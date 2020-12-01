Take It From a Dentist: The 8 Best Products for Getting Whiter Teeth at Home

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

There are hundreds of at-home teeth-whitening brands, kits and products — many of which are heralded by celebrities and Instagram influencers as all-natural or “accelerated” teeth-whitening solutions. But how can you decipher between the sponcon garbage and the actual best teeth-whitening products?

When we spoke with Dr. Emanuel Layliev, a premier cosmetic dentist at the New York Center for Cosmetic Dentistry in Manhattan, we got the low-down on all things teeth whitening.

Contrary to the million oral care products currently on the market all claiming to give you a brighter, whiter smile, in reality, there are just a handful of standard products you can buy to achieve professional-like results at an affordable, at-home rate.

So for your convenience, we’ve gathered them all below.

The most popular at-home teeth-whitening method is also the most effective, according to Dr. Layliev, who highly recommends using Crest Whitestrips. When it comes to bleaching, it’s all about contact time, and Whitestrips can stay on teeth for effective teeth-whitening.

While whitening pens won’t give you an effective initial bleach, they work super well for on-the-go touch-ups. This pack from Zoom — the company most dentist offices use for professional whitening procedures — includes two convenient pens for easy maintenance.

Whether you choose to get professionally whitened or opt for an at-home method, it’s also helpful to add a teeth-whitening toothpaste to your routine. Colgate’s Optic White Advanced Teeth Whitening Toothpaste “whitens teeth up to 4 shades,” is enamel-safe and includes cavity-fighting fluoride.

Another whitening toothpaste Laylieve recommends is Crest’s 3D White Brilliance, a peppermint-flavored toothpaste with 12-hour stain protection that removes up to 95% of surface stains in 3 days and will deliver you, as one satisfied customer reported, “movie star teeth.”

This dentist-formulated, alcohol-free mouthwash fights bad breath and keeps teeth healthy all while maintaining their bright, shiny shade. (It’s also my mouthwash brand of choice).

If you really want to step up your teeth-whitening game, the Supersmile Accelerator is a highly recommended product to add to your routine and one Layliev even uses himself. The Accelerator is just abrasive enough to counteract those textured stains from coffee or wine and effectively cleanse them. Just mix a little bit of it with any toothpaste you use at home once or twice a day and it’ll keep stains at bay.

Whether you’re getting professionally whitened or opting for the at-home method, your teeth might feel sensitive afterward. If you’re concerned about sensitivity, Layliev recommends using Colgate’s Sensitive Toothpaste, which is clinically proven to provide 24/7 protection (with twice-daily brushing) two weeks before your planned whitening.

This alcohol-free mouthwash from Listerine will also provide around the clock relief and keep sensitivity away.