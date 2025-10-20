This Switch Will Add a Full Year to Your Life Expectancy

You might be familiar with a buzzy study published back in 2018 on the the power of “blue spaces.” Researchers at the University of New Brunswick found a 12-17% reduced mortality risk for people who lived within 250 meters (less than 1,000 feet) of a body of water.

In that particular study, proximity to rivers, lakes and oceans all qualified as blue spaces. And because the research focused on over one million “urban Canadians,” the conclusion was a vote of confidence for living in a city neighborhood next to the water.

Living in Brooklyn, I’ve certainly kept the concept top of mind over the years. At the end of stressful days, I make some time to walk down to the East River, usually without my phone, just to walk by the water. The practice helps me unwind, and it’s nice to know there’s some science behind it.

That said: the latest research on blue spaces suggests the most potent benefits can’t be gleaned from living alongside a river or lake — you’ll have to settle down by the sea.

The Ohio State Study

For the new study, entitled “Unveiling complexity in blue spaces and life expectancy,” researchers at The Ohio State University analyzed 66,000 different census tracts throughout the United States, and cross-referenced the data with proximity to waterways.

Lead researcher Jianyong Wu reported: “Overall, the coastal residents were expected to live a year or more longer than the 79-year average, and those who lived in more urban areas near inland rivers and lakes were likely to die by about 78 or so. The coastal residents probably live longer due to a variety of intertwined factors.”

How do coastal residents rack up that extra year of life? Wu and postdoctoral researcher Yanni Cao offered some explanations, including: milder temperatures, better air quality, recreational opportunities and less susceptibility to drought. As for what’s widening the gap on the other side (for those riverside urbanites)? Pollution, flood risk and reduced safe recreational space all play a role.

It’s worth noting that Wu’s team assumed any proximity to blue space was beneficial for life expectancy. They didn’t enter this research eager to anoint one sort of coastline above all others. But he says there’s a “clear difference” for people who live within 30 miles of an ocean or gulf.

Some Thoughts to Consider

What’s one extra year of life worth to you? Is it worth $431,000? (That was the national median list price for a beach house, as of earlier this year.)

Of course, there is where “healthspan” really comes into play. You wouldn’t invest in a seaside property just to squeak out one more year of living — you’d do it for the impact you’d feel each year, and likely live a healthier life along the way, which is priceless in itself.

But to even entertain the idea — assuming you don’t already live by the ocean — requires a mix of socioeconomic privilege and long-term planning. There’s a reason that the researchers also cited “higher income” as a potential explanation for the added seaside lifespan, and “poverty” for why riverside urbanites are lagging. It’s little secret that people with means spend large portions of the year by the ocean.

I definitely wouldn’t view the lifespan gap here as a reason to abandon your city. If you’re happily employed, with access to local restaurants, good schools, green spaces, cultural institutions, etc., you could lose more than you gain by absconding for the coast. But there’s something to consider in the study’s top finding: “The most critical difference…is that coastal areas experience fewer hot days and lower maximum temperatures compared to inland water areas.”

The planet is only getting hotter. Cities are breaking heat records every single summer now. A separate study, published earlier this year, found that heat accelerates aging on par with smoking. Could that blue space-focused, lifespan gap going to widen over the years? I wouldn’t bet against it.

There’s another cost we associate with buying into coastline communities: the risk of storms. And it’s an important one to consider. Each year, dozens of disasters cost at least $1 billion in damages. But certain beach towns are more susceptible to weather events than others, and over the years, a blueprint has emerged on how to hurricane-proof your home.

One final factor to consider here: the Ohio State study found positive associations for “inland waters in rural areas.” That means the general benefits of non-oceanic blue spaces come back into play, so long as you don’t live in a city. It’s good news for anyone who’d rather not solve the financial math problem of living by the coast.

I’m left in the lurch here, I guess, but I’ve got a lot of life ahead of me anyway. I’m going to keep walking down to the water in Brooklyn; I know those walks are good for me across other columns of the longevity rubric…while calming me down in other, unquantifiable ways. But perhaps one day I’ll escape these steamy, trash-bag summers for a life by the sea.