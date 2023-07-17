The Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Long-Awaited Anniversary Sale
From now till August 7, save big during Nordstrom's biggest shopping event of the year
The Nordstrom Anniversary sale is practically stuff of legend at this point: from now till August 7, you can shop some amazing deals from top brands — Nike, Supergoop! and Vitamix, to name a few — during Nordstrom’s biggest shopping event of the year. From style products to home goods, and everything in between, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale features markdowns on brand-new arrivals and best-selling items.
Best Style Deals:
Robert Barakett’s tees are admittedly new to us, but we’ve been impressed by what we’ve seen so far. Their ultra-soft tees are crafted from a luxe pima and side-vented for breathability, they’re cool to the touch and a total joy to wear. Oh, and did we mention that they’re $20 off?
Best Home Deals
Parachute Linen Duvet Cover
Best Kitchen Deals
Moccamaster KBT Thermal Carafe Coffee Brewer
We were expecting them to have a run-of-the-mill coffee maker on sale. So it’s a welcome surprise that they have this cult-favorite Moccamaster, which combines simple functionality with superior brewing tech.
Best Fitness Deals
ON Running Cloudswift Running Shoe
We’ve written about our love of On Running shoes before. One of our editors who has logged countless miles in almost every major running shoe brand, says he’s now considered an “On man.” The Cloudswift is a perfect street running shoe thanks to its foam sole, durability and solid ribbed lacing cage.
Best ShoeDeals
New Balance 574 Sneakers
Searching for a pair of retro-ish, bread-and-butter summer kicks that’ll win you compliments, look good with everything, and won’t break the bank? Look no further than the New Balance 574 sneakers, currently on sale.
Best Women’s Deals
Monica Vinader Essential Diamond Necklace
Featuring a sparkling round diamond, this dainty 18k gold-plated necklace is an understated, yet eye-catching piece of jewelry she can wear daily or save for special occasions.
Best Grooming Deals
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
If your hands are a dry, cracked mess, you should to invest in a high-quality, deeply hydrating hand cream, namely Kiehl’s best-selling Ultimate Strength Hand Salve that uses botanical oils and natural wax derived from olive oil to protect, repair and soothe skin.
