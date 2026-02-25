Leisure > Style

On’s High-Tech Innovations Are on Full Display in the Latest Cloudmonster Collection

The new lineup includes revamped sole units, ultra-light uppers and more cushioning than ever

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
February 25, 2026 1:58 pm EST
On Cloudmonster 3
On's latest Cloudmonster pack integrates brand-new tech into the best-selling trainer.
On

The Gist

On, a brand enjoying a remarkable run, is doubling down on its momentum with the new Cloudmonster 3 Collection, introducing three reengineered trainers that highlight its innovative LightSpray technology for enhanced comfort and performance.

Key Takeaways

  • The collection features three new silhouettes: the Cloudmonster 3, Cloudmonster 3 Hyper and LightSpray Cloudmonster 3 Hyper.
  • Trainers incorporate dual-density Helion foam, triple-stacked CloudTec and a revamped rocker-style sole for a propulsive, max-cushion ride.
  • The LightSpray Cloudmonster 3 Hyper, On's first mass-market release of its proprietary 3D-printed upper technology, launches March 5, with the Cloudmonster 3 Hyper following March 19.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Few athletic brands have been on a better run than On. In addition to recent and successful expansions into the lifestyle, fashion and tennis markets, a roster of elite athletes performing at the highest level, and blockbuster numbers that have outpaced rivals, the brand’s LightSpray technology — On’s proprietary, robo-assisted process of spraying an ultra-light material to create a seamless, 3D-printed upper — has proven to be one of the most exciting innovations in running since the advent of the super shoe.

Why There’s Nothing Wrong With Running in Cotton
Why There’s Nothing Wrong With Running in Cotton
 Even in an age of polyester and elastane, cotton’s old-school cool is worthy of your attention

Now, On is doubling down on that momentum — and on LightSpray — with an announcement of new additions to the brand’s cult cushioning silo.

The just-launched Cloudmonster 3 Collection introduces a trio of reengineered silhouettes to the already-robust Cloudmonster lineup in the form of the Cloudmonster 3, Cloudmonster 3 Hyper and LightSpray Cloudmonster 3 Hyper, with the latest generation of trainers offering new, max-cushion designs that prioritize comfort and injury prevention without sacrificing performance.

CloudSpray
The new CloudSpray upper, a 3D-printed, ultra-light material.
On
Cloudmonster 3 Hyper
The reworked, max-cushion sole until on the Cloudmonster 3 Hyper.
On

Central to the collection is the Cloudmonster 3, one of On’s cushiest trainers built for virtually every runner and run. The latest iteration improves on the previous version with a combination of dual-density Helion foam and triple-stacked CloudTec in the midsole, plus a revamped rocker-style sole unit that promises a more propulsive ride. The Hyper version, marketed towards (and extensively tested by) elite athletes, further compounds the additional plush ride with a whopping 20% more foam than the base model.

The standout release is undoubtedly the new LightSpray Cloudmonster 3 Hyper, On’s first mass-market release of the proprietary upper technology since introducing it in 2024. (News of a scaled production plant in Korea, with 30-plus LightSpray robots, was simultaneously announced in conjunction with the drop.) Frankensteining the impossibly lightweight and highly responsive upper onto the Cloudmonster 3 Hyper, the speed-oriented silhouette is constructed from just eight pieces and weighs a mere 205g.

Both the Cloudmonster 3 ($190) and LightSpray Cloudmonster 3 Hyper ($280) will be released online and in stores on March 5, with a subsequent release date of March 19 for the Cloudmonster 3 Hyper ($220). Cloudmonsters evangelists (this includes a variety of InsideHook editors) and fans of speedy trainers alike will certainly want to lock in.

On LightSpray Cloudmonster 3 Hyper
On LightSpray Cloudmonster 3 Hyper

Weight: 205g (Men’s US 8.5)
Sizes: US 7-15 (Men’s)
Stack: Heel 45mm | Toe 39mm
Drop: 6mm

Buy Here : $280
On Cloudmonster 3
On Cloudmonster 3

Weight: 295g (Men’s US 8.5)
Sizes: US 7-15 (Men’s)
Stack: Heel 35mm | Toe 29mm
Drop: 6mm

Buy Here : $190
On Cloudmonster 3 Hyper
On Cloudmonster 3 Hyper

Weight: 274g (Men’s US 8.5)
Sizes: US 7-15 (Men’s)
Stack: Heel 39.5mm | Toe 33.5mm
Drop: 6mm

Buy Here : $220

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

More Like This

Why There's Nothing Wrong With Running in Cotton
Why There's Nothing Wrong With Running in Cotton
A split image with lifestyle shot and product shot for Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail.
Why Is Nike Trying to Sell You Dirty Running Shoes?
People stretching in Central Park.
A Workout Hidden in the Middle of the Workday
A car on the Fiorano Circuit, where Ferrari tests its F1 cars and production vehicles alike. It's also where Ferrari's half marathon takes place.
The World’s Coolest Half Marathon Is in Ferrari’s Backyard

Wellness > Running
Leisure > Style

Most Popular

The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
Take-out window at Backdoor 43
The Smallest Bar in the World Is Worth the Trip
Skopje is one of Europe’s most confounding, compelling capitals.
Welcome to the “Weirdest Capital City in Europe”
A scene from "The Sopranos"
How "The Sopranos" Kept Plot Details Under Wraps
A man sitting in a wooden sauna, seen through the window.
7 Daily Habits That Can Slow Your Cellular Aging
Harrison Ford standing in his underwear, throwing a football.
Can You Pass the “Underwear Fitness Test”?

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
Take-out window at Backdoor 43
The Smallest Bar in the World Is Worth the Trip
Skopje is one of Europe’s most confounding, compelling capitals.
Welcome to the “Weirdest Capital City in Europe”
A scene from "The Sopranos"
How "The Sopranos" Kept Plot Details Under Wraps
A man sitting in a wooden sauna, seen through the window.
7 Daily Habits That Can Slow Your Cellular Aging
Harrison Ford standing in his underwear, throwing a football.
Can You Pass the “Underwear Fitness Test”?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

Keep Reading

Grammys 2026

Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Pull-up bars in a park

How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81

AI app prompt on smartphone

Are AI Agents Contributing to Gender Stereotypes?