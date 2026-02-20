Beyond the familiar advice of diet and exercise, true longevity lies in protecting your cells from aging, a process that can be actively slowed by incorporating specific, science-backed daily habits.

Living a long and healthy life depends on exercising, eating well, getting sleep and lowering stress. All of that stuff you’ve read about ad nauseam. But here’s something you might not realize: true longevity boils down to how all of those factors impact you at the cellular level. Protect your cells, and your chances of living to a ripe old age rapidly increase. Abuse them and, well, the opposite happens.

According to research out of Mayo Clinic, there’s a strong link between cellular aging and an increased risk of early mortality. “Cellular aging describes our body’s internal machinery gradually losing efficiency,” Greg Macpherson, a biotechnologist, tells InsideHook.

“As our bodies get older, we see increasing confusion in our DNA, which translates into less than perfect cell function,” he says. “From the age of 40, our mitochondria efficacy degrades at a rate of around 10% per year.”

With mitochondria acting as the batteries of our cells, this means that we experience declining energy levels, and become less efficient at tasks like cellular repair and maintenance. At the age of 50, senescent cells start to appear. Also called “zombie cells,” they’re damaged cells that linger in the body and increase our risk of inflammation — a key driver of potentially life-threatening diseases.

In other words, because our cells age along with us, we’re fighting a losing battle. But they don’t have to age at the same rate as the number on our birthday cake. Hack that problem, and you can stay sharper for longer. “The good news is that as we start to understand these processes better, we can figure out ways to combat them,” says Macpherson.

Beyond the usual diet, exercise, sleep and stress-management tips, we spoke to experts like Macpherson to gather specific advice for keeping your cells — and thereby you — healthier for longer. “These habits aren’t magic bullets,” he explains, “but as part of a healthy lifestyle, their benefits will hopefully give you more time feeling your best.”

1. Sweat It Out

“Science tells us that frequent sauna bathing triggers cellular processes that lower all-cause mortality and boost cellular pathways associated with longevity,” says Macpherson. “Just 15 to 20 minutes, four to five days a week should do it. If you don’t have a sauna, a hot bath or shower can also be effective.”

2. Protect the Anti-Aging Molecule

Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (or NAD+) is often referred to at the “anti-aging molecule.” This coenzyme is essential for energy levels and cellular repair — but like our cells, it naturally declines with age. Loading up on supplements to support it is like arming your troops in the fight against aging.

“Supplementation with an NAD+ precursor like Niagen replenishes NAD+ levels,” says Toby Amidor, an expert in cellular nutrition. “It’s a hot topic right now, and supplements are essential as you can’t get nearly enough of it through food.”

3. Schedule a Few Planks

Macpherson recommends short bursts of “resistance exercise activity breaks” towards the end of the day. He says the practice “tunes our circadian clock genes and influences parts of our brain associated with our central master clock.”

This in turn promotes better sleep, which is when all of our cellular repair and maintenance activities take place. The concept has some backing in a 2025 study, which found that getting up from the sofa to do just three minutes of exercise — anything from planks to squats to push-ups — every half hour in the four hours before sleep could help you achieve deeper, longer rest.

4. Find Your Community

A 2025 report from the World Health Organization outlined how “social connection can protect health across the lifespan,” in part by reducing levels of inflammation within our cells.

“Rich social lives and strong communities are often found in Blue Zone areas where many people live to 100 and beyond,” says Wiley’s Finest nutritionist Dr. Anna Sanniti, who posits that this may be due to good relationships enhancing emotional well-being and lowering chronic stress.

For the best results, combine your chatting with an activity that gives you a sense of purpose, like bouldering, Padel or even joining your local tree-planting or park-cleanup group. Time in nature is proven to boost mental and physical well-being, so it’s a win-win-win.

5. Don’t Skip the Beans

Good news for the cowboys: eating beans on the regular makes for a more well-rounded diet with a greater range of nutrients. “Beans are a naturally rich source of dietary fiber, which helps promote health and support weight management, while reducing the risk of coronary heart disease, stroke, hypertension, diabetes, obesity and certain gastrointestinal diseases,” says Amidor.

Crucially, Amidor says that loading up on beans can improve insulin sensitivity and lower diabetes risk, with one 12-week study finding that participants eating black beans every day showed a significant decrease in an inflammatory marker called interleukin-6. If you only make one diet swap to protect your cellular health, this could be it.

6. Put the Fork Down

“Eating within an 8-to-12-hour window is beneficial for metabolic health and can lead to weight loss,” says Sanniti. The fasting period allows the digestion system to rest, which is important for general housekeeping of the small intestine, improving gut and microbiome health.

“Fasting can also support autophagy, which is the body’s process for clearing damaged cells,” she says. A 2025 study in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences found that fasting might even reduce the risk of the ultimate cellular misfire: cancer.

7. Sleep and Sniff

“As we age, our sense of smell declines, robbing the brain of important stimuli,” says Macpherson. This matters because constant stimulation helps keep the neurons in our brains alive. He says that similar to the association between hearing loss and dementia, loss of smell may have a similar impact on our brain at the cellular level.

The solution? “Grab a diffuser, add some essential oils in and set to run for an hour or two as you nod off to sleep to help keep your brain in working order.” As for which scent is best, the Brain Health Network recommends lavender for its mood-stabilizing properties, while rosemary and sage are both said to increase cognitive performance.

