Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure

Products of the Week: Paddington Cashmere, Speakers and Coats

The 5 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By Hanna Agro
December 26, 2025 2:03 pm EST
You're gonna want to check these out.
You're gonna want to check these out.
Rowing Blazers, Bang & Olufsen, Brunch

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Arc’teryx udpates their Rush Jacket for backcountry touring, fresh Paddington collabs come out of Rowing Blazers and Brunch drops one of their coziest slippers yet.

Bang & Olufsen Beolab 90 Speakers
Bang & Olufsen Beolab 90 Speakers

The sound quality of Bang & Olufsen products is unmatched — and now they’ve just released a stunning pair of standing floor speakers that look like they’re from the future. These pieces are fashioned out of Scandinavian aluminum and oak and feature multi-direction audio front options, so you can always feel like you’re listening in the front row.

find here
Brunch Shearling Slippers
Brunch Shearling Slippers

We’ve raved about the cozy Brunch slippers and sleepwear before, but they just released an updated shearling version of their classic Essential Slippers. The shearling slide-ons come in two colorways, a lovely chocolate brown and a natural off-white. They’re perfect for the deep winter months ahead to keep you cozy and warm.

buy here: $145
Arc'teryx Rush Jacket
Arc’teryx Rush Jacket

As we head into the thick of ski and snowboard season, consider this revamped Rush jacket from Arc’teryx. It features updated gore-tex pro epe material designed specifically for backcountry touring. It’s light, it’s thin and just as strong and durable.

buy here: $800
Lunar New Year Maison Martell
Lunar New Year Maison Martell

February 2026 will mark Lunar New Year as we head into the Year of the Horse. To celebrate, Maison Martell has released a limited-edition Year of the Horse bottle of their famous cognac, Martell Cordon Bleu. The bottle features custom calligraphy designed by Chinese contemporary artist He Datian.

buy here: $250
Rowing Blazers x Paddington 2.0
Rowing Blazers x Paddington 2.0

We love the Rowing Blazers collabs, and just as Paddington makes his debut on the West End, they drop yet another classic capsule co-branded with the iconic British bear. It’s full of cozy cashmere, corduroy and one fuzzy sherpa fleece we’re obsessed with.

shop here

Meet your guide

Hanna Agro

Hanna Agro

Hanna Agro is an Assistant Editor at InsideHook. She writes commerce reviews and roundups and helps run the social media accounts. You can find her running around the city filming and editing content or in the office typing away. She lives in Manhattan and loves trying new restaurants, strolling through Riverside Park and sitting down with a good book. She…
More from Hanna Agro »

More Like This

flamingo estate collage on textured background
Must-Have Items for Your New Year’s Self-Care Routine
Here's How to Use Your FSA Money Before Time Runs Out
Here's How to Use Your FSA Money Before Time Runs Out
Boxing Day sales
InsideHook’s Guide to the Best End-of-Year Sales
collage of pura lifestyle images
Review: The Simple Gadget Everyone Should Have for Their Home

Leisure > Food
Leisure > Gear
Leisure
Leisure > Style

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Spend Those HSA Dollars On Glasses, Why Don’t You?
Spend Those HSA Dollars On Glasses, Why Don’t You?

From Our Partner

Amazon Echo on grey background
Need a Last-Minute Gift? Buy an Amazon Device.

From Our Partner

Shinola Runwell Chronograph Watch
Shinola’s Excellent 25% Off Deal Ends Today

From Our Partner

JBL Charge 6
JBL Has Your Ideal Portable Speaker

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of some of the biggest moments in pop culture from 2025: Taylor Swift, Jeremy Allen White, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Sydney Sweeney and Leonardo DiCaprio
Was 2025 a Pop Culture Dud?
A man showering in the dark.
How a Nightly “Dark Shower” Could Help You Sleep Better
The 14 Best US Towns for Solo Travelers
The 14 Best US Towns for Solo Travelers
Several signs of $30 or less with two hands with bourbon bottles reaching for each other
Bourbons Under $30 Worth Adding to Your Home Bar
Marine Corps logo
How Do Marine Drill Instructors Avoid Losing Their Voices?
A scene from the show "Heated Rivalry" behind an image of Dan and Chris Powers of the podcast "Empty Netters"
Even Straight Hockey Bros Are Obsessed With “Heated Rivalry”

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Leisure, Right This Way

flamingo estate collage on textured background

Must-Have Items for Your New Year’s Self-Care Routine

A collage of some of the best vehicles we drove in 2025 at InsideHook, including a custom Porsche, the Ford Mustang GTD and the Mercedes-Benz G550

The 12 Best Vehicles We Drove in 2025

Trevi Fountain

It's About to Get More Expensive to Visit Rome's Trevi Fountain

Foxconn Model B, the precursor to the company's first production EV, the Bria

Would You Buy a Car From the Company That Builds iPhones?

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Contemporary movies

The Year the Auteurs Finally Portrayed Present-Day America

Booker's The Reserves 2025

Beam Released 6 Special Bourbons. We Ranked Them All.

Three videos of food being served, taken from the restaurant-rating app Beli

Does Dining Out Even Count If It’s Not on Beli?

Under $250 gifts

The Best Gifts Under $250 to Spoil Them Rotten