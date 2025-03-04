Leisure > Autos > Electric

BMW and Mini Got High Marks in J.D. Power’s New EV Survey

Charging infrastructure remains a concern

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 4, 2025 12:44 pm EST
BMW i4
Drivers seem satisfied with the BMW i4.
BMW

What makes for a satisfied EV driver? For many drivers, finding the right vehicle is only the beginning — there are infrastructural considerations to take into effect as well. Alternately: you can have the best-engineered EV in the world, but if you can’t charge it regularly, it’s unlikely to leave you very happy.

That’s what makes this year’s J.D. Power Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Ownership Study so interesting. This survey takes into account both vehicles themselves and the overall user experience — and taken in tandem, that offers a very helpful look at the current state of EVs in the United States. Here are three big takeaways from the study:

Good News for Mini, BMW and Rivian

J.D. Power ranked EVs in two categories: Premium and Mass Market. Two automakers took the top three spaces in the Premium category, with the BMW i4 finishing first, followed by Rivian’s R1T and R1S. On the Mass Market side, the electric Mini Cooper finished first, followed by the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Hyundai’s IONIQ 6. This was the electric Mini Cooper’s second consecutive year atop its category.

Charging Infrastructure Still Needs Work

It’s become increasingly clear that widespread EV adoption is as much about having a place to charge them as it is having a wide array of styles available to prospective buyers. It’s also vitally important to keep charging stations working properly and in good condition. Unfortunately, the study suggests that for a lot of drivers, this hasn’t been their experience. J.D. Power found that mass market electric vehicle owners’ satisfaction with the public charging options available to them dropped 32 points from 2023 to 2024. With an administration hostile to EVs in the White House now, the charging situation could get worse before it gets better.

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This March 
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This March 
 Including new releases from Larceny, Ardbeg and Frey Ranch — and something from Buffalo Trace that’s technically not whiskey

Premium EVs Had Performance Issues

You might expect the EVs in the Premium category to be better-engineered than their counterparts in the Mass Market realm. Trouble is, that wasn’t what the survey results showed. A significant number of the mass market vehicles being evaluated scored better when evaluated on mechanical problems than the average premium EV.

More Like This

EV plugged in
Why Are Some American Drivers Souring on the Idea of EVs?
The Chevrolet Blazer EV, a competent, reasonably affordable and attractive electric SUV. So why did Chevy have to complicate it?
Drivers Are Just Trying to Get Used to EVs. Why Complicate It?
Volkswagen EV charging in Norway
EVs Were Almost 90% of Norway’s New Car Sales in 2024
A collage of Americans who have recently purchased electric vehicles. We interviewed them to see if people in the U.S. are really falling out of love with EVs.
Are Americans Really Disappointed in EVs? We Asked 7 Owners.

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Anthony Hopkins as Richard Nixon, Raymond Massey as Abe Lincoln, Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump and Hopkins as John Quincy Adams, all Oscar-nominated performances of U.S. presidents
Every Oscar-Nominated Performance of a US President, Ranked
These are 8 of the best classic colognes you can own
8 of the Most Classic and Popular Colognes of All Time
Hulu
How Did Hulu Botch the Oscars So Badly?
A profile shot of Santiago Gomez with illustrated flames.
A New Racket Sport Is Taking Over the Country. You Can Thank This Man.
Brain scan
Scientists Are Studying a Very Gross Way to Improve Brain Health
From Graza to Timberland, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Olive Oil, Brooklinen Towels and Away Bags

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

BMW i4

BMW and Mini Got High Marks in J.D. Power's New EV Survey

Some of our favorite whiskeys of March

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This March 

Levi's Sale

This Levi’s Sale Includes Rare Discounts on Top-of-the-Line Denim

Get your next mattress from Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle Is Having a Worthy Mattress Sale

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

A profile shot of Santiago Gomez with illustrated flames.

A New Racket Sport Is Taking Over the Country. You Can Thank This Man.

BMW i4

BMW and Mini Got High Marks in J.D. Power's New EV Survey

Some of our favorite whiskeys of March

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This March 

Jinan, Shandong

Archaeologists Discovered a Very Old Wall in Eastern China