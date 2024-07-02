Culture > Design

How the Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman Revolutionized the Art of Sitting

For nearly 70 years, the iconic two-piece set has been a beacon of mid-century modern design

By Bonnie Stiernberg @aahrealbonsters
July 2, 2024 6:50 am
The Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
The Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Olivia Sheehy

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

This is part of InsideHook’s list of The 100 Best American-Made Products, a celebration of the gear, clothes and goods that make up our lives, and are the life’s work of our fellow Americans.

To fully understand the enduring appeal of the Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman — arguably the most iconic furniture design of the 20th century, designed by Charles and Ray Eames in 1956 — we have to look to another American classic: baseball.

As Charles Eames famously described, “The leather cushions do have built-in wrinkles to start with, but that is a clue that spells comfort to come, like the warm, receptive look of a well-used first baseman’s mitt.” In other words, it’s ergonomically designed to maximize coziness. 

“This chair is designed to really embrace you and will get even more comfortable over time,” says Jennifer Nield, vice president of lifestyle product at MillerKnoll, the parent company of Eames producer Herman Miller. “The angle of the seat is perfectly reclined. The cushions are soft but still offer just the right amount of support. The chair is mounted to a swivel base which also allows for a bit of movement. All of this combined contributes to an incredibly relaxing sit and posture.” 

In the nearly 70 years since its debut, the Eames name has become synonymous with chairs in the same way that Starbucks is with coffee, Ferrari is with sports cars and Kleenex is with tissues. The Lounge Chair and Ottoman set is part of the permanent collections at New York’s Museum of Modern Art and Chicago’s Art Institute, it’s been the subject of multiple documentaries and books, and it has graced the sets of countless TV shows and movies. 

When it was first introduced in the ‘50s, Nield says, “there was nothing like it, and there is still nothing to equal it.” And since then, it has remained in continuous production, assembled by hand in Michigan according to the Eameses’ original design. The only modification is one that became necessary due to the simple passage of time: Since the chair first was released, the average height of people worldwide has increased. In 2010, Herman Miller introduced a taller size of the product to accommodate longer legs and bigger frames.

Still, it’s the original — made from molded plywood and leather — that remains a staple. Herman Miller doesn’t disclose specific sales data, but Nield says that “the Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman is consistently one of our best-selling products.” And who would ever assume otherwise? While it was inspired originally by the shape and design of the traditional English club chair, this furniture set has since become an American icon.

Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Herman Miller : $6,985

More Like This

Everything You Need for a Cooler, Less Sweaty Night of Sleep
Everything You Need for a Cooler, Less Sweaty Night of Sleep
A sampling of the best cooling bedsheets for 2024
The 6 Best Cooling Sheets for Hot, Sweaty Sleepers
Bed Threads Sage & White Bedding Bundle, now on sale during Bed Threads' Linen Cupboard Sale
Save Big on Linen Bedding During This Massive Bed Threads Sale
Silk curtains
Turns Out Silk Can Be Used to Effectively Reduce Noise

Culture > Design
Bonnie Stiernberg is InsideHook's Managing Editor. She was Music Editor at Paste Magazine for seven years, and she has written about music and pop culture for Rolling Stone, Glamour, Billboard, Vice and more.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Nisolo Huarache Sandals
Save 25% on Nisolo’s Best-Selling Huaraches

$150$113

Carhartt WIP Shirt
This Carhartt WIP Shirt Is Built Like a Tank

$95$62

Lightweight Reversible Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
Yes, You Can Wear Cashmere in the Summer

From Our Partner

Allen Edmonds Park Avenue Oxford Sneaker
Allen Edmonds Is Hosting a Massive Sale

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Ford Maverick Hybrid driving down a parking garage ramp. We dig into why this pickup truck is being ignored by most Americans, despite it being near-perfect.
Americans Are Obsessed With the Wrong Trucks
Laurel Lee
Five Days on a Catamaran in the British Virgin Islands
A fit man stretching on a turf field.
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
Belichick (left) onstage at Netflix's "GROAT" last month
Gronk on Belichick: “He’s All Caught Up With the Girls”
"The Bear" season 3
“The Bear” Backlash Was Inevitable. Here’s Why It’s Wrong.
Bill Maher on "Real Time"
Bill Maher and Ray Kurzweil Debated AI on a New “Real Time”

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Design, Right This Way

The Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman

How the Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman Revolutionized the Art of Sitting

No more waking up in a pool of sweat.

Everything You Need for a Cooler, Less Sweaty Night of Sleep

A sampling of the best cooling bedsheets for 2024

The 6 Best Cooling Sheets for Hot, Sweaty Sleepers

Bed Threads Sage & White Bedding Bundle, now on sale during Bed Threads' Linen Cupboard Sale

Save Big on Linen Bedding During This Massive Bed Threads Sale

Explore More Design

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours