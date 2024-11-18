26 Gifts for People Who Love to Cook

Leisure > Food

We really love to cook at InsideHook, so we’re always swapping recipes and advice about our favorite ingredients, tools and techniques — meaning, you can absolutely trust us when it comes to gift recommendations for the home cook. I’ve personally tried everything on this list, and I bet that anyone in your life who loves spending time in the kitchen will love them, too. 

Fishwife The Tinned Fish Serving Set
Fishwife The Tinned Fish Serving Set
buy here: $120

For the conservas-obsessed, this adorably useful set comes with a colorful fish-shaped serving board, three matching utensils and your choice of three of Fishwife’s tins (I’m partial to the Smoked Rainbow Trout and Fly By Jing Smoked Salmon).

Dove and Donkey Wicker Napkins
Dove and Donkey Wicker Napkins
buy here: $60

The first time I saw these napkins they nearly broke my neck — they are so incredibly beautiful in person, they stopped me in my tracks. For anyone who is as meticulous with their tabletop as they are with their cooking, these make the perfect gift (buy a set of the matching placemats for bonus points).

Verloop Dashes Knit Placemat Set
Verloop Dashes Knit Placemat Set

 

buy here: $68

Speaking of placemats, this eye-popping graphic set will protect wooden table tops from all kinds of spills — and look good doing it, too.

Männkitchen Pepper Cannon
Männkitchen Pepper Cannon
buy here: $200

Whether they’re always whipping up cacio e pepe or achieving a perfect steak crust is like a religion for them, the Männkitchen Pepper Cannon is a bona fide work horse. This thing has a grind range of eight to more than 60 (most grinders work in the 12 to 28 size range) and has 10-times the pepper output of other mills.

New West Knifeworks 6" Petty Knife
New West Knifeworks 6″ Petty Knife
buy here: $255 $191

Not only does this New West knife look gorgeous, but it cuts like a dream. The American-made steel blade is designed with a colorful handle that brings joy to paring, boning and fileting.

<strong>Schmidt Bros. Acacia 24" Magnetic Wall Bar</strong>
Schmidt Bros. Acacia 24″ Magnetic Wall Bar
buy here: $70

I’m a knife maniac, so my old magnetic strip was no match for my always-growing collection. But I recently hung this gorgeous wooden version, and now it fits everything from my smallest paring knife to my beloved Made In cleaver.

Earlywood Essentials
Earlywood Essentials
buy here: $58

I came to Earlywood looking for a wooden bowl, and that bowl is fantastic for salads and the like. What I didn’t know is I would get completely hooked on their essential utensils, which I now use for cooking just about everything. Whether your giftee is a novice or a pro, they’ll appreciate them.

Wagyuman Wagyu Nigiri Set
Wagyuman Wagyu Nigiri Set
buy here: $345 $276

For the cooking enthusiast who’s trying to hone their Japanese cooking skills (or for someone who just really loves succulent beef), this box comes packed with four different cuts of A5 Wagyu and sushi rice.

Scanpan Pro SB+ Skillet
Scanpan Pro SB+ Skillet

 

buy here: $195 $90

I started using this Danish skillet a few weeks ago, and it’s my new favorite tool for scrambling eggs in the morning. It’s made with commercial-grade Stratanium+, meaning nothing will stick to it, but it’s also safe for the oven, dishwasher and metal utensils.

Marky's Beluga Deluxe Experience
Marky’s Beluga Deluxe Experience
buy here: $770

I let out an audible gasp when I saw this gorgeous gift set from Marky’s Caviar. The elegant lacquered box opens to reveal a tin of Marky’s rare Malossol caviar that comes from American-farmed purebred Beluga sturgeon. The bottom drawer houses two Mother of Pearl spoons, a Mother of Pearl plate and a gold-plated tin opener for the ultimate presentation.

Corto Agrumato-Method Calabrian Chili Olive Oil
Corto Agrumato-Method Calabrian Chili Olive Oil
buy here: $40

Last year, I fell in love with Corto’s Lemongrass & Basil Olive Oil, and 2024 is all about their Calabrian Chili bottling. It’s perfect for making salad dressings and drizzling on things like eggs and grilled fish.

Anthony Bourdain's Les Halles Cookbook: Strategies, Recipes, and Techniques of Classic Bistro Cooking 20th Anniversary Edition
Anthony Bourdain’s Les Halles Cookbook: Strategies, Recipes, and Techniques of Classic Bistro Cooking 20th Anniversary Edition
buy here: $40 $37

Twenty years later, and this is still one of the best cookbooks on the shelf. This new edition features a forward by chef Gabrielle Hamilton and all of the incredible recipes from Bourdain’s late, great French brasserie, Les Halles. His writing remains the wittiest, coolest and most informative, and the recipes come together seamlessly (if you have the best ingredients, of course).

