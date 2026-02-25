On’s High-Tech Innovations Are on Full Display in the Latest Cloudmonster Collection

On, a brand enjoying a remarkable run, is doubling down on its momentum with the new Cloudmonster 3 Collection, introducing three reengineered trainers that highlight its innovative LightSpray technology for enhanced comfort and performance.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Few athletic brands have been on a better run than On. In addition to recent and successful expansions into the lifestyle, fashion and tennis markets, a roster of elite athletes performing at the highest level, and blockbuster numbers that have outpaced rivals, the brand’s LightSpray technology — On’s proprietary, robo-assisted process of spraying an ultra-light material to create a seamless, 3D-printed upper — has proven to be one of the most exciting innovations in running since the advent of the super shoe.

Now, On is doubling down on that momentum — and on LightSpray — with an announcement of new additions to the brand’s cult cushioning silo.

The just-launched Cloudmonster 3 Collection introduces a trio of reengineered silhouettes to the already-robust Cloudmonster lineup in the form of the Cloudmonster 3, Cloudmonster 3 Hyper and LightSpray Cloudmonster 3 Hyper, with the latest generation of trainers offering new, max-cushion designs that prioritize comfort and injury prevention without sacrificing performance.

The new CloudSpray upper, a 3D-printed, ultra-light material. On The reworked, max-cushion sole until on the Cloudmonster 3 Hyper. On

Central to the collection is the Cloudmonster 3, one of On’s cushiest trainers built for virtually every runner and run. The latest iteration improves on the previous version with a combination of dual-density Helion foam and triple-stacked CloudTec in the midsole, plus a revamped rocker-style sole unit that promises a more propulsive ride. The Hyper version, marketed towards (and extensively tested by) elite athletes, further compounds the additional plush ride with a whopping 20% more foam than the base model.

The standout release is undoubtedly the new LightSpray Cloudmonster 3 Hyper, On’s first mass-market release of the proprietary upper technology since introducing it in 2024. (News of a scaled production plant in Korea, with 30-plus LightSpray robots, was simultaneously announced in conjunction with the drop.) Frankensteining the impossibly lightweight and highly responsive upper onto the Cloudmonster 3 Hyper, the speed-oriented silhouette is constructed from just eight pieces and weighs a mere 205g.

Both the Cloudmonster 3 ($190) and LightSpray Cloudmonster 3 Hyper ($280) will be released online and in stores on March 5, with a subsequent release date of March 19 for the Cloudmonster 3 Hyper ($220). Cloudmonsters evangelists (this includes a variety of InsideHook editors) and fans of speedy trainers alike will certainly want to lock in.

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »