Culture

Mona Lisa Covered in Soup in Climate Protest

We live in an era of increasingly conceptual protests

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 29, 2024 5:38 am
Mona Lisa protest
Environmental activists from the collective "Riposte Alimentaire" (Food Retaliation) as they stand in front of Leonardo Da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" (La Joconde) painting after hurling soup at the artwork.
DAVID CANTINIAUX/AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images

We’ve come a long way from climate protests involving signs, slogans and large gatherings. In recent years, some of the most visible displays expressing frustration at the current state of the environment have been especially visceral — including people glueing themselves to the ground at the U.S. Open and Porsche’s in-house museum. It seemed inevitable that protests would eventually get higher-profile — and it doesn’t get much higher-profile than the Mona Lisa.

Which might explain why the painting was recently covered in soup.

As Hyperallergic’s Hakim Bishara reports, the soup protest was the result of the group Riposte Alimentaire, whose name translates to “Food Response.” A lengthy thread posted to the group’s social media detailed their reasons for the action — which include concerns over the environmental impact of large-scale agriculture and the economically precarious conditions facing small farmers.

Hyperallergic reports that one protestor at the Louvre posed the question, “What is more important? Art or the right to healthy and sustainable food?” And while their concerns over the state of the environment and of food insecurity are eminently valid, this seems like a question that doesn’t need to be an either/or situation.

Macron’s Response to Gérard Depardieu Sparks Protests in France
Macron’s Response to Gérard Depardieu Sparks Protests in France
 The actor is the subject of a nationwide controversy

Riposte Alimentaire’s previous actions include blockading the Concorde Bridge in support of another activist group, Dernière Rénovation, and disrupting a Christmas market in Strasbourg. What might be the next work of art covered in food as a protest action? The mind boggles.

More Like This

Autostadt
Glue Protests Have Come to the Porsche Pavilion
Raven Saunders
Athletes’ Protests Arrive at the Tokyo Olympics
Wayne, Estrabeau, & Peattie In 'Donovan's Reef'
Protests Prompt Removal of John Wayne Exhibit at USC
Roger Waters protest
Roger Waters Faced Protests — One of them Onstage — at Frankfurt Concert

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.
NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round
Bill Belichick and Andy Reid chat before a game.
Bill Belichick Replacing Andy Reid in KC Is Pure Football Fantasy
The Rolling Stones
A New Book Shows a Very Different Side of the Rolling Stones
A countryside road in late afternoon.
12 “Slow Living” Strategies That Will Increase Your Longevity
A collage of Americans who have recently purchased electric vehicles. We interviewed them to see if people in the U.S. are really falling out of love with EVs.
Are Americans Really Disappointed in EVs? We Asked 7 Owners.
a collage of grooming products on white marble background
Now’s the Perfect Time to Refresh Your Grooming Routine

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Mona Lisa protest

Mona Lisa Covered in Soup in Climate Protest

Yale University campus

Have the Culture Wars Come to Skull and Bones?

Taylor Swift on many screens

Taylor Swift Chaos on X Leads to Even More Chaos on X

"SNL" home videos sketch

Remember the Talk Shows of the Early 2000s? This Week's "SNL" Sure Does.

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.