Gear | Updated July 17, 2023

The Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Long-Awaited Anniversary Sale

From now till August 7, save big during Nordstrom's biggest shopping event of the year


The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally here.
By The Editors

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is practically stuff of legend at this point: from now till August 7, you can shop some amazing deals from top brands — Nike, Supergoop! and Vitamix, to name a few — during Nordstrom’s biggest shopping event of the year. From style products to home goods, and everything in between, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale features markdowns on brand-new arrivals and best-selling items.

Best Style Deals:

Robert Barakett Georgia Pima Cotton T-Shirt
Robert Barakett Georgia Pima Cotton T-Shirt
Nordstrom : $70$50

Robert Barakett’s tees are admittedly new to us, but we’ve been impressed by what we’ve seen so far. Their ultra-soft tees are crafted from a luxe pima and side-vented for breathability, they’re cool to the touch and a total joy to wear. Oh, and did we mention that they’re $20 off?

Bonobos Washed Stretch Twill Chino Pants￼
Bonobos Washed Stretch Twill Chino Pants￼
Nordstrom : $99$70
Shinola 41 mm Runwell Leather Strap Watch
Shinola 41 mm Runwell Leather Strap Watch
Nordstrom : $595$400
Quay Australia On the Fly 48mm Aviator Sunglasses
Quay Australia On the Fly 48mm Aviator Sunglasses
Nordstrom : $65$43
AllSaints Underground Logo Organic Cotton Graphic Sweatshirt
AllSaints Underground Logo Organic Cotton Graphic Sweatshirt
Nordstrom : $169$109

Best Home Deals

Parachute Linen Duvet Cover
Parachute Linen Duvet Cover

Crafted in Portugal from high-end European flax, this garment-washed duvet cover is supremely soft, naturally breathable and now under $300.

Buy Here : $320$225
Monos 27-Inch Medium Check-In Spinner Luggage
Monos 27-Inch Medium Check-In Spinner Luggage
Buy Here : $325$235
Sijo Eucalyptus Tencel Lyocell Sheet Set
Sijo Eucalyptus Tencel Lyocell Sheet Set
Shop the Sale Here
Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set
Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set
Buy it now : $168$118
Pendelton Moonlight Mesa Throw Blanket
Pendelton Moonlight Mesa Throw Blanket
Buy Here : $129$91

Best Kitchen Deals

Moccamaster KBT Thermal Carafe Coffee Brewer
Moccamaster KBT Thermal Carafe Coffee Brewer

We were expecting them to have a run-of-the-mill coffee maker on sale. So it’s a welcome surprise that they have this cult-favorite Moccamaster, which combines simple functionality with superior brewing tech.

Buy Here : $359$255
Our Place Always Pan 2.0
Our Place Always Pan 2.0
Our Place : $150$113
Fellow Corvo EKG Electric Kettle
Fellow Corvo EKG Electric Kettle
Buy Here : $195$150
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Water Bottle
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Water Bottle
Buy Here : $52$40
Viking 10-Inch & 12-Inch Hard Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan Set
Viking 10-Inch & 12-Inch Hard Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan Set
Buy it now : $150$100

Best Fitness Deals

ON Running Cloudswift Running Shoe
ON Running Cloudswift Running Shoe

We’ve written about our love of On Running shoes before. One of our editors who has logged countless miles in almost every major running shoe brand, says he’s now considered an “On man.” The Cloudswift is a perfect street running shoe thanks to its foam sole, durability and solid ribbed lacing cage.

Nordstrom : $140$113
Calvin Klein 5-Pack Performance Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein 5-Pack Performance Boxer Briefs
Nordstrom : $71$45
Nike Dri-FIT Victory+ Broken Stripe Print Performance Golf Polo
Nike Dri-FIT Victory+ Broken Stripe Print Performance Golf Polo
Nordstrom : $68$51
Rhone Athletic Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Rhone Athletic Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Nordstrom : $64$47
Hyrdro Flask 24-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle
Hyrdro Flask 24-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle
Nordstrom : $47$35

Best ShoeDeals

New Balance 574 Sneakers
New Balance 574 Sneakers

Searching for a pair of retro-ish, bread-and-butter summer kicks that’ll win you compliments, look good with everything, and won’t break the bank? Look no further than the New Balance 574 sneakers, currently on sale.

Nordstrom : $85$67
Cole Haan GrandPro Low Top Sneaker
Cole Haan GrandPro Low Top Sneaker
Nordstrom : $150$99
Allen Edmonds Verona II Bit Loafer￼
Allen Edmonds Verona II Bit Loafer￼
Nordstrom : $395$270
Reef Santa Ana Flip Flop
Reef Santa Ana Flip Flop
Nordstrom : $90$60
Sperry Gold Cup Authentic Original Boat Shoe ￼
Sperry Gold Cup Authentic Original Boat Shoe ￼
Nordstrom : $175$120

Best Women’s Deals

Monica Vinader Essential Diamond Necklace
Monica Vinader Essential Diamond Necklace

Featuring a sparkling round diamond, this dainty 18k gold-plated necklace is an understated, yet eye-catching piece of jewelry she can wear daily or save for special occasions.

Buy it now : $295$200
Beis Mini Weekender Travel Bag
Beis Mini Weekender Travel Bag
Buy Here : $98$73
Levi’s Ribcage Ripped High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
Levi’s Ribcage Ripped High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
Buy it now : $98$66
Bombas Assorted 3-Pack Tri-Block Ankle Socks
Bombas Assorted 3-Pack Tri-Block Ankle Socks
Buy Here : $39$27
Cloudmonster Running Shoe (Women)￼
Cloudmonster Running Shoe (Women)￼
Buy Here : $170$130

Best Grooming Deals

Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

If your hands are a dry, cracked mess, you should to invest in a high-quality, deeply hydrating hand cream, namely Kiehl’s best-selling Ultimate Strength Hand Salve that uses botanical oils and natural wax derived from olive oil to protect, repair and soothe skin.

Buy Here : $24$18
Necessaire The Body Wash Duo Set
Necessaire The Body Wash Duo Set
Buy Here : $50$35
Malin+Goetz Jumbo Peppermint Shampoo
Malin+Goetz Jumbo Peppermint Shampoo
Buy Here : $75$54
Jo Malone Cologne Collection Set
Jo Malone Cologne Collection Set
Buy it now : $120$90
Vacation Leisure-Enhancing Sunscreen Summer Sunscreen Duo
Vacation Leisure-Enhancing Sunscreen Summer Sunscreen Duo
Buy it now : $41$28

