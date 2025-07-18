Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

From Our EIC: I Did Not Expect to Be So Impressed by This Mall Brand

From classic tees to shorts, Abercrombie & Fitch kinda has everything

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
July 18, 2025 4:34 pm EDT
Three different shirts from Abercrombie & Fitch. Left to right: a linen button-down, T-shirt and camp collar shirt
I recently found myself at my local mall, along with my 15-year-old daughter who was somewhat frantically in search of denim shorts that were not too short, not too long, not too wide and not too narrow. We visited a practically endless list of stores, one of which was Hollister, which is a place no 46-year-old man should ever have to spend any time at all.

 Banana Republic, Abercrombie, Gap and more

We also went to Abercrombie, though, which was a very different story. I’ve spoken to InsideHook Style Editor Paolo Sandoval about the brand’s resurgence in recent years, but I’d never really checked it out for myself. As my daughter set up camp in the fitting room — it is crazy how much time she spends in there — I browsed the men’s section and was fully impressed. Some of it leans a little bit young, as in lots of boxy cropped teeskooky prints and random, dopey graphics, but there was also no shortage of solid basics that I think are cut in a way that reads slightly youthful without making me worry that I’m approaching “how do you do, fellow kids” territory. Below, a few items I picked up and a few more I’m now eyeing.

Also, if anyone is wondering, these are the perfect denim shorts for women, according to one 15-year-old anyway. We bought two pairs.

Abercrombie & Fitch Linen Button-Up Shirt
Abercrombie & Fitch Linen Button-Up Shirt

One of my biggest problems with linen shirts is that, for some horrible reason, they always seem to be cut long and slim, which in my mind defeats the entire purpose of the fabric, which is meant to be breezy and laid-back. This one, though, is the perfect length to be worn untucked, and it’s just boxy enough to allow for easy movement.

Buy Here : $80 $64
Abercrombie & Fitch Textured Pull-On Short
Abercrombie & Fitch Textured Pull-On Short

Nothing crazy here, but a very versatile pair of shorts boasting an extremely reasonable 6” inseam and available in a ton of colors.

Buy Here : $60 $48
Abercrombie & Fitch Camp Collar Summer Linen-Blend Shirt
Abercrombie & Fitch Camp Collar Summer Linen-Blend Shirt

Like the one above, but with a camp collar instead of a traditional button-down. This one in particular would look great left unbuttoned over a T-shirt.

Buy Here : $60 $48
Abercrombie & Fitch Classic Polished Tee
Abercrombie & Fitch Classic Polished Tee

I realize that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure when it comes to T-shirts, and that it all comes down to fit, but this one was perfect for me. Like seemingly all of the brand’s clothing, it runs a bit big — I’m 6’1” and about 190 pounds and mediums fit across the board.

Buy Here : $19 $15
Abercrombie & Fitch Lightweight Cropped Barn Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch Lightweight Cropped Barn Jacket

I just noticed this on their website this morning, and far be it from me to wish away the summer, but…I could see this being a staple come fall.

Buy Here : $150 $120

Mike Conklin is InsideHook's Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men's Journal.

