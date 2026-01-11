Leisure > Autos > Electric

Road Testing of Lucid and Uber’s Autonomous Vehicles Is Underway

Lucid, Uber and Nuro plan to offer service in the Bay Area later this year

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 11, 2026 6:30 pm EST
Lucid, Uber and Nuro teamed up for an autonomous vehicle.
Lucid Motors

Lucid Motors closed out 2025 with some very encouraging news. The automaker had avoided the slump in sales that affected other electric vehicle manufacturers while also reaching a manufacturing goal that some observers had viewed with skepticism. The company had another big announcement to make to start off the new year, and this one had to do with a different aspect of their business – and one that doesn’t factor in human drivers at all.

At CES 2026, Lucid provided an update on an autonomous vehicle initiative that the company has been working on with Uber and Nuro. (Nuro’s name may be less familiar than those of its partners in this venture; it was founded in 2016 by Waymo alumni, and has worked on developing both delivery vehicles and self-driving systems.) Their update wasn’t just on what was coming up; instead, Lucid shared that testing for this venture was already in progress.

Lucid, Nuro and Uber currently plan for this vehicle to begin transporting passengers in the Bay Area at some point in 2026. To help promote that, they brought a prototype vehicle to CES, one which takes its design and experiential cues from the Lucid Gravity.

“Our engineering, range and interior comfort offers a unique platform, and when combined with Nuro’s technology and Uber’s scale, we are collectively building an experience like no other,” Kay Stepper, Lucid Motors’ Vice President of ADAS and Autonomous, said in a statement. Assuming the testing goes well, production of this new autonomous vehicle will begin later in 2026.

