Save Big on Linen Bedding During This Massive Bed Threads Sale

Take up to 50% off select bedding, bath essentials, sleepwear and more

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
June 18, 2024 9:20 am
Bed Threads Sage & White Bedding Bundle, now on sale during Bed Threads' Linen Cupboard Sale
Sleep cooler in Bed Threads' beautifully crumply linens.
Bed Threads

If you identify as a sweaty sleeper (it’s okay, I do too), you likely already own a few sets of linen sheets reserved for the hotter months of the year. If you run hot and have no idea what I’m talking about, well, I’m about to change your clammy little life. 

Living in Linen: An InsideHook Primer on Summer’s Most Fickle Fabric
 All the need-to-know on the need-to-wear textile

Linen is the go-to fabric for summer bedding (and clothing!). That’s because it’s a flax-based textile made from fibers derived from flowering plants. These fibers allow for strong ventilation and moisture absorption, making linen a naturally breathable, thermoregulating material. Flax’s built-in insulators draw heat away from the body (so you sleep cooler during the summer), but they also retain heat when you’re cold, keeping you comfortably cozy while you doze in the winter. All in all, linen is one of the most versatile, practical and comfortable materials you can sleep in year-round. 

If you’ve now been thoroughly convinced to stock your linen closet with more linen before we hit the really sweaty parts of the summer, listen up: Bed Threads is throwing a pretty stacked sale on all of its linen offerings.

Running from June 17th through July 8th, the Linen Cupboard Sale features up to 50% off select styles of the breathable, beautifully crumply fabric. This includes discounts on bedding, bundles, bath essentials, sleepwear, tableware and more — all on sale in a variety of Bed Threads’ Pinterest-esque colors and patterns.

You can shop the entire linen extravaganza here, or peruse below for some of our top picks. Happy sweat-free summer sleeping!

Bed Threads Sage & White Bedding Bundle
Buy it now : $710$440
Bed Threads Olive Stripe 100% French Flax Linen Fitted Queen Sheet
Buy it now : $140$98
Bed Threads Limoncello 100% French Flax Linen European Pillowcases (Set of Two)
Buy it now : $80$56
Bed Threads Charcoal 100% French Flax Linen Waffle Robe
Buy it now : $140$98
Bed Threads Sage 100% French Flax Linen Bath Mat
Buy it now : $50$25
Bed Threads Oatmeal 100% French Flax Linen Waffle Hand and Face Towel
Buy it now : $40$28

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