Hedley & Bennett Essential Apron
Hedley & Bennett Essential Apron
buy here: $85

I have not one, but two Hedley & Bennett Essential Aprons because they are hands down the best in the biz. With so many colors, patterns and fabrics to choose from, you’re bound to find something your giftee will love.

Nordic Ware Aluminum Sheet Pans
Nordic Ware Aluminum Sheet Pans
buy here: $30

I didn’t know what I was missing until I tried these baking sheets, which roast anything and everything to perfection. And they’re American-made to boot.

Le Creuset Signature Round 5.5 Qt. Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Signature Round 5.5 Qt. Dutch Oven
buy here: $420

Every home cook needs an enameled cast iron dutch oven, and Le Creuset still does it best. It comes in a ton of great colors, so you can match their mood and apartment vibes.

Burlap & Barrel Chef's Collection
Burlap & Barrel Chef’s Collection
buy here: $119 $110

Do you know where your spices come from? You should, and Burlap & Barrel is one of our favorite transparent spice brands. They source single origin spices from small farms, and you can choose a set of six, nine, 12 or 24 bottles, depending on how creative your giftee likes to get in the kitchen.

Fly By Jing Sichuan Starter Gift Set
Fly By Jing Sichuan Starter Gift Set
buy here: $75 $56

This spicy, savory set is perfect for anyone who likes to serve their dishes with a variety of sauces. It even comes with a small wooden spoon for easy scooping.

Maldon Sea Salt Bucket
Maldon Sea Salt Bucket
buy here: $25

We all know someone who would appreciate a three-pound bucket of the best flaky sea salt around. This is the gift to buy that person.

Anthropologie Bistro Garden Tile Butter Dish
Anthropologie Bistro Garden Tile Butter Dish
buy here: $26

For the home cook who isn’t afraid to leave their butter out at room temperature (trust me, it’s a game changer), this gorgeous dish displays it beautifully.

Cheese Grotto Classico
Cheese Grotto Classico
buy here: $350

Long live the cheese course! The aspiring or bona fide cheese connoisseur will love the Cheese Grotto, which is designed to keep cheese fresh both inside and outside of the fridge.

Graza "The Duo" Drizzle & Sizzle Set
Graza “The Duo” Drizzle & Sizzle Set
buy here: $37

Graza makes some of our favorite olive oils on the market, and the brand’s duo package with both the Drizzle and Sizzle varieties makes a perfect gift. If you really want to impress, throw in a refill subscription.

Jacobsen Infused White Truffle Salt
Jacobsen Infused White Truffle Salt
buy here: $48

I have searched high and low for a quality truffle salt that doesn’t include any “flavorings,” and they are not easy to find. But as with everything they do, Jacobsen’s is perfect, infused simply with white truffle and nothing more.

Excalibur Electric Food Dehydrator
Excalibur Electric Food Dehydrator
buy here: $160

A very robust backyard growing season has left me with far too many chili peppers — there simply isn’t enough time to ferment and pickle them all. But this food dehydrator swooped in and saved my harvest. Now I have tons of dried peppers that I can throw into soups, braises and sauces all year long.

The Algae Cooking Club Bundle
The Algae Cooking Club Bundle

 

buy here: $80 $73

Algae Cooking Club makes my favorite neutral cooking oil, and they recently launched two new flavors — Gochugaru Chili Oil and Shiitake Mushroom Oil — with chef Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Park. This special bundle includes them all and are perfect for the home cook who loves to experiment.

Made In Stainless Steel Clad Stock Pot Pasta Bundle
Made In Stainless Steel Clad Stock Pot Pasta Bundle
buy here: $328 $249

Made In can do no wrong, and this two-in-one stock pot makes it easy to drain pasta, blanch vegetables and everything else a good pot should do. It’s designed with five layers of metals for even heat conduction and is compatible with gas, electric and induction cooktops.

Tenayo Mole Negro Sauce
Tenayo Mole Negro Sauce

buy here: $35

Mole takes hours and hours to make, which is why this bottled version from Tenayo is so special. Use it to marinate meats or drizzle on rice and veggies.

Ancient Olive Trees Perfect Pair
Ancient Olive Trees Perfect Pair
buy here: $69

You can’t go wrong with a fancy set of olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Ancient Olive Trees’s EVOO is cold-pressed in California, while the vinegar is barrel-aged in Modena, Italy.

Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets.