The Best Lounge Pants for Men, According to a Woman Who Wishes You Wouldn’t Look Like Such a Slob

After being sequestered to my bed and couch this weekend courtesy of the worst flu I’ve ever had in my life, I began thinking about the importance of forcing yourself to implement bare-minimum self-care practices even when you feel like absolute garbage. These rituals include brushing your teeth, taking a shower and wearing a nice pair of lounge pants. Emphasis on nice.
For decades, you’ve probably lazed around in an old pair of flannel pajama pants or some basic Fruit of the Loom grey sweats you commandeered from Walmart. And for decades, your partners with whom you inhabit shared spaces are forced to contend with your worn-out lounge pants. Whether we’re on the couch with you watching a show or sick with you in bed, we don’t want to cozy up to a pair of pants riddled with holes or stains.
These are an affront to the eyes, of course, but your raggedy sweats also can’t feel that great to parade around in, and I’d bet you’re underestimating what a pair of elevated lounge pants can do for the soul. I might feel like a gross ball of congestion breaking a fever, but at least I’m doing so in a pair of ultra-soft, moisture-wicking joggers. The same is true when working at home, watching 26 hours of consecutive television, only leaving your bed to retrieve your Uber Eats order. Laziness does not have to equal slobbishness.
All of this is to say, one good pair of lounge pants is all but essential, and there are tons of options from great brands like Vuori, Alo and Todd Snyder to help you upgrade. I’ve taken the liberty of rounding up a few of the top pairs out there (and pairs, I, a woman, would like to see a man sport) from classic bulky sweats to more refined technical joggers. Below, the best lounge pants for men to chill in total comfort and style.
The Best Lounge Pants for Men
Alo Elevate Waffle Straight Leg Pant
I would be pleasantly surprised if my man strolled out in a pair of these relaxed, waffle knit lounge pants — mainly because I’d steal them for myself.
Todd Snyder x Champion Canadian Fleece Relaxed Sweatpant in Classic Navy
Time to swap out your old Champion sweats for the brand’s collab with Todd Snyder. The best-selling style is constructed from an unbelievably soft mid-weight cotton French terry fabric and is available in both classic and fun colors.
Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Slim Sweatpant
I have worn Outdoor Voices’ CloudKnit wide leg pants for years and still sing their praises. They’re stylish enough to wear outside the confines of my apartment, and they’re one of the comfiest pairs of pants I own. The same lightweight fabric is featured in this slim, men’s silhouette.
Vuori Sunday Performance Sweatpant Classic 28″
I’ve already talked ad nauseam about Vuori’s loungewear, but it’s just that good! The brand’s performance sweats are a smart, stylish take on your traditional sweatpants, and are packed with sweat-wicking properties, so they’re ideal for lounging and working out in.
Flint and Tinder Midweight Terry Sweatpant
Huckberry’s in-house brand, Flint and Tinder, makes some of the most durable, long-lasting sweatpants on the market. That’s because they use loopback cotton, a fabric that’s soft on the inside but tough on the outside, for a sweatpant that can handle your most slobbish behavior.
Skims Jersey Lounge Men’s Relaxed Straight Leg Pants
Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and clothing brand also offers a full line of sexy, comfortable wares for gentlemen. These adjustable bottoms offer a loose, relaxed fit and a sophisticated style.
Faherty Whitewater Sweatpant
For a more fitted look and feel, Faherty’s textured cotton knit jogger might be more your speed.
Nike Solo Swoosh Men’s Open-Hem Fleece Pants
Sometimes, you just want to throw on a pair of your bulkiest, fleeciest pants and call it a day. Nike has just the pair of thick, open-hem sweats — in a very nice-looking light green colorway.
Lunya Men’s Silksweats Reversible Jogger
Luxury loungewear brand Lunya is known for its sustainable, chic collection of pajamas and loungewear for both men and women. The brand’s reversible joggers are a versatile option, that feature both thermoregulating silk and super-soft sherpa fabric.
Taylor Stitch The Apres Sashiko Pant
It doesn’t get much more cozy than a pair of 100% organic Sashiko slub cotton from Taylor Stitch. These are also one of the best-looking pairs of pants on this list IMO.
Quince Organic Heavyweight Fleece Sweatpants
Retailing for $50, Quince’s top-rated 100% organic cotton heavyweight fleece sweatpants are a steal.
Intmissimi Pinstripe Print Cotton Fabric Long Pants
Maybe the classiest pajama bottoms I’ve seen.
Orvis Perfect Flannel Pajama Bottoms
If you must lounge around in flannel pajama pants, let them be from Orvis. Made from the same fabric as the brand’s Perfect Flannel Shirt, the similarly perfect bottoms are brushed soft on both sides for a super-cozy, lived-in feel.
