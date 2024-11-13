Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

Take It From a Woman: Every Man I Date Is Obsessed With This Fabric 

Maybe it’s just an excuse to touch me — but men can’t get enough of Vuori’s DreamKnit fabric

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
November 13, 2024 9:21 am
Vuori's DreamKnit collection
They can't keep their hands off it.
Vuori

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I’ve owned a pair of Vuori’s Performance Joggers for about four years now (I’m actually wearing them while I type this). They were my introduction to Vuori, the coastal California brand specializing in casual technical apparel. Despite its laid-back vibe, the athleisure is packed with high-performance attributes, like moisture-wicking, quick-drying and anti-odor properties. After all these years, I still regularly sport them — on my morning walks, on flights, while lounging, working from home — for a few reasons. 

First, they’ve held up impressively over time. Because I’m usually doing some physical activity in these pants, they’ve been through countless spin cycles and still have managed to maintain their shape, looking as good as new. They’re also casually stylish. I can pair them with a classic white tee, a simple crop top or a relaxed sweatshirt and still look polished. And, perhaps most importantly, they’re the softest pair of pants I own. 

Vuori’s Performance Jogger is made from the brand’s proprietary DreamKnit fabric, which is so soft it’s almost difficult to describe. Buttery-soft, cloud-like, comfortable-as-hell are all appropriate descriptors of the brand’s signature material. But it’s something you truly have to feel to believe. Since falling in love with the Performance Jogger years ago, I’ve added quite a few pieces from the collection to my wardrobe, including a lounge short, workout crop top and a cozy half-zip sweatshirt — three pieces I regularly receive compliments on. Interestingly, a lot of those comments have been from by the men I’m dating. 

An unassuming arm wrapped around the waist of my Halo Essential Half Zip or a delicate hand on the thigh of my Performance Jogger elicits genuine amazement from men. Not because of my womanly figure, but because of how plush my garments are. “Whoa…this is really soft,” they’ll say in disbelief.

So whenever I find myself in a position where I have to buy a man a gift, or when my friends ask for gifting advice for their male partners, my mind immediately goes to Vuori’s DreamKnit collection. For the quality, the products are reasonably priced, and in line with other athleisure competitors like Lululemon and Alo. The styles are basic enough that any man can sport them with ease.

But the reason I enjoy gifting pieces from the DreamKnit collection to significant others (past and present) is two-fold. Obviously, I believe in the quality of these products, as I regularly wear them myself. I also know the recipient is going to appreciate them because they have so lovingly admired pieces from the collection on me. But also because I like to see my men wearing refined athleisure.

Rid yourself of the stained, grey Champion sweatpants you’ve had since college! It’s time to throw out the ratty intramural sports t-shirts with stretched-out necklines! Please upgrade your collection of sweatshirts with frayed hems! Preferably to something in Vuori’s DreamKnit collection. 

Not sure what to pick up? I have some favorite selections below. And with holiday shopping just begun, you might as well grab a matching set for her too. 

For Him

Vuori Ponto Performance Crew
Vuori Ponto Performance Crew
Vuori: $110
Vuori Ponto Performance Jogger
Vuori Ponto Performance Jogger
Vuori : $98
Vuori Ponto Shorts
Vuori Ponto Shorts
Vuori: $78
Vuori Ponto Performance Half Zip Hoodie
Vuori Ponto Performance Half Zip Hoodie
Vuori : $118
Vuori Coronado Pant
Vuori Coronado Pant
Buy Here : $118

For Her

Vuori Granite Snap Mock
Vuori Granite Snap Mock
Vuori : $118
Vuori Halo Performance Crop 2.0
Vuori Halo Performance Crop 2.0
Vuori : $58
Vuori Halo Performance Short 2.0
Vuori Halo Performance Short 2.0
Vuori
Vuori Halo Essential Wide Leg
Vuori Halo Essential Wide Leg
Vuori : $108
Vuori Halo Performance Hoodie 2.0
Vuori Halo Performance Hoodie 2.0
Vuori : $98
Vuori Performance Jogger
Vuori Performance Jogger
Buy Here : $94

More Like This

The listening products you should be buying
This Is Everything I Use to Listen to Music. What Should I Upgrade? 
Everything you should be buying in November
November Is the Best Month. Let’s Buy Nice Things, Shall We?
A variety of Vuori shorts spread across a wooden floor. We reviewed five different Vuori shorts for men.
A Week of Workouts in Vuori Athletic Shorts
Bespoke Post sale
Want to Get Your Holiday Shopping Done Early? Try Bespoke Post’s Sale.
Leisure > Style
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Le Creuset Dutch Oven
Take Up to 60% Off at Sur La Table

From Our Partner

Brooks Brothers Stretch Supima Cotton Non-Iron English Spread Collar, Bold Plaid Dress Shirt
Brooks Brothers Is Starting Black Friday Early

From Our Partner

Alo Yoga Belted Coat
This Oversized Alo Overcoat Is $140 Off

$348$208

On Trainers
Huckberry’s Annual Sitewide Sale Is Here

$150$89

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.
Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche
James Austin Johnson on "SNL"
This Week's "SNL" Offered a Different Kind of Election Reaction
BUGATCHI
Three Foolproof Looks to Win the Holidays, Courtesy of BUGATCHI
The faux suede collar and large buttons on a men's flannel shirt from Orvis
There Are Tons of Flannel Shirts. What Makes This One "Perfect"?
November 2024 books
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This November
NFL game in London
The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

Keep Reading

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.

Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche

NFL game in London

The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence

Laboratory microscope

A Virologist Took a Dramatic Step to Treat Her Cancer

Nick Bosa

NFL Fined the 49ers' Nick Bosa for Political Headgear