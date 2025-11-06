Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Stop Sleeping on Stocking Stuffers

And fill them with Levi's hats, scarves, belts and bags

By Shelby Slauer
November 6, 2025 11:25 am EST
levi's lifestyle image
Levi's accessories are the perfect holiday stocking stuffers.
Levi's

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The holiday season is nearly upon us, and with that, it’s time to start thinking about gifts. You’re in luck, because here at InsideHook, we pride ourselves on being excellent gift-suggestersfor her, for men who have everything, for cooks, for techies, for wellness gurus, you name it.

We’ll turn you on to another titular gift category this season: stocking stuffers. Stockings can all too easily be filled with, well, stuff. Stuff you find in the checkout line or picked up last-minute. And while those gifts can fun in their own way, what if the stockings you stuffed this year were full of stylish, high-quality-without-breaking-your-bank stuff? That’s where we come in.

We’ve actually discovered the secret to the coolest stocking stuffers this year, and it’s hanging out right in Levi’s accessories section. From belts to bags, to scarves, to hats, Levi’s has a number of great options that will make you (er, Santa) seem very cool for giving, and that’s our expert opinion.

Below, we’ve listed a few of the items we’d hope to find in our own stockings this year:

Shop Levi’s Stocking Stuffers:

Levi’s Heritage Belt
Levi’s Heritage Belt
Buy Here : $60
Levi’s Touch Screen Gloves
Levi’s Touch Screen Gloves
Buy Here : $20
Levi’s Slouchy Beanie
Levi’s Slouchy Beanie
Buy Here : $25
Levi’s Go West Belt
Levi’s Go West Belt
Buy Here : $70
Levi’s Corapix Bandana
Levi’s Corapix Bandana
Buy Here : $25
Levi’s Leather Braid Belt
Levi’s Leather Braid Belt
Buy Here : $60
Levi’s Monogram Cap
Levi’s Monogram Cap
Buy Here : $35
Levi’s Mission Bay Crossbody Bag
Levi’s Mission Bay Crossbody Bag
Buy Here : $40
Levi’s Heritage Backpack
Levi’s Heritage Backpack
Buy Here : $80
Levi’s Rigid Denim Apron
Levi’s Rigid Denim Apron
Buy Here : $40
Levi’s Dopp Kit
Levi’s Dopp Kit
Buy Here : $35

Leisure > Style
Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better....Read More

