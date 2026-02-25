Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Grooming

The Best Grooming Brands to Know Now: Marlowe

This elevated men’s skincare line has become known for subtle scents, accessible pricing and clean ingredients

By Michael Stefanov
February 25, 2026 2:24 pm EST
Marlowe body lotion, deodorant, body wash, and bar soap on a piece of wood
It's time you got acquainted with Marlowe.
Marlowe

The Gist

Marlowe distinguishes itself as a quietly dependable men's grooming brand, offering elevated skincare essentials with clean, effective formulations, accessible pricing, and subtle, appealing scents. It prioritizes simplicity and performance, making it a foundational choice for any well-rounded grooming routine.

Key Takeaways

  • Marlowe provides effective grooming essentials across face, body, hair and shave, with simple formulations that lean on ingredients like aloe vera, green-tea extract and shea butter.
  • The brand emphasizes accessible pricing that's a step above drugstore offerings, including $12 bar soap, $14 deodorant and $20 body wash.
  • Marlowe products are presented in handsome, minimalist packaging, and are made in the U.S., vegan, cruelty-free, and free of parabens or phthalates.

New men’s grooming brands launch all the time, but who has the bandwidth to decipher buzzwords and newfangled ingredients to find the soaps, creams and scents that are actually worth adding to your routine? We do, which is why we’ve put together this column, The Best Grooming Brands to Know Now.

In the last edition, we made the case for why French skincare brand Beau Domaine earns its premium price tag. But we cover the gamut of grooming here, and this time we’re shifting gears to something more economical: Marlowe, a grooming mainstay every bit as endorsement-worthy, known for its value, approachability and no-nonsense ethos.

Marlowe helped define the ingredient-aware boom of the late 2010s, carving out a quiet tier of reliable, no-fuss men’s grooming brands that let effectiveness speak for itself. Judging by the loyal fan base and strong Amazon reviews, the brand has outlasted the hype cycle and settled into a more foundational space with products that many men, myself included, keep in their regular medicine cabinet rotation.

Marlowe’s MO is simple: elevated grooming essentials that are easy on the wallet, covering the core pillars, from cleansers to soaps to shaving creams, all built with cleaner formulations and finished with subtly excellent scents.

The Marlowe Santal Body Set on display, including a body lotion, deodorant and bar soap
Want to try a bit of everything? Pick up the Santal Body Set.
Marlowe

There are no lab-coat theatrics, and nothing feels trendy or overworked, just practical, purposeful products that land a notch above standard drugstore fare without veering into proprietary or precious territory. The lineup spans face, body, hair, shave and cleansing, built around tried-and-true hydrators; barrier builders like aloe vera, green tea extract, glycerin and shea butter; as well as niche additions like passionflower extract to calm; plus physical and chemical exfoliants where appropriate.

I almost always have their exemplary exfoliating bar soap on deck, along with the moisturizer, softening shave cream and the fan-favorite deodorant. A defining trait of Marlowe is its subtle scent pyramids — woodsy and aromatic with sea-inspired tones that smell far from synthetic. The numbered system adds a distinct signature, seen across the lineup and in newer additions like the No. 102 Body Scrub Soap Bar Cedarwood + Sea Salt, the No. 128 Face Lotion With SPF 50 and the No. 129 Gentle Foaming Cleanser.

Marlowe bars of soap half unwrapped
Not a bad bar in the bunch.
Marlowe

Of course, any modern grooming brand worth its shelf space should adhere to some legitimate clean-formulation ethos. Here, everything is made in the U.S. with globally-sourced ingredients, as well as vegan and cruelty-free, and formulated without the usual bad stuff like parabens and phthalates. The packaging is minimalist and modern, and the prices sit comfortably below prestige ($14 deodorants, $20 body washes) while being a bit more considered than mass-market fare.

Marlowe may not be jumping on the anti-aging bandwagon dominating the luxury market these days, but maybe the brand’s trend-proof mission is a good thing. It simply exists to help you improve your grooming routine, whether you’re just starting to build out your medicine cabinet or are always on the hunt for new skincare formulas. Marlowe succeeds through simplicity, prioritizing effectiveness and accessibility over hype.

Marlowe No. 102 Body Scrub Soap Bar
Marlowe No. 102 Body Scrub Soap Bar
Amazon: $12

I don’t always reach for an exfoliating bar soap, but when my skin needs a reset, Marlowe’s Body Scrub Bar is one of the best I’ve used. The physical grit, made of pumice and apricot-seed powder, buffs away dead cells sans harshness, leaving skin smooth and clean. Unlike many exfoliating bars, this builds a rich lather, and the triple-milled formulation gives it a denser feel. The subtle cedarwood and sea-salt scent ties it all together with a misty-harbor freshness.

Marlowe No. 123 Facial Moisturizer
Marlowe No. 123 Facial Moisturizer
Amazon: $20

Hydrating, soothing, absorbing and even refreshing, this moisturizer has a lightweight texture that’s ideal morning and night. Green tea provides antioxidant support, aloe hydrates and passionflower extract soothes. Are there more clinical heavyweights out there? Of course. But as a dependable daily hydrator, this more than delivers.

Marlowe No. 024 Deodorant
Marlowe No. 024 Deodorant
Amazon: $14

This effective, no-nonsense deodorant leaves out the common irritants. It utilizes jojoba esters for conditioning, coconut oil for soothing and antimicrobial support, shea butter for hydration and calming, and tapioca starch for moisture absorption. The scents across the line are all superb, but I dig sage and fir here for its crisp, woodsy edge.

Marlowe No. 129 Gentle Foaming Cleanser
Marlowe No. 129 Gentle Foaming Cleanser
Amazon: $18

I often prefer a foaming facial cleanser, but sometimes they can leave skin more stripped than a classic gel or lotion. Not here. Marlowe’s formula is a cushioned, foamy lather that clears grime while using glycolic acid for light exfoliation to remove deeper impurities. Green-tea extract and chlorophyll help soothe, leaving skin comfortably clean, hydrated and calm.

Marlowe No. 141 Shave Cream
Marlowe No. 141 Shave Cream
Amazon: $16

This standout shaving cream strikes the sweet spot between the rich lather of a gel-to-foam and the hydration of a classic cream, keeping skin soft and comfortable with soothing shea butter and coconut oil. The result is a close, well-cushioned shave that leaves a light veil of moisture behind. It’s smooth, simple and effective, very much in line with the Marlowe ethos.

Marlowe Daily Face Essentials Kit
Marlowe Daily Face Essentials Kit
Amazon: $58

Not sure where to begin? The brand offers a range of kits, including a travel-friendly option, but as a starting point or restock, I like this Daily Face Essentials Kit. It includes the cleanser, moisturizer, eye cream and the newer SPF lotion, covering the core face-care bases. Sunscreen is a year-round essential, especially as the days get longer, and this formula is a must to have on deck.

Meet your guide

Michael Stefanov

Michael Stefanov

Michael Stefanov is a Brooklyn-based writer. He has written extensively about grooming, fragrance and style for GQRobb ReportMen’s JournalInsideHook, and Travel + Leisure.
More from Michael Stefanov »

Leisure > Grooming

