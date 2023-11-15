The Best Personalized Gifts for Women

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Personalized items can be some of the best gifts you can give. They’re thoughtful and unique and are specially designed with the gift recipient in mind — which makes them feel incredibly loved and important. A pretty foolproof gift idea if you ask us. Well, that is if you do it right.

Personalization can also skew a bit kitschy or cheap or straight-up cheugy. We’ve all seen those script-styled wine glasses and wooden cutting boards. Personalized name necklaces are abundant on Etsy, but unfortunately, most will tarnish after a few months of wear (speaking from experience). And please stay away from those faceless Canva art prints (peak chueginess).

There’s a much more elevated, sophisticated way to gift personalized items. Chic monograms on high-quality material goods. Coffee table books with a personal, unique touch. And 14k gold name necklaces that’ll stay gold. Just to name a few.

Below, we’ve compiled a handful of customizable and personalized items spanning across a variety of product categories that’d make for the best, most thoughtful gifts.

The best personalized gift we’ve gifted

New York Times Birthday Book You can read all about why the New York Times Birthday Book is the best gift ever here. But to sum it up: This truly unique, deeply personal coffee table book includes every front cover from New York Times on the recipient’s birthday, starting with the year they were born. Buy Here : $100 $80 – $145

Lots of (high-quality) personalized jewelry

Aurate Gold Block Name Necklace If she doesn’t already have a personalized, Carrie-Bradshaw-esque, solid gold necklace with her name on it, it’s your duty to get her one. And not some cheapo one from Etsy that’s going to tarnish in a month. Go for 14k or 18k gold, so she never has to take it off. Buy Here : $450

A beautiful desktop photo calendar

A monogrammed travel mug

If she somehow doesn’t already own a giant travel water bottle, it’s your moment to shine. Both RTIC and Yeti offer customizations to their durable, stainless steel, handle-equipped tumblers that keep beverages hot or cold for hours on end. Choose from monograms, art, zodiac signs and more.

Elevated hair accessories

Prose Hair Brush Because she’s not going to spend $72 on a hairbrush for herself, and a luxury, wooden hairbrush makes for a phenomenal gift that no one ever really thinks of. This one from Prose is handcrafted from sustainable European beechwood. It can also be hand-engraved with any three initials for an ultra-special touch. Buy it now : $72

Personal gifts for the chef

Hedley & Bennett Essential Apron A Hedley & Bennett Apron is a non-negotiable kitchen essential, is available in like a million different colorways and can be nicely embroidered with text (up to 10 letters or numbers) or with a three letter monogram. Hedley & Bennett : $85

Friendship bracelets you don’t have to make yourself

Little Words Project offers an array of fun and colorful and more sophisticated-looking friