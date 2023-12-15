Leisure

The Best Gifts for Dog Owners, The Most Insufferable Breed of Parent

Killer presents for the most puppy obsessed among us

By Elisabeth Chambry
December 15, 2023 10:35 am
a dog in a striped sweater
You asked, we delivered: the InsideHook guide to gifting for doggy parents.
Little Beast

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

As much as the term might make me cringe, it is an undeniable truth of this cursed, cursed little world that self-appointed “dog people” enjoy receiving gifts for their pups as much as they do for themselves. This is not pet parent slander, but a fact that comes with the territory of owning a tiny, quadrupedal child — take it from me, a person who joyfully accepted hot-sauce-shaped squeaker toys from my office Secret Santa this year. And while there are many downsides to the whole “my dog is my life” schtick, it makes them (us?) easier to shop for when the holidays roll around. Instead of losing sleep over the perfect sentimental-yet-under-$45 trinket to bestow, you can merely reach into the bag of tricks that is the best gifts for dog owners, and voilà! You just won Christmas.

The 27 Best Gifts for the Home (That’ll Work in Just About Any Home)
The 27 Best Gifts for the Home (That’ll Work in Just About Any Home)
 Comfy chairs and ice barrels? We’ve got ‘em. Digital picture frames and host gifts? Those too.

As a proud dog mom, I’ve been testing a variety of dog gear for the past six months, and I’ve picked out a variety of doggy-focused items that I would love to receive as a gift. These picks should dutifully enhance your freak of a giftee’s life, given that most of the ideas enclosed are things they wouldn’t typically get for themselves — a perfect recipe for thoughtful gift-giving — and all of them improve some aspect of the whole pet thing. Just grab one and nod along whenever they inevitably try to show you pictures. Below, the best gifts for dog owners.

Maxbone Eco Packable Sling Carrier
Maxbone Eco Packable Sling Carrier
Maxbone : $89

I use this packable sling multiple times a week with my 11 lb dog. It’s perfect if you need to stop in a store or hop on the train without a full carrier. The fabric is comfortable all around, and the adjustable cinch and strap allow you to customize the fit. Bonus: It’s made with recycled nylon from water bottles.

Fable Dog Crate
Fable Dog Crate
Fable : $495 – $1,499

Your run-of-the-mill dog crates may get the job done, but no one is commenting on how inviting they are — pets included. If you know someone who treats their furry friend like their own child, then a proper dog-sized home is one of the best gifts for dog owners can receive. The Crate from Fable looks like a side table while providing a cozy place for Spot to sleep. (If they need a bed insert too, that’s sold separately.)

Fable Crate Makes the Best Looking Dog Crate on the Market
Fable Crate Makes the Best Looking Dog Crate on the Market
 Your pup will thank you
Orvis RecoveryZone® FleeceLock® Couch Dog Bed
Orvis RecoveryZone® FleeceLock® Couch Dog Bed
Orvis : $329 – $475

This couch-shaped bed is not just fancy; it features innovative RecoveryZone cushion technology designed to cater to various sleep styles. The bed also boasts a three-sided bolster made with full-height foam pieces, providing a secure space for dogs to stretch, curl, or lean. The soft sherpa fleece ensures coziness and also comes with a FleeceLock Promise — guaranteed never to pull or pill.

Daisy by Shelby waste bag dispenser
Daisy by Shelby waste bag dispenser
Buy it now : $15

This super affordable waste bag dispenser has become my go-to for keeping poop bags on hand during walks. It’s the least complicated dispenser I’ve tried, and the bags reliably dispense better than any of the more intricate options I have experimented with.

Diggs Enventur Travel Kennel
Diggs Enventur Travel Kennel
Diggs : $500

The Enventur is an inflatable crate designed for travel and convenient storage when not in use. It’s perfect for individuals who regularly crate their dogs and frequently visit the same location where they can leave the crate (e.g., a family member’s house — I keep one at my parents’ place!). It’s also suitable for those who prefer driving during their travels, as it is not easily transportable on an airplane.

Little Beast Fleece Sweatshirt
Little Beast Fleece Sweatshirt
Little Beast : $45

Hands down, this is the best doggy clothing item I’ve ever owned. It’s high-quality, easy to put on, and serves as a warm layer for my dog on chilly days. When she wears it during our walks, we receive countless comments about how adorable she looks. If you have a friend who loves tennis, the highlighter fleece will effectively turn their dog into a walking tennis ball.

