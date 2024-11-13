Take It From a Woman: Every Man I Date Is Obsessed With This Fabric 

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I’ve owned a pair of Vuori’s Performance Joggers for about four years now (I’m actually wearing them while I type this). They were my introduction to Vuori, the coastal California brand specializing in casual technical apparel. Despite its laid-back vibe, the athleisure is packed with high-performance attributes, like moisture-wicking, quick-drying and anti-odor properties. After all these years, I still regularly sport them — on my morning walks, on flights, while lounging, working from home — for a few reasons.

First, they’ve held up impressively over time. Because I’m usually doing some physical activity in these pants, they’ve been through countless spin cycles and still have managed to maintain their shape, looking as good as new. They’re also casually stylish. I can pair them with a classic white tee, a simple crop top or a relaxed sweatshirt and still look polished. And, perhaps most importantly, they’re the softest pair of pants I own.

Vuori’s Performance Jogger is made from the brand’s proprietary DreamKnit fabric, which is so soft it’s almost difficult to describe. Buttery-soft, cloud-like, comfortable-as-hell are all appropriate descriptors of the brand’s signature material. But it’s something you truly have to feel to believe. Since falling in love with the Performance Jogger years ago, I’ve added quite a few pieces from the collection to my wardrobe, including a lounge short, workout crop top and a cozy half-zip sweatshirt — three pieces I regularly receive compliments on. Interestingly, a lot of those comments have been from by the men I’m dating.

An unassuming arm wrapped around the waist of my Halo Essential Half Zip or a delicate hand on the thigh of my Performance Jogger elicits genuine amazement from men. Not because of my womanly figure, but because of how plush my garments are. “Whoa…this is really soft,” they’ll say in disbelief.

So whenever I find myself in a position where I have to buy a man a gift, or when my friends ask for gifting advice for their male partners, my mind immediately goes to Vuori’s DreamKnit collection. For the quality, the products are reasonably priced, and in line with other athleisure competitors like Lululemon and Alo. The styles are basic enough that any man can sport them with ease.

But the reason I enjoy gifting pieces from the DreamKnit collection to significant others (past and present) is two-fold. Obviously, I believe in the quality of these products, as I regularly wear them myself. I also know the recipient is going to appreciate them because they have so lovingly admired pieces from the collection on me. But also because I like to see my men wearing refined athleisure.

Rid yourself of the stained, grey Champion sweatpants you’ve had since college! It’s time to throw out the ratty intramural sports t-shirts with stretched-out necklines! Please upgrade your collection of sweatshirts with frayed hems! Preferably to something in Vuori’s DreamKnit collection.

Not sure what to pick up? I have some favorite selections below. And with holiday shopping just begun, you might as well grab a matching set for her too.

