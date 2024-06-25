Culture > Design

The 6 Best Cooling Sheets for Hot, Sweaty Sleepers

Heatwaves are hitting worldwide. Keep yourself cool at night with our top bedding picks.

By Logan Mahan
June 25, 2024 10:22 am
A sampling of the best cooling bedsheets for 2024
Chill the f*ck out and go to sleep.
Casper/InsideHook

Welcome to sweaty summer. Heatwaves are hitting, sweat is dripping, and every time we step outside we’re hit with a brick of hot, sticky, suffocating air. It’s awful.

But sometimes, what’s even worse than dealing with scorching temperatures in the daytime, is having to sleep through a heatwave at night. While our ACs are cranked up to a nice 69 degrees, we still occasionally wake up in pools of our own sweat. It’s why if you, like us, consider yourself a hot, sweaty sleeper, you’ll need some reinforcements — starting with the kind of bedsheets you’re sleeping on.

There are about a thousand “cooling,” “breathable” sheets on the market, all promising to deliver a more comfortable night’s sleep. To whittle that lengthy list down, below we’ve gathered six of our favorite cooling sheets — all tested and slept on by us, some honest-to-goodness sweaty sleepers.

Parachute Percale Fitted Sheet
Parachute Percale Fitted Sheet
Buy Here : $70 – $100

Parachute’s lightest bed sheet offering is noticeably softer compared to other percale sheets we’ve tried. Like your favorite button-down, this fitted sheet is crisp and polished — and only gets more comfortable over time.

Parachute Linen Fitted Sheet
Parachute Linen Fitted Sheet
Buy Here : $120 – $150

Linen is a go-to fabric for summer bedding. The natural fiber derived from flax plants allows for strong ventilation and moisture absorption, making it a naturally breathable fabric. Like the brand’s percale offering, the fitted linen sheet feels impressively gentle against the skin, plus adds that casually rumpled, laidback bohemian look to your space. This sheet is perfect for those looking for a stylish cooling option.

Brooklinen Cotton Percale Sheets
Brooklinen Cotton Percale Sheets
Shop Here

There’s a reason these long-staple cotton percale sheets are Brooklinen’s signature. The DTC home brand’s hotel-inspired percale sheets (which feature a breathable 270-thread-count weave) have seen us through many hot, humid summer nights. While they might not be the softest bedsheet offering on our list, their thermoregulation is on point.

Homebird Cool & Crisp Percale Fitted Sheet Set
Homebird Cool & Crisp Percale Fitted Sheet Set
Buy it now : $144 – $164

Homebird is a BIPOC, female-owned textiles brand that works with farming communities in India to make its luxe bed and bath linens. The direct-to-consumer brand’s best-selling 300-thread-count percale sheets are made from 100% GOTS-certified long-staple organic and Fairtrade cotton. The GOTS certification ensures that the materials used to make these sheets were ethically produced and grown in an environmentally friendly manner. As for their feel, you’ll find curling up with Homebird’s percale fitted sheet to be a refreshing treat at the end of a long, hot day. Bonus points for having easy-to-read labels identifying the long and the short side of the sheet.

Casper Hyperlite Cooling Sheets
Casper Hyperlite Cooling Sheets
Shop Here

Casper’s “coolest sheets yet” are powered by Tencel lyocell — an airy, naturally breathable fabric that comes from the pulp of trees — and feature the brand’s unique, vent-like grid weave designed to increase airflow. Hyperlite is definitely the least substantial offering on our list, and we were genuinely surprised by how thin the material is. But when it comes to cooling sheets, that’s not a problem. We like to reserve Hyperlite for those unbearably sticky nights.

Casaluna 300 Thread Count Temperature Regulating Solid Sheet Set
Casaluna 300 Thread Count Temperature Regulating Solid Sheet Set

Buy it now : $70 – $99

Incorporating 37.5 Technology’s thermoregulation particles, Casaluna’s smooth cotton sheets work to capture and release vapor to prevent liquid sweat from forming, and therefore, help you sleep cooler in the summer. But it also works the other way around. These temperature-regulating sheets will deliver a comfortable, cozy — but not suffocating — sleep in the winter as well.

Culture > Design
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

