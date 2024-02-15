Culture > Design

Do Not Sleep on These Presidents Day Mattress Sales

It's what our forefathers would have wanted

a mattress on an American flag background
Presidents Day is the best time to secure a new mattress.
Given that Presidents Day is Monday, there should only be one thing on your mind — securing a new bed. After all, it’s practically written into the constitution that the federal holiday is the best time of the year to refresh your ZZZs with an abundance of Presidents Day mattress sales to help you secure better sleep. It’s just what the forefathers would have wanted.

How to Shop for a Mattress Online
How to Shop for a Mattress Online
 Do they even sell mattresses in stores at this point?

Given that there’s a plethora of top-rated online mattress brands hosting insane sales on their best-selling hybrid and all-foam mattresses, sleep accessories and more, we’ve put on our patriotic hats (you know, the triangle ones) and whipped up a guide to all the cushy, pillowy, award-winning mattresses from all the retailers you know and love — Casper, Tempur-Pedic, Avocado and more — below. You’ll have a new mattress on its way before you can say “the British are coming!” Here’s to the eight-hours amendment.

The Best Presidents Day Mattress Deals 2024

Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress
Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress
Helix : $2,373$1,780
Casper Original Hybrid Mattress
Casper Original Hybrid Mattress
Casper : $1,495$1,271
Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar : $1,499$949
Tuft & Needle Legacy Original Mattress
Tuft & Needle Legacy Original Mattress
Tuft & Needle : $1,395$1,116

The Best Presidents Day Mattress Sales 2024

Amerisleep: Save $450 on the brand’s award-winning soft, cooling and supportive mattresses.

Avocado: Save up to 20% on Avacado’s line-up of mattresses, for discounts up to $1,360.

Avocado’s Green Mattress Puts a (Hefty) Price on Greener Sleeping
Avocado’s Green Mattress Puts a (Hefty) Price on Greener Sleeping
 Our 30-day check-in with one of the cleanest, most responsibly-built mattresses on the market

Bear: Score 35% off all American-made mattresses, plus free sleep accessories.

Big Fig: Save $500 off Big Fig mattresses during the President’s Day sale.

Birch: Take 25% off any of the brand’s certified natural and organic mattresses — and get two free Eco-Rest pillows. That’s savings over $900.

Casper: The popular DTC brand is taking up to 30% off all of its top-rated mattresses.

Eight Sleep: Save up to $200 on the Pod 3 — a technologically advanced mattress designed to improve sleep quality.

Floyd: Detroit-based furniture brand Floyd is taking 30% off all of its modern, modular home goods and 60% off warehouse closeouts. This includes its hybrid mattress and handsome platform bed frame.

Helix: The personalized mattress brand is taking 25% off its doctor-recommended mattress and is throwing in a free bedroom bundle (a $330 value) with any mattress purchase.

Lessa: Save up to 30% on expert-recommended hybrid mattresses, plus free shipping!

The Best Pillow for Every Type of Sleeper
The Best Pillow for Every Type of Sleeper
 You can avoid a crick in the neck with the right pillow

Mattress Firm: There are a ton of savings happening over at Mattress Firm, where you can save up to 60%.

Nectar: Get 40% off everything, including premium mattresses and bedding accessories, during Nectar’s President Day sale.

Purple: Take up to $800 off Purple’s mattress and adjustable sets.

Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on premium adjustable mattress sets.

Tuft and Needle: Tuft and Needle mattresses are 20% off during the President’s Day sale.

Zoma: Designed to provide performance-enhancing sleep, savings of up to $1,840 are up for grabs at Zoma.

