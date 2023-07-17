The Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Long-Awaited Anniversary Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is practically stuff of legend at this point: from now till August 7, you can shop some amazing deals from top brands — Nike, Supergoop! and Vitamix, to name a few — during Nordstrom’s biggest shopping event of the year. From style products to home goods, and everything in between, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale features markdowns on brand-new arrivals and best-selling items.

Robert Barakett’s tees are admittedly new to us, but we’ve been impressed by what we’ve seen so far. Their ultra-soft tees are crafted from a luxe pima and side-vented for breathability, they’re cool to the touch and a total joy to wear. Oh, and did we mention that they’re $20 off?

Moccamaster KBT Thermal Carafe Coffee Brewer We were expecting them to have a run-of-the-mill coffee maker on sale. So it’s a welcome surprise that they have this cult-favorite Moccamaster, which combines simple functionality with superior brewing tech. Buy Here : $359 $255

ON Running Cloudswift Running Shoe We’ve written about our love of On Running shoes before. One of our editors who has logged countless miles in almost every major running shoe brand, says he’s now considered an “On man.” The Cloudswift is a perfect street running shoe thanks to its foam sole, durability and solid ribbed lacing cage. Nordstrom : $140 $113

New Balance 574 Sneakers Searching for a pair of retro-ish, bread-and-butter summer kicks that’ll win you compliments, look good with everything, and won’t break the bank? Look no further than the New Balance 574 sneakers, currently on sale. Nordstrom : $85 $67

Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve If your hands are a dry, cracked mess, you should to invest in a high-quality, deeply hydrating hand cream, namely Kiehl’s best-selling Ultimate Strength Hand Salve that uses botanical oils and natural wax derived from olive oil to protect, repair and soothe skin. Buy Here : $24 $18