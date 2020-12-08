The Best Lounge Pants for Men, According to a Woman Who Wishes You Wouldn’t Look Like Such a Slob

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

After being sequestered to my bed and couch this weekend courtesy of the worst flu I’ve ever had in my life, I began thinking about the importance of forcing yourself to implement bare-minimum self-care practices even when you feel like absolute garbage. These rituals include brushing your teeth, taking a shower and wearing a nice pair of lounge pants. Emphasis on nice.

For decades, you’ve probably lazed around in an old pair of flannel pajama pants or some basic Fruit of the Loom grey sweats you commandeered from Walmart. And for decades, your partners with whom you inhabit shared spaces are forced to contend with your worn-out lounge pants. Whether we’re on the couch with you watching a show or sick with you in bed, we don’t want to cozy up to a pair of pants riddled with holes or stains.

These are an affront to the eyes, of course, but your raggedy sweats also can’t feel that great to parade around in, and I’d bet you’re underestimating what a pair of elevated lounge pants can do for the soul. I might feel like a gross ball of congestion breaking a fever, but at least I’m doing so in a pair of ultra-soft, moisture-wicking joggers. The same is true when working at home, watching 26 hours of consecutive television, only leaving your bed to retrieve your Uber Eats order. Laziness does not have to equal slobbishness.

All of this is to say, one good pair of lounge pants is all but essential, and there are tons of options from great brands like Vuori, Alo and Todd Snyder to help you upgrade. I’ve taken the liberty of rounding up a few of the top pairs out there (and pairs, I, a woman, would like to see a man sport) from classic bulky sweats to more refined technical joggers. Below, the best lounge pants for men to chill in total comfort and style.

Alo Elevate Waffle Straight Leg Pant I would be pleasantly surprised if my man strolled out in a pair of these relaxed, waffle knit lounge pants — mainly because I’d steal them for myself. Buy Here : $138

Todd Snyder x Champion Canadian Fleece Relaxed Sweatpant in Classic Navy Time to swap out your old Champion sweats for the brand’s collab with Todd Snyder. The best-selling style is constructed from an unbelievably soft mid-weight cotton French terry fabric and is available in both classic and fun colors. Buy Here : $158

Flint and Tinder Midweight Terry Sweatpant Huckberry’s in-house brand, Flint and Tinder, makes some of the most durable, long-lasting sweatpants on the market. That’s because they use loopback cotton, a fabric that’s soft on the inside but tough on the outside, for a sweatpant that can handle your most slobbish behavior. Buy Here : $98

Faherty Whitewater Sweatpant For a more fitted look and feel, Faherty’s textured cotton knit jogger might be more your speed. Buy Here : $148

Nike Solo Swoosh Men’s Open-Hem Fleece Pants Sometimes, you just want to throw on a pair of your bulkiest, fleeciest pants and call it a day. Nike has just the pair of thick, open-hem sweats — in a very nice-looking light green colorway. Buy Here : $110

Lunya Men’s Silksweats Reversible Jogger Luxury loungewear brand Lunya is known for its sustainable, chic collection of pajamas and loungewear for both men and women. The brand’s reversible joggers are a versatile option, that feature both thermoregulating silk and super-soft sherpa fabric. Lunya: $198

Taylor Stitch The Apres Sashiko Pant It doesn’t get much more cozy than a pair of 100% organic Sashiko slub cotton from Taylor Stitch. These are also one of the best-looking pairs of pants on this list IMO. Buy Here : $118

Orvis Perfect Flannel Pajama Bottoms If you must lounge around in flannel pajama pants, let them be from Orvis. Made from the same fabric as the brand’s Perfect Flannel Shirt, the similarly perfect bottoms are brushed soft on both sides for a super-cozy, lived-in feel. Buy Here : $98