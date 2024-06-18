Save Big on Linen Bedding During This Massive Bed Threads Sale

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

If you identify as a sweaty sleeper (it’s okay, I do too), you likely already own a few sets of linen sheets reserved for the hotter months of the year. If you run hot and have no idea what I’m talking about, well, I’m about to change your clammy little life.

Linen is the go-to fabric for summer bedding (and clothing!). That’s because it’s a flax-based textile made from fibers derived from flowering plants. These fibers allow for strong ventilation and moisture absorption, making linen a naturally breathable, thermoregulating material. Flax’s built-in insulators draw heat away from the body (so you sleep cooler during the summer), but they also retain heat when you’re cold, keeping you comfortably cozy while you doze in the winter. All in all, linen is one of the most versatile, practical and comfortable materials you can sleep in year-round.

If you’ve now been thoroughly convinced to stock your linen closet with more linen before we hit the really sweaty parts of the summer, listen up: Bed Threads is throwing a pretty stacked sale on all of its linen offerings.

Running from June 17th through July 8th, the Linen Cupboard Sale features up to 50% off select styles of the breathable, beautifully crumply fabric. This includes discounts on bedding, bundles, bath essentials, sleepwear, tableware and more — all on sale in a variety of Bed Threads’ Pinterest-esque colors and patterns.

You can shop the entire linen extravaganza here, or peruse below for some of our top picks. Happy sweat-free summer sleeping!