The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant

We've rounded up the best steals for your long weekend, including style, home, tech and more

By The Editors @insidehook
Updated October 30, 2024 5:01 am
The Amazon Labor Day Sale has tons of sick deals on tech, style, and more.
Each week, we scour the internet to find the best deals available and to do so, more often than not, we find ourselves scrolling through the thousands of pages at Amazon. The e-commerce site hosts can’t-miss discounts on myriad products and this week is no exception.

Naturally, we’ve done our due diligence and rounded up a host of deals for you to shop, spanning categories like style, tech and home so that you can spend less time surfing Amazon’s befuddlingly simple interface and more time…doing something more interesting or something. There are jeans from Levi’s, headphones from Beats, appliances just in time for holiday cooking …and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Below, the best deals you can gobble up right this instance.

Style

Brooks Brothers Long Sleeve Non-Iron Stretch Oxford Sport Shirt
Brooks Brothers Long Sleeve Non-Iron Stretch Oxford Sport Shirt
Amazon : $108$86

You probably need a new work shirt. This one’s now under $100.

Levi’s 505 Regular Fit Jeans
Levi’s 505 Regular Fit Jeans
Amazon : $70$40

Your new favorite pair of fall jeans. They’d look so hot in a pumpkin patch.

Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
Amazon : $90$73

The three-stripe classic is still a great choice of footwear.

Tech

Beats Solo 4
Beats Solo 4
Buy it now : $200$100

Save an entire Benny Frank on Beats’ wireless Bluetooth headphones that boast up to 50 hours of battery life.

SHOKZ OpenRun Pro
SHOKZ OpenRun Pro
Amazon : $180$160

Marathon training? Why not treat yourself to some new running headphones?

INIU Wireless Charger
INIU Wireless Charger
Buy it now : $27$13

Never have to plug in your phone again.

Home and Kitchen

KitchenAid 13-Cup Food Processor, Contour Silver
KitchenAid 13-Cup Food Processor, Contour Silver
Amazon : $200$150

Cooking Thanksgiving dinner just got a whole lot easier.

Ninja GR101 Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill & Griddle
Ninja GR101 Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill & Griddle
Amazon : $140$80

Who says grilling season has to be over?

KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer
KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer
Amazon : $60$45

Your holiday cookies are gonna be fire.

