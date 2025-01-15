Are You Giving Your Partner Beard Burn?

I recently came across a TikTok video of a woman recounting a gruesome tale wherein she contracted a staph infection after hooking up with a man with facial hair. Shudder. This seriously freaked me out because, aesthetically, I like men with hair on their faces, so much so that in the past, I have threatened to break up with a partner if he was to go clean-shaven (I was only half-joking). A scratchy beard or mustache has caused my skin occasional redness, but learning they could cause full-blown skin infections unlocked a new fear of beard burn.

Beard burn, ‘stache rash or as Dr. Rachel Westbay, a Board Certified Dermatologist at Marmur Medical, likes to call it, “makeout breakouts,” are all colloquial terms for irritation caused by friction from facial hair rubbing up against the skin.

“Beard hairs are often coarse and can act like tiny abrasives, causing microtrauma to the skin,” explains Westbay. “Repeated friction can disrupt the skin barrier, leading to redness, irritation and inflammation.”

Your facial hair can also harbor bacteria, dead skin cells and oil, which during more intimate activities like kissing, can transfer to your partner’s skin, potentially clogging their pores and causing breakouts. Ew! Even grosser, the combination of warmth and moisture from saliva or body heat can create an environment prone to bacterial or fungal growth, which Westbay says can exacerbate breakouts. Repeated irritation or bacterial transfer can lead to folliculitis, an infection of hair follicles that looks like red, inflamed bumps, similar to acne.

In rare cases, Westbay explains, if the skin barrier becomes compromised, bacteria like Staphylococcus aureus can cause deeper infections. “Beards may harbor fungi, such as those causing tinea barbae, a type of ringworm, which could spread to your skin, in theory.”

Okay, so the likelihood of your beard giving your partner a serious bacterial infection on their face is rare — thank God. Still, you don’t want to be that guy who harbors bacteria in his beard. Nor, do you want to cause any irritation to your partner’s delicate skin. You probably view your facial hair more in terms of looks rather than its potential impact on your partner.

“Grooming isn’t just a matter of personal appearance; it’s also about being mindful of your partner’s experience,” says Andrew Zumbo, a barber, stylist and ambassador for men’s grooming brand American Crew. “When men make an effort to ensure their facial hair doesn’t cause discomfort, it shows thoughtfulness and respect for the relationship. It’s a small adjustment in their routine that can lead to a more comfortable and enjoyable experience for both people.”

So how do you ensure your facial hair isn’t wreaking havoc on your partner or any potential romantic interests? Both Westbay and Zumbo offered some extremely simple — but important — facial grooming tips to prevent passing beard burn along to your partner.

Wash your beard regularly, please

“First and foremost, regular washing is key,” says Zumbo. This will remove any trapped irritants in your facial hair, like sweat, oils and bacteria, which can irritate both you and your partner.

Zumbo and Westbay recommend using a gentle, sulfate-free beard shampoo to reduce bacteria and remove buildup. This will also keep your facial hair clean without stripping natural oils. “Conditioning is equally important,” adds Zumbo. “Beard hair tends to be coarser than scalp hair, so applying a beard conditioner can soften the hair and reduce friction, which helps prevent irritation.”

Use a beard oil or balm with clean ingredients

“Hydration plays a critical role,” says Zumbo. “A good beard oil or balm should be used daily to moisturize both the hair and the skin underneath. This prevents dryness, itching and discomfort, creating a smoother surface that’s less likely to cause beard burn.”

It’s also essential to avoid harsh products. “Choosing ones with natural ingredients like jojoba oil or shea butter will help maintain the health of both the beard and the skin beneath it,” he adds.

Trim baby trim

Trimming sharp or unruly hairs “is a must,” according to both our experts. “Keeping the beard at a manageable length helps avoid sharp or uneven hairs that could scratch the skin,” says Zumbo.

Don’t neglect the skin underneath

When using an oil or balm, be sure to massage the product into both the hair and the skin underneath. “This step helps hydrate your skin and prevent irritation while conditioning the beard itself,” explains Zumbo. You’ll also want to use a gentle exfoliant and keep your nice and moisturized to help prevent further dryness and irritation.

“By adopting these practices, men can not only minimize discomfort but show their partners that they’re thoughtful about their grooming and their partner’s well-being,” says Zumbo. “It’s all about creating a balance between maintaining a great look and ensuring a smooth, irritation-free experience for both parties.”