From Our EIC: Round Out Your Summer Wardrobe With J.Crew

How to stay cool even when it's this hot out

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
June 20, 2025 1:06 pm EDT
All your J.Crew sale needs.
J.Crew

Mall brands are uncharacteristically front-of-mind for us around here lately. Last week, Logan used her Take It From a Woman email to construct six outfits from regular-Joe brands like Banana Republic, Gap and Abercrombie. And just a couple days ago, Paolo highlighted a few items from J.Crew’s massive sale, where hundreds of items are discounted by as much as 85%.

I’ll Be Living in These Running Shorts This Summer
 Ciele’s featherweight 7-inch shorts ditch the liner and seemingly disappear on steamy runs

Well that sale is still going strong, so I thought I’d give it a good once over and call out some of the items that piqued my interest. Whether you’re looking to add a new suit to your rotation, stock up on basic tees, or pretty much anything in between, there’s no shortage of deals to be had. Below, find eight I’m eyeing.

Enjoy the weekend, you guys. I’ll be spending it listening to this new S.G. Goodman record and trying to keep cool.

J.Crew Secret Wash Camp Collar
Buy Here: $90 $50
J.Crew Classic-Fit Linen Trouser
Buy Here : $128 $63
J.Crew Garment-Dyed Seersucker Shirt
Buy Here : $90 $37
J.Crew Broken-In T-Shirt
Buy Here: $37 $20
J.Crew Seed-Stitch Cotton Sweater Polo
Buy Here : $98 $37
J.Crew Classic Japanese Selvedge Jeans
Buy Here : $188 $150
J.Crew Sueded Striped T-Shirt
Buy Here : $45 $18
J.Crew Crosby Fit Suit Jacket
Buy Here : $298 $120

Mike Conklin is InsideHook's Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men's Journal.

