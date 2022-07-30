Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Each week, we scour the internet to find the best deals available and to do so, more often than not, we find ourselves scrolling through the thousands of pages at Amazon. The e-commerce site hosts can’t-miss discounts on myriad products and this week is no exception.
Naturally, we’ve done our due diligence and rounded up a host of deals for you to shop, spanning categories like style, tech and home so that you can spend less time surfing Amazon’s befuddlingly simple interface and more time…doing something more interesting or something. There are jeans from Levi’s, headphones from Beats, appliances just in time for holiday cooking …and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Below, the best deals you can gobble up right this instance.
Style
You probably need a new work shirt. This one’s now under $100.
Your new favorite pair of fall jeans. They’d look so hot in a pumpkin patch.
The three-stripe classic is still a great choice of footwear.
Tech
Save an entire Benny Frank on Beats’ wireless Bluetooth headphones that boast up to 50 hours of battery life.
Marathon training? Why not treat yourself to some new running headphones?
Never have to plug in your phone again.
Home and Kitchen
Cooking Thanksgiving dinner just got a whole lot easier.
Who says grilling season has to be over?
Your holiday cookies are gonna be fire.
