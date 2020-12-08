Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

The Best Lounge Pants for Men, According to a Woman Who Wishes You Wouldn’t Look Like Such a Slob

No one wants to cozy up to a pair of pants riddled with holes and stains

By Paolo Sandoval and Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated February 19, 2025 10:23 am EST
The best lounge pants for men
The best lounge pants for men make all the difference.
Brands

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

After being sequestered to my bed and couch this weekend courtesy of the worst flu I’ve ever had in my life, I began thinking about the importance of forcing yourself to implement bare-minimum self-care practices even when you feel like absolute garbage. These rituals include brushing your teeth, taking a shower and wearing a nice pair of lounge pants. Emphasis on nice.

For decades, you’ve probably lazed around in an old pair of flannel pajama pants or some basic Fruit of the Loom grey sweats you commandeered from Walmart. And for decades, your partners with whom you inhabit shared spaces are forced to contend with your worn-out lounge pants. Whether we’re on the couch with you watching a show or sick with you in bed, we don’t want to cozy up to a pair of pants riddled with holes or stains.

We Tested 11 of the Most Popular Flannel-Lined Jeans
We Tested 11 of the Most Popular Flannel-Lined Jeans
 From Carhartt to Wrangler, who comes out on top?

These are an affront to the eyes, of course, but your raggedy sweats also can’t feel that great to parade around in, and I’d bet you’re underestimating what a pair of elevated lounge pants can do for the soul. I might feel like a gross ball of congestion breaking a fever, but at least I’m doing so in a pair of ultra-soft, moisture-wicking joggers. The same is true when working at home, watching 26 hours of consecutive television, only leaving your bed to retrieve your Uber Eats order. Laziness does not have to equal slobbishness.

All of this is to say, one good pair of lounge pants is all but essential, and there are tons of options from great brands like Vuori, Alo and Todd Snyder to help you upgrade. I’ve taken the liberty of rounding up a few of the top pairs out there (and pairs, I, a woman, would like to see a man sport) from classic bulky sweats to more refined technical joggers. Below, the best lounge pants for men to chill in total comfort and style.

The Best Lounge Pants for Men

Alo Elevate Waffle Straight Leg Pant
Alo Elevate Waffle Straight Leg Pant

I would be pleasantly surprised if my man strolled out in a pair of these relaxed, waffle knit lounge pants — mainly because I’d steal them for myself.

Buy Here : $138
Todd Snyder x Champion Canadian Fleece Relaxed Sweatpant in Classic Navy
Todd Snyder x Champion Canadian Fleece Relaxed Sweatpant in Classic Navy

Time to swap out your old Champion sweats for the brand’s collab with Todd Snyder. The best-selling style is constructed from an unbelievably soft mid-weight cotton French terry fabric and is available in both classic and fun colors.

Buy Here : $158
Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Slim Sweatpant
Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Slim Sweatpant

I have worn Outdoor Voices’ CloudKnit wide leg pants for years and still sing their praises. They’re stylish enough to wear outside the confines of my apartment, and they’re one of the comfiest pairs of pants I own. The same lightweight fabric is featured in this slim, men’s silhouette.

Buy Here : $88
Vuori Sunday Performance Sweatpant Classic 28″
Vuori Sunday Performance Sweatpant Classic 28″

I’ve already talked ad nauseam about Vuori’s loungewear, but it’s just that good! The brand’s performance sweats are a smart, stylish take on your traditional sweatpants, and are packed with sweat-wicking properties, so they’re ideal for lounging and working out in.

Buy Here : $98
Flint and Tinder Midweight Terry Sweatpant
Flint and Tinder Midweight Terry Sweatpant

Huckberry’s in-house brand, Flint and Tinder, makes some of the most durable, long-lasting sweatpants on the market. That’s because they use loopback cotton, a fabric that’s soft on the inside but tough on the outside, for a sweatpant that can handle your most slobbish behavior.

Buy Here : $98
Skims Jersey Lounge Men’s Relaxed Straight Leg Pants
Skims Jersey Lounge Men’s Relaxed Straight Leg Pants

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and clothing brand also offers a full line of sexy, comfortable wares for gentlemen. These adjustable bottoms offer a loose, relaxed fit and a sophisticated style.

Buy Here : $78
Faherty Whitewater Sweatpant
Faherty Whitewater Sweatpant

For a more fitted look and feel, Faherty’s textured cotton knit jogger might be more your speed.

