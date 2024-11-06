You Should Be Gifting Flamingo Estate’s Unique Home Goods This Holiday Season

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

What do you get for the hostess who throws the best dinner parties? For the homebody who would rather cozy up next to an expensive candle on a Saturday night? The newlyweds who are throwing a housewarming party? Your eclectic friend whose apartment has the coolest interior design pieces? You get them something from Flamingo Estate.

If you didn’t know, there’s a glam 7-acre home and apothecary located atop the hills of Los Angeles called Flamingo Estate. Originally built in the 1940s as a creative haven, it was restored by the Paris-based design duo Studio KO. Today, the estate sells a range of products forged with a commitment to sustainability, from bath and body care to fresh organic produce. If you know anything from the brand, you’ll probably recognize Flamingo Estate by its best-selling Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle, a delectably herby and peppery scent, one unlike we’ve ever lit before.

Beyond its hero product though, Flamingo Estate offers some of the most memorable beauty and home goods we’ve tried — items that would make for a special, unique gift.

From their quirky tomato collection to their luxury olive oil, below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite products from the LA-based estate you should consider gifting this holiday season.

We suffer from horribly cracked, dry and distressed skin every winter, and after slathering on a whole of the Manuka Rich Cream, we know it’s going to be a skin-saver next season. Made with clean, hand-harvested ingredients like olive oil, regenerative hemp flower oil and Manuka honey extract, the ultra-creamy balm has our skin feeling (and smelling!) deliciously good.

They have candles that smell like the ocean, fall and their favorite flowers. But what about a candle that smells like a ripe, thick Heirloom Tomato? This best-seller features notes of tomato vine, basil and black pepper, making it the quintessential dinner party candle.

Is a candle not enough? Flamingo Estate also has an entire collection of tomato-scented products, from body care items to household products. This limited edition set features two ultra-hydrating hand care products with rich, herbaceous scents.

This stunning bottle of olive oil is made from hand-picked and cold-pressed organic olives. The result? A vibrant, peppery condiment they can drizzle over anything. Get it personalized with a handwritten label for an extra special touch.

You’re looking at a collection of ethically-grown garden picks, including raw honey, smokey salsa macha and olive oil made from organic, handpicked olives. This beautifully branded set stars some seriously unique goodies with distinctive flavor profiles they won’t taste anywhere else, conveniently wrapped up in a stunning gift box.

Another stunning set, this time for relaxation. This romantic gift set combines two soothing scents grown on the 7-acre home — potent jasmine with the pure oils of hand-picked damask rose. The gift set, which comes in an embossed gift box finished with a grosgrain bow, includes three bath essentials: a candle, soap brick and hand soap.

The candle mentioned above also comes in an oversized hand-blown vessel. It’s a seriously high-end, luxury gift, one that can be personalized with a handwritten note.