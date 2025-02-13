InsideCart: What Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Month

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to InsideCart, your sneak peek into what we, the discerning and ultra-picky editors of InsideHook, are adding to our own shopping carts each month…or wishing that we could afford to, at least. Consider it your monthly insight into all things cutting-edge (or charmingly vintage) from your favorite cohort of tastemaking product freaks. This time around: a 7-in-1 charger, a footy-inspired Diemme x Hiking Patrol footwear collab and the 20th anniversary of Wilco’s A Ghost Is Born.

This Light-Up 7-In-1 Supercharger

If you look back on my 10+ years at InsideHook, you’ll see a pattern when it comes to recommending tech: I like things that power up my devices. Portable MagSafe chargers, 3-in-1 chargers, foldable plug USB-C chargers, surge protectors, etc. So of course I’m excited by Moonbase, a 240W GaN power strip / “supercharger” with three AC and four USB-C ports. It’s also modular, so you can expand your power capacity, and features customizable LEDs. Seriously, this thing looks like it’s from a far-off future (but one that apparently still uses USB-C cables). Funding for the Moonbase ends this week on Indiegogo, though that probably just means prices will go up a bit. — Kirk Miller, Senior Editor

A Wilco Reissue for Brooklyn Dads and Editors-In-Chief

In addition to writing about turntables and all manner of home audio gear, I also spend a frankly embarrassing amount of money on vinyl. And so, as an extremely devoted Wilco nerd, I did not hesitate for even one second a few months back when the pre-order went live for the 20th anniversary, 9xLP deluxe reissue of A Ghost Is Born. Originally released in 2004, it’s the follow-up to the band’s landmark Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, and it was recorded during a time of great tumult for the band. Suffering from an addiction to painkillers, frontman Jeff Tweedy checked himself into a rehab clinic after sessions for the album were complete, and longtime multi-instrumentalist Leroy Bach left the band, ultimately being replaced by Pat Sansone and guitarist Nels Cline. Ghost features some of Tweedy’s most harrowing songs, and it stands out as the Wilco record where he most shines as a guitarist. There’s obviously a whole lot of extras included in the deluxe version, including a 2004 live show from Boston, but for anyone who’s not looking for such a deep dive, there’s also a more reasonable (less awesome) 2xLP version. — Mike Conklin, Editor-in-Chief

Some Handmade Parisian Liqueur Glasses

I came across this set of sculptural liqueur glasses on my Pinterest a few weeks ago and haven’t been the same since. The long-stemmed glasses are handmade and mouth-blown by Parisian designer Justine Menard. I don’t even drink aperitifs or liqueurs that often to justify buying a specific drinking vessel for them — but if I had a spare $236 lying around, I’d be adding this set of glassware to my shopping cart (and my bar cart) immediately. — Logan Mahan, Commerce Editor

A Sneaker Collab That Doesn’t Suck

I am, for the most part, pretty over collabs. The generalized format — slap a logo or flashy colorway on a best-seller and call it a day — has become a drain on my small brain and smaller wallet. But this particular partnership between moodboard-turned-editorial-turned-fashion-brand Hiking Patrol and hiking shoe pariahs Diemme has peaked my interest if only because it combines my two interests, those being footy-inspired gear and spending too much money on clothing I do not need. Just check out that patent leather tongue! — Paolo Sandoval, Commerce Editor

The Celeb Skincare Kit De Jour

I have to admit that Hailey Bieber knows what she’s doing when it comes to skincare and whenever I have that little bit of extra disposable income, I turn to Rhode. Next on my hit list is the Rhode Kit, which comes with four of your daily skincare essentials. Plus, you’ll get the cool bubble bag to store them in. A need. — Hanna Agro, Assistant Editor

A Quest for a (Very) Vintage Necklace

For a few months now, I’ve been on the hunt for an Ancient Greek or Roman coin because I want to have it made into a pendant, kind of like this. Denarius coins, which were first circulated around 211 BC, seem to be plentiful and not too expensive if you find a good auction. If you have any tips, HMU! — Amanda Gabriele, Senior Editor

One Editor’s Cure to Seasonal Sleep Issues

The winter months have always wreaked havoc on my sleep schedule. I’m up early, which is great, but by 4 p.m., I’m ready for bed again, which is less great! After nearly 34 years of this, I’ve accepted that there’s not much to be done about it, aside from booking a one-way ticket to somewhere sunny. That said, Philips’ SmartSleep Sleep and Wake-Up Light has at least made the whole ordeal a bit more bearable in recent months.

This thing is packed with features, but it’s the “Sleep and Wake Up Light” that’s really revolutionized my mornings. It gradually brightens over 30 minutes, starting with a soft, warm red and slowly shifting to orange and then to a bright yellow — all before my alarm even goes off. It’s like waking up to a natural sunrise. Later, the sunset simulation does the opposite, easing me into sleep with a gentle fade. Truth be told, I didn’t even know alarm clocks could be this smart — smart touch display? Light-guided breathing? Though even if it didn’t do anything except change colors, I’d still be a fan. — Lindsay Rogers, Travel Editor