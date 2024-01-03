Everything Worth Buying From Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Before its massive Anniversary Sale kicks off this summer, Nordstrom is currently throwing a Half-Yearly Sale, taking up to 50% off a boatload of apparel, shoes, home goods and more from top brands including Sunspel, Hoka and Nike (to name just a few).
We’ve scoured through pages of Nordstrom’s sale section to find the discounted items worth spending your hard-earned cash on.
Check out the sale for yourself right here, but if you want to save a little bit of time, see our favorite items from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale below.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.