve utilizes a blend of breathable modal and cashmere, so it’s comfortable enough to lounge around in, but, unlike say, a bulky pair of sweats, it’s designed with a sleek, flattering silhouette that doubles as a date night or even work top. Skims, Kim Kardashian’s widely successful shapewear and clothing brand, has also cracked this code, delivering soft cotton camis, tees and pants in sexy, form-fitting designs. As I’ve written before, even if you aren’t leaving the confines of your couch, laziness doesn’t have to equal slobbishness. You can still feel like a put-together human being in a pair of silk pajamas or 100% cotton lounge pants. It’s why I think this holiday season, you should consider gifting your lady a nice piece of loungewear.

“We sometimes forget that comfort can be incredibly sexy,” Claire Mercieca, the founder of womenswear and intimates brand Embrace, tells me. “Perhaps even more so than the classic lingerie pieces people default to.”

As much as I find lingerie to be a romantic, intimate and sexy gift — and have advised you on how to buy lingerie for the woman in your life — I’ll be honest: I can’t remember the last time I actually wore one of my lacy, dainty lingerie sets. While, yes, I feel hot in them, they’re not the most comfortable or practical pieces in my closet. What do I find myself wearing at least once every day? My Outdoor Voices CloudKnit set, washable silk pajamas or my new supportive cami from Embrace.

“When someone feels good in what they’re wearing, it changes how they carry themselves, and that confidence is far more compelling than anything with lace or a dozen straps,” says Mercieca.

“For the longest time, we’ve been sold the idea that traditional lingerie — lace, straps and intricate designs — is inherently ‘sexier,’ but I don’t really buy it. At Embrace, we believe there is something far more compelling about a piece that feels lived-in and authentic to the person wearing it. Soft intimates can carry the same intimacy and allure, without the pressure or fuss of traditional lingerie.”

If I’ve successfully made my case for elevated loungewear, with the help of Mercieca, I’ve compiled a handful of helpful tips when buying loungewear for her. The dos, the don’ts and everything in between — plus a few product suggestions — are below.

Know what she actually wears

Understanding her taste and noticing what she reaches for always feels thoughtful.

“My first, and perhaps simplest, starting point is to ask her what she wants,” says Mercieca. But if you want to surprise her, be attuned to what she actually wears.

“Start paying attention to what she reaches for in her day-to-day life, the colors, fabrics and styles she gravitates toward,” she adds. “Think about both the aesthetic and comfort: soft, natural fibers go a long way in making a piece feel truly wearable.”

Fabric and fit are key

“To me, fabric is probably the most important factor. Natural, breathable materials like modal, cotton, silk and tencel make a huge difference in both comfort, health and longevity,” says Mercieca.

When it comes to fit, pieces should feel supportive without being restrictive. “It’s worth paying attention to how they move with your body,” she says. “For example, going wireless can feel liberating without sacrificing support, versus wired bras, which can dig in or shift if the sizing isn’t perfect, and sizing can be tricky because the wire needs to match the shape of the breast.”

Don’t treat intimates as a purchase reserved for special occasions

“One thing that sometimes happens is treating intimates like a ‘special occasion’ purchase instead of something she’ll actually live in,” says Mercieca. “When the piece doesn’t feel connected to her everyday style, it can end up feeling more like a costume or a gift for him, rather than a gift for her.”

Soft intimates are pieces you wear every day, and they can make intimacy feel more spontaneous, says Mercieca: “They create space for connection in the moment, without the pressure or expectation that often comes with traditional lingerie.”

When in doubt, the more versatile, the better

If you want to ensure this will be a piece she gets a lot of wear out of, I say go with a versatile piece that works both in and out of the home, like the Ribbed Bra Top from Embrace — a new closet staple of mine.

“It works just as well for lounging at home as it does for date night paired with denims or a silk skirt. It also layers beautifully under a jacket or sweater during colder seasons,” explains Mercieca. “With a built-in bra, it works as both loungewear and intimates, and it’s the kind of piece you’ll actually reach for again and again, regardless of the occasion or season. That makes a gift worth giving.”

