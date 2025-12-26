Products of the Week: Paddington Cashmere, Speakers and Coats

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Arc’teryx udpates their Rush Jacket for backcountry touring, fresh Paddington collabs come out of Rowing Blazers and Brunch drops one of their coziest slippers yet.

Bang & Olufsen Beolab 90 Speakers The sound quality of Bang & Olufsen products is unmatched — and now they’ve just released a stunning pair of standing floor speakers that look like they’re from the future. These pieces are fashioned out of Scandinavian aluminum and oak and feature multi-direction audio front options, so you can always feel like you’re listening in the front row. find here

Brunch Shearling Slippers We’ve raved about the cozy Brunch slippers and sleepwear before, but they just released an updated shearling version of their classic Essential Slippers. The shearling slide-ons come in two colorways, a lovely chocolate brown and a natural off-white. They’re perfect for the deep winter months ahead to keep you cozy and warm. buy here: $145

Arc’teryx Rush Jacket As we head into the thick of ski and snowboard season, consider this revamped Rush jacket from Arc’teryx. It features updated gore-tex pro epe material designed specifically for backcountry touring. It’s light, it’s thin and just as strong and durable. buy here: $800

Lunar New Year Maison Martell February 2026 will mark Lunar New Year as we head into the Year of the Horse. To celebrate, Maison Martell has released a limited-edition Year of the Horse bottle of their famous cognac, Martell Cordon Bleu. The bottle features custom calligraphy designed by Chinese contemporary artist He Datian. buy here: $250

Rowing Blazers x Paddington 2.0 We love the Rowing Blazers collabs, and just as Paddington makes his debut on the West End, they drop yet another classic capsule co-branded with the iconic British bear. It’s full of cozy cashmere, corduroy and one fuzzy sherpa fleece we’re obsessed with. shop here

