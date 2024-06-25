Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Welcome to sweaty summer. Heatwaves are hitting, sweat is dripping, and every time we step outside we’re hit with a brick of hot, sticky, suffocating air. It’s awful.

But sometimes, what’s even worse than dealing with scorching temperatures in the daytime, is having to sleep through a heatwave at night. While our ACs are cranked up to a nice 69 degrees, we still occasionally wake up in pools of our own sweat. It’s why if you, like us, consider yourself a hot, sweaty sleeper, you’ll need some reinforcements — starting with the kind of bedsheets you’re sleeping on.

There are about a thousand “cooling,” “breathable” sheets on the market, all promising to deliver a more comfortable night’s sleep. To whittle that lengthy list down, below we’ve gathered six of our favorite cooling sheets — all tested and slept on by us, some honest-to-goodness sweaty sleepers.

Parachute’s lightest bed sheet offering is noticeably softer compared to other percale sheets we’ve tried. Like your favorite button-down, this fitted sheet is crisp and polished — and only gets more comfortable over time.

Linen is a go-to fabric for summer bedding. The natural fiber derived from flax plants allows for strong ventilation and moisture absorption, making it a naturally breathable fabric. Like the brand’s percale offering, the fitted linen sheet feels impressively gentle against the skin, plus adds that casually rumpled, laidback bohemian look to your space. This sheet is perfect for those looking for a stylish cooling option.

There’s a reason these long-staple cotton percale sheets are Brooklinen’s signature. The DTC home brand’s hotel-inspired percale sheets (which feature a breathable 270-thread-count weave) have seen us through many hot, humid summer nights. While they might not be the softest bedsheet offering on our list, their thermoregulation is on point.

Homebird is a BIPOC, female-owned textiles brand that works with farming communities in India to make its luxe bed and bath linens. The direct-to-consumer brand’s best-selling 300-thread-count percale sheets are made from 100% GOTS-certified long-staple organic and Fairtrade cotton. The GOTS certification ensures that the materials used to make these sheets were ethically produced and grown in an environmentally friendly manner. As for their feel, you’ll find curling up with Homebird’s percale fitted sheet to be a refreshing treat at the end of a long, hot day. Bonus points for having easy-to-read labels identifying the long and the short side of the sheet.

Casper’s “coolest sheets yet” are powered by Tencel lyocell — an airy, naturally breathable fabric that comes from the pulp of trees — and feature the brand’s unique, vent-like grid weave designed to increase airflow. Hyperlite is definitely the least substantial offering on our list, and we were genuinely surprised by how thin the material is. But when it comes to cooling sheets, that’s not a problem. We like to reserve Hyperlite for those unbearably sticky nights.

Incorporating 37.5 Technology’s thermoregulation particles, Casaluna’s smooth cotton sheets work to capture and release vapor to prevent liquid sweat from forming, and therefore, help you sleep cooler in the summer. But it also works the other way around. These temperature-regulating sheets will deliver a comfortable, cozy — but not suffocating — sleep in the winter as well.