Roverlund Out-Of-Office Pet Carrier
Roverlund Out-Of-Office Pet Carrier
Roverlund : $159

The Roverlund carrier is a versatile 3-in-1 marvel, seamlessly converting into an airline-compliant carrier, a versatile travel bag, and a cozy mobile bed. With features like a flexible rear frame, a waterproof bottom, and a washable fleece-lined bed, this carrier stands out as a must-have for pet owners who value both practicality and comfort on the go.

Wild One Walk Kit
Wild One Walk Kit
Wild One : $115$98

This is a gift I’d recommend for someone you know has had their eye on it. The set is stunning, high-quality, and generally suitable for most. However, it’s important to note that every dog owner has their own preferences when it comes to walking gear. Personally, I lean towards a martingale collar and a soft leash, while this set includes a harness and a leash made of a stiffer material (which makes it resistant to dirt and odors).

This Is the Best Gear for Hiking With Your Dog
This Is the Best Gear for Hiking With Your Dog
 Hit the trails with man’s best friend
LE TAUCI Slow Feeder Ceramic 1.5 Cup Dog Bowl
LE TAUCI Slow Feeder Ceramic 1.5 Cup Dog Bowl
Amazon : $28$23

Available in a variety of styles, these ceramic bowls stand out as my preferred choice over plastic alternatives. These dishes effectively slow down our dogs’ eating pace and remain stable throughout mealtime.

Jiggy x Megan Roy “Dog Park” 500 Piece Puzzle
Jiggy x Megan Roy “Dog Park” 500 Piece Puzzle
Jiggy : $39

If you’re uncertain about the specific gear your friend might need for their dog, you can always opt for a dog-themed gift, like this puzzle designed by Megan Roy. 

More Like This

A woolrich throw blanket on a wooden chair
The Best Throws to Inspire Your Inner Interior Designer
Cannabis Gift Guide
21 Gifts for the Cannabis Lover
Cozey Stella Media Console
Review: A Modular and Movable Upgrade With Cozey’s Stella Media Unit
a grey Bedsure blanket on a snowy blue background
SWSB: The Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket Is So Nice, I Bought It Twice 

Leisure

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

MasterClass mixology
MasterClass Has Two Memberships for the Price of One

From Our Partner

Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven
Ninja’s Versatile Pizza Oven Is 29% Off

$400$285

A Very Cozy Pair of Socks Is Now Just $25
A Very Cozy Pair of Socks Is Now Just $25

$36$25

Astorflex Rockflex
These Discounted Hiking Boots Double as Snowmobiles

$325$227

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
Let the Belichick-to-the-Chargers Rumors Begin
Godzilla in a scene from the new movie "Godzilla Minus One"
Is “Godzilla Minus One” the Best and Most Important Monster Movie Ever?
A model in a green sweater on a red background
J.Crew’s Wildest Sale of the Year Just Landed. Here’s What to Buy.
Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott calls a play at the line of scrimmage.
NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Week 15 Games
Matthew Katakis stands next to a lifesize photo of his former chef and business parter at his Astoria pizzeria
Remembering Andrew Bellucci, the King of Clam Pizza
Taos, New Mexico
10 Up-and-Coming Small Towns to Visit in 2024

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

A model in a green sweater on a red background

J.Crew’s Wildest Sale of the Year Just Landed. Here’s What to Buy.

a dog in a striped sweater

The Best Gifts for Dog Owners, The Most Insufferable Breed of Parent

Matthew Katakis stands next to a lifesize photo of his former chef and business parter at his Astoria pizzeria

Remembering Andrew Bellucci, the King of Clam Pizza

Taos, New Mexico

10 Up-and-Coming Small Towns to Visit in 2024

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

We'd be thrilled to find any of these in our stockings this year.

We Tasted and Ranked 25 of the Best Christmas Beers

Matthew Katakis stands next to a lifesize photo of his former chef and business parter at his Astoria pizzeria

Remembering Andrew Bellucci, the King of Clam Pizza

Taos, New Mexico

10 Up-and-Coming Small Towns to Visit in 2024

A woolrich throw blanket on a wooden chair

The Best Throws to Inspire Your Inner Interior Designer