Buy Here : $148
Nike Solo Swoosh Men’s Open-Hem Fleece Pants
Nike Solo Swoosh Men’s Open-Hem Fleece Pants

Sometimes, you just want to throw on a pair of your bulkiest, fleeciest pants and call it a day. Nike has just the pair of thick, open-hem sweats — in a very nice-looking light green colorway.

Buy Here : $110
Lunya Men’s Silksweats Reversible Jogger
Lunya Men’s Silksweats Reversible Jogger

Luxury loungewear brand Lunya is known for its sustainable, chic collection of pajamas and loungewear for both men and women. The brand’s reversible joggers are a versatile option, that feature both thermoregulating silk and super-soft sherpa fabric.

Lunya: $198
Taylor Stitch The Apres Sashiko Pant
Taylor Stitch The Apres Sashiko Pant

It doesn’t get much more cozy than a pair of 100% organic Sashiko slub cotton from Taylor Stitch. These are also one of the best-looking pairs of pants on this list IMO.

Buy Here : $118
Quince Organic Heavyweight Fleece Sweatpants
Quince Organic Heavyweight Fleece Sweatpants

Retailing for $50, Quince’s top-rated 100% organic cotton heavyweight fleece sweatpants are a steal.

Buy Here : $50
Intmissimi Pinstripe Print Cotton Fabric Long Pants
Intmissimi Pinstripe Print Cotton Fabric Long Pants

Maybe the classiest pajama bottoms I’ve seen.

Buy Here : $70
Orvis Perfect Flannel Pajama Bottoms
Orvis Perfect Flannel Pajama Bottoms

If you must lounge around in flannel pajama pants, let them be from Orvis. Made from the same fabric as the brand’s Perfect Flannel Shirt, the similarly perfect bottoms are brushed soft on both sides for a super-cozy, lived-in feel.

Buy Here : $98

More Like This

Porsche Design Chronograph 1 F.A.T. 2025 Edition watch
Grab the Year’s Coolest Chronograph Before It Sells Out
Huckberry sale
We Just Found the Best Jacket Deal on the Internet at Huckberry
Stuck in a Style Rut? The Mr Porter Sale Section Is Here to Help.
Stuck in a Style Rut? The Mr Porter Sale Section Is Here to Help.
Dress for success with Brooks Brothers
The Brooks Brothers Presidents’ Day Sale Lives On

Leisure > Style

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Sonos Arc
Listen Up: Amazon Is Taking $250 Off the Sonos Arc

$899$649

Fitbit Charge 6
Behind On Your Resolutions? Buy a Fitbit.

$160$137

Porsche Design Chronograph 1
Porsche Design Chronograph 1

$11,500

Paul Stuart’s Quilted Wool Vest Is Deeply Discounted
Paul Stuart’s Quilted Wool Vest Is Deeply Discounted

$750$300

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Taco Martini
Yes, Cocktails Are Getting More Savory. Here’s Why.
Doctor conducting a colonoscopy
Why Are More Healthy Eaters Being Diagnosed With Colon Cancer?
Presidents Day Sales
Every Single Presidents Day Sale Worth Shopping This Weekend
A collage of the sexiest movie scenes in film history, according to the women of InsideHook
The Sexiest Movie Scenes of All Time, According to the Women of InsideHook
Jack White
How Long Should a Concert Be?
People standing unnecessarily close to the baggage carrousel in 1967
It’s Time to Step TF Back From the Baggage Carousel, People
dd

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

The best lounge pants for men

The Best Pants for Lounging, Working From Home and More

The Mr Porter Sale Section is here to help.

Stuck in a Style Rut? The Mr Porter Sale Section Is Here to Help.

Dress for success with Brooks Brothers

The Brooks Brothers Presidents’ Day Sale Lives On

The Orvis Presidents Day sale is full of hardwearing, sensible apparel.

All The Essentials You Need From the Orvis Presidents Day Sale

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

A collage of cast members from the 50 seasons of "Saturday Night Live." We ranked all 50 seasons of "SNL" from worst to best.

Every Season of “Saturday Night Live,” Ranked

Ceramic nonstick cookware at Sur La Table

This Long Weekend, You’ll Want to Shop at Sur La Table

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant

Kimera EVO37 Prototipo Zero

Italian Newcomer Kimera Is Pondering Its Next US Move