From Our EIC: I Did Not Expect to Be So Impressed by This Mall Brand

I recently found myself at my local mall, along with my 15-year-old daughter who was somewhat frantically in search of denim shorts that were not too short, not too long, not too wide and not too narrow. We visited a practically endless list of stores, one of which was Hollister, which is a place no 46-year-old man should ever have to spend any time at all.

We also went to Abercrombie, though, which was a very different story. I’ve spoken to InsideHook Style Editor Paolo Sandoval about the brand’s resurgence in recent years, but I’d never really checked it out for myself. As my daughter set up camp in the fitting room — it is crazy how much time she spends in there — I browsed the men’s section and was fully impressed. Some of it leans a little bit young, as in lots of boxy cropped tees, kooky prints and random, dopey graphics, but there was also no shortage of solid basics that I think are cut in a way that reads slightly youthful without making me worry that I’m approaching “how do you do, fellow kids” territory. Below, a few items I picked up and a few more I’m now eyeing.

Also, if anyone is wondering, these are the perfect denim shorts for women, according to one 15-year-old anyway. We bought two pairs.

Abercrombie & Fitch Linen Button-Up Shirt One of my biggest problems with linen shirts is that, for some horrible reason, they always seem to be cut long and slim, which in my mind defeats the entire purpose of the fabric, which is meant to be breezy and laid-back. This one, though, is the perfect length to be worn untucked, and it’s just boxy enough to allow for easy movement. Buy Here : $80 $64

Abercrombie & Fitch Classic Polished Tee I realize that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure when it comes to T-shirts, and that it all comes down to fit, but this one was perfect for me. Like seemingly all of the brand’s clothing, it runs a bit big — I’m 6’1” and about 190 pounds and mediums fit across the board. Buy Here : $19 $15