The Simple Knitwear Hack That Makes You Look Like a ’90s Heartthrob

A textured sweater will add some serious retro charm to your wardrobe

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
December 22, 2025 4:08 pm EST
Sweaters from Billy Reid
Billy Reid's knitwear channels '90s cool.
Billy Reid

To understand why the ‘90s and early 2000s are considered one of the most stylish time periods ever, one only has to look as far as the Hollywood hotshots of the day — Keanu Reeves, Leonardo DiCaprio, a young Matt Damon. Or, more specifically, one has to remember (or track down the Pinterest photos of) what exactly this heartthrob class was actually wearing. Namely, a fair bit of textured, top-tier knitwear

The layer game of these actors remains unmatched to this day, due in large part to what was the go-to style of the day: nonchalant sweaters, often from iconic mall brands we know and love (or are falling back in love with) today, from Abercrombie & Fitch to Banana Republic.

These knits tended to feature a ribbed or waffle weave, which added both texture and structure over ratty tees and under suede blazers or leather jackets, and generally imbued a sense of radical casualness and swagger to an otherwise average outfit — a feeling that menswear has been trying to replicate in the decades since.

Recently, some brands have come close. The great mall-brand resurgence of the 2020s has seen the same labels that provide some of the source material dip back into their archives for vintage-inspired pieces that include relaxed ribbed knits and charming waffle pullovers.

But it’s not just the OGs that are channeling the ‘90. Even some of the more recent menswear heavy-hitterss, Billy Reid chief among them, are getting in on the Hollywood heartthrob action. 

Swoon-worthy as it may be, Billy Reid’s selection of knitwear is a notable step up in quality — most all of their sweaters are woven from premium cottons, cashmeres and wools — compared to the mall-brand offerings, and a hair more sophisticated. Rather than fully leaning into the aggressively boxy fits du jour, Billy Reid’s collection of texturized crewnecks skew towards a more classic fit, with a slightly slimmer build and grown-up color palettes that make them noticeably more wearable in, say, the office.

Is nailing ’90s cool really as easy as slapping on a sweater over some louche pleated trousers and a rumpled button-down? In this case, yes, so long as you pick the right ribbed sweater (and maybe grow the middle part back out).

Head over to Billy Reid to peruse their entire selection of knitwear here, or keep reading about the brand’s lineup of equally excellent jackets.

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
