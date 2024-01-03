Leisure > Style

Everything Worth Buying From Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

Save on Hoka, Parachute, Sunspel and more

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
January 3, 2024 11:45 am
Items from Nordstrom's sale section.
There's a lot on sale.
Nordstrom

Before its massive Anniversary Sale kicks off this summer, Nordstrom is currently throwing a Half-Yearly Sale, taking up to 50% off a boatload of apparel, shoes, home goods and more from top brands including Sunspel, Hoka and Nike (to name just a few).

We’ve scoured through pages of Nordstrom’s sale section to find the discounted items worth spending your hard-earned cash on.

Check out the sale for yourself right here, but if you want to save a little bit of time, see our favorite items from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale below.

Hoka Rincon 3 Running Shoe (Men)
Hoka Rincon 3 Running Shoe (Men)
Buy Here : $125$94
Sunspel Waffle Cotton Camp Shirt
Sunspel Waffle Cotton Camp Shirt
Buy Here : $215$129
Malin + Goetz Body Wash & Body Lotion Gift Set
Malin + Goetz Body Wash & Body Lotion Gift Set
Buy Here : $52$36
Levi’s Quilted Shacket
Levi’s Quilted Shacket
Buy Here : $160$112
Parachute Linen Duvet Cover
Parachute Linen Duvet Cover
Buy Here : $320$224
Calvin Klein Micro Stretch Boxer Brief (3-Pack)
Calvin Klein Micro Stretch Boxer Brief (3-Pack)
Buy Here : $46$32
Le Creuset The Heritage Set of 3 Rectangular Baking Dishes
Le Creuset The Heritage Set of 3 Rectangular Baking Dishes
Buy Here : $195$135

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

