Leisure > Autos

Protest Posters Targeting Toyota Debut at Paris Olympics

The protest campaign has also popped up in other French cities

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 26, 2024 6:14 pm
Eiffel Tower
There are plenty of signs up around Paris right now — not all of them official.
LUIS ROBAYO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Paris Olympics are now underway, and the effects of the competition on the surrounding city are numerous, including security checkpoints and transit changes. Some of the effects are a little more subtle than others. Parisians and visitors alike might see some posters up that at first look like advertisements for Toyota, a sponsor of both the Olympics and the Paralympics.

Examining the posters more closely reveals something a bit different, though: these aren’t ads for Toyota; rather, they’re protests against the automaker. The Art Newspaper has more details on the protest campaign, which reportedly features posters added to around 100 transit stops in Paris and several other French cities.

In a post on their Instagram account, the group Brandalism — who also targeted Wimbledon with similar techniques — stated their objection to Toyota’s Olympic presence. “Toyota’s sponsorship of the #Olympics is a gold-medal example of sportswashing, or polluting companies using high profile sponsorship deals to hide their massive emissions,” they wrote. The campaign is a collaboration between Brandalism and Résistance à l’Agression Publicitaire.

Another one of the posters reads, “Art Belongs in Paris. Giant Polluters Do Not.” The images on some of them echo the work of Vincent van Gogh; it’s not hard to imagine a pedestrian glancing at one and taking it for an advertisement for an art exhibition, right up until the text comes into focus.

Mona Lisa Covered in Soup in Climate Protest
Mona Lisa Covered in Soup in Climate Protest
 We live in an era of increasingly conceptual protests

Artist Michelle Tylicki described her contributions to the protest campaign in a post on social media. “In the same way that sports teams change strategies to overcome obstacles, elite sport events such as the Olympics have the unique opportunity to mobilize their mass audience away from consuming toxic, climate-wrecking products,” Tylicki wrote. But as with any initiative of this kind, it also raises a larger question: will the campaign work to change hearts and minds to a greener way of thinking?

More Like This

Three Extinction Rebellion protesters disrupt play at the U.S. Open.
Actually, the US Open Is the Perfect Place for a Climate Protest
Roger Waters protest
Roger Waters Faced Protests — One of them Onstage — at Frankfurt Concert
A guide to getting out of Paris
Extend Your Trip to France With These Side Trips From Paris
Portable air conditioner
American Olympians Are Bringing Air Conditioners to Paris

Leisure > Autos
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

"Throne of Grace" cover
How a Now-Forgotten Mountain Man Helped Reshape the American West
Maasai warriors running across the grasslands of East Africa. We visited them at Chem Chem Safari Lodge in Tanzania.
Running Lessons From the Fittest People on the Planet
Chez Jay is a quintessential dive bar and king among West side establishments
The Best Dive Bars in LA
A bottlenose dolphin in captivity at an aquarium with a person looking into the tank
Bottled-Up Bottlenoses: The Ugly Truth Behind Our Love of Dolphins
Glen Powell, star of "Twisters," cracked the summer style code
Glen Powell Just Cracked the Summer Style Code
A pair of young boys playing with crates in a field.
Influencers Are “Raising ’90s Kids.” What Does That Mean?

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Leisure, Right This Way

Eiffel Tower

Protest Posters Targeting Toyota Debut at Paris Olympics

Southwest's fleet is comprised entirely of Boeing 737 jets

Legroom or Liberty? Southwest Ends Its Open-Seating Policy.

The 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, which features a split rear window design

Chevy’s Mind-Boggling ZR1 Has a Feature Not Seen on a Corvette Since 1963

Kawasaki logo

Clean Hydrogen and Internal Combustion? Kawasaki Thinks It's Possible.

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours