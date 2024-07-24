Wellness > Grooming

HigherDose Released a Red Light Therapy Hat. Here’s How It Works.

Hair health matters — and HigherDose wants to help

By Hanna Agro
July 24, 2024 11:13 am
HigherDose

You’ve heard us praise HigherDose’s sauna blanket, a personal device that allows you to sweat away in the comfort of your own home. In light of how accessible and functional their products are, we feel compelled to underscore the fact that the brand just released a new infrared hat, equipped with over 100 tiny red lights meant to promote hair growth. 

The Science

The concept of red light therapy has grown in popularity over the last few years, especially in relation to acne scars and the promotion of hair growth. Oftentimes on social media you’ll see people putting on red light therapy masks before bed, which has them looking akin to Star Wars stormtroopers.

The premise behind it all is that red light wavelengths work particularly well to boost circulation to certain areas of our bodies, thereby improving cellular function, reducing inflammation and allowing our cells to take in more oxygen. HigherDose took that science and combined it with the functionality of an everyday cap to avoid said stormtrooper appearance, which is especially handy if you want to rock it during the day. The brand explains on their site that the product “boosts blood flow to the scalp, rejuvenates hair follicles, reduces hair shedding and strengthens hair at the root.”

The Specs

The hat itself looks quite plain. But not dissimilar to a mullet, the party is in the back…or underneath in this case. From the front you’ll be met with a black base canvas-esque hat with an embroidered HigherDose logo. For all anyone knows, you could simply love the brand and want to rep it. Along the adjustable strap at the back, however, there’s a small power button, which you use to activate the 120 medical-grade LED red lights lining the inside. The red lights inside emit a wavelength of 650nm (nanometers), which HigherDose notes is meant to specifically target hair growth.

The brand recommends running the treatment, or wearing the hat, for 10 minutes at a time. Once your 10 minutes are up, the hat will beep to let you know that you’ve completed the treatment. You can usually use the cap for 8-10 sessions without having to charge it, but a blinking green light on the device will let you know it’s out of juice.

One major plus we have to note is that the device is cordless, so you won’t be forced to sit next to an outlet and wait for 10 minutes while the red light works wonders on your mane. You can bring it with you if you want to use it on the go, or feel free to use it from the comfort of your own home.

We’re still in the process of thoroughly testing this for you, so stay tuned to hear our thoughts and feelings about this hair growth product. That being said, if you want to sidestep the wait time, feel free to purchase the hat for yourself below.

HigherDose : $449

