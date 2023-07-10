InsideHook
Everything You Need for a Cooler, Less Sweaty Night of Sleep

All product-testing done by an honest-to-goodness sweaty sleeper

No more waking up in a pool of sweat.
Coop Home Goods
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

July unofficially marks the beginning of “sweaty summer.” After we get over the highly-anticipated, jovial first month of summer, post-Fourth of July we are left traveling through sticky high, humid temps and waking up in pools of our own sweat. Yes, this one’s for the hot sleepers among us: a list of the best products for cooler sleep.

It seems no matter how high you crank your AC up, you’re still plagued by uncomfortable nights of sleep to go along with those higher electricity bills. So what you need to do is invest in some cool-sleeping products that’ll help you achieve a better summer night’s sleep, because we all know sleeping soundly is up there with eating and drinking — it’s extremely important.

To aid you in building the ultimate cool sleeping bed, I — InsideHook’s resident sweaty sleeper — have tested a bunch of products that have not only kept me cool all night but have provided me with a more supportive and comfortable sleep. The list below includes every sleep product you could imagine (mattresses, pillows, sheets, etc.), all engineered with cooling properties designed specifically to release heat and help with airflow while you sleep this summer.

Casper Snow Mattress

Let’s start with the big boy: your mattress. If you’re in the market for a new one, your search should start and end with Casper. The bed-in-a-box mattress brand has grown incredibly popular over the years and for good reason. Their foam mattresses are built so all types of sleepers — back, front, side and hot — get an ache-free, comfortable good night’s sleep.

Unlike other foam mattresses that retain heat, Casper’s mattresses include an advanced cooling system that helps you maintain that perfect cooled temp all night. And the brand’s newest mattress, the Snow Mattress, does it the best.

The mattress is stacked with the brand’s coolest sleep technology to date, which allows hot air and body heat to escape 20% faster, ensuring you don’t overheat — at a lower price point.

SlumberCloud

SlumberCloud UltraCool Comforter

Believe it or not, this unassuming comforter is equipped with not one, but two layers of temperature-regulating technology that’s got NASA’s stamp of approval. It may be the best thing I’ve slept with in a while. (It’s even received compliments from guests.) The Slumbercloud UltraCool Comforter features a combination of cooling nylon, a touch of spandex and the brand’s patented hypoallergenic fiberfill. This ingenious mixture is what gives the comforter its silky smooth feel and effective cooling properties. However, it’s just as heavy as a traditional duvet, so you can cozy up under it year-round.

Coop Eden Pillow

If you’re anything like me and have not given a single shit about the quality of your pillows and, consequently, have woken every morning for a number of years with searing neck pain, it’s time to improve your pillow game.

After literally one night’s rest with COOP Home Goods’ Eden Pillow, I felt a substantial difference and was shocked to discover neck pain is not simply an unavoidable product of life. However, the Eden Pillow is not solely built for neck and back support — it’s got cooling properties and a “choose your own adventure” type of asset that’s quite cool.

The pillow is filled with a soft blend of cross-cut, gel-infused memory foam and microfiber which produces a cooling effect, so you don’t have to keep flipping your pillow over. It also comes with extra filling, so you can add or take out as much as you want in order to achieve your desired support. While the pillow’s breathable case is crafted from sustainable bamboo — a naturally breathable fiber — for additional airflow and comfort.

Parachute

Parachute Linen Duvet Cover

If you’re looking to cool your sleep space without sacrificing your bedroom’s aesthetic, look no further than this luxe duvet cover from Parachute. Crafted in Portugal from high-end European flax, the brand’s Linen Duvet Cover is soft, protective and of the duvet covers we’ve tried — pleasantly light.

Brooklinen Classic Cotton Sheet Set

Brooklinen Cotton Percale Sheets

There’s a reason these long-staple cotton percale sheets are Brooklinen’s signature. The DTC home brand’s hotel-inspired percale sheets (boasting a breathable 270-thread-count weave) have seen us through many hot, humid summer nights. While they might not be the softest bedsheet offering, their thermoregulation is on point.

Gravity

Gravity Cooling Blanket

You anxious sleepers have not been forgotten. Weighted blankets, if you’re unaware, alleviate anxiety and stress, help with insomnia and ADHD, and overall, improve your quality of sleep. Of course, the extra weight makes it harder to release body heat, but with this Cooling Blanket from premier weighted blanket brand Gravity, you my anxiety-ridden friend, can have it all.

The Cooling Blanket comes in 15, 20, and 35lb weights, six shades and features all the same weighted technological properties as the brand’s best-selling original Gravity Blanket, but with a thermoregulating cover to ensure you stay cool (and calm) all night long.

Casper

Casper Breathable Mattress Protector

Protect your mattress while keeping cool. Casper’s Breathable Mattress Protector features a spacer knit design that helps increase airflow and a fluorine-free, water-resistant finish. It’s also completely machine washable — and for a limited time, 20% off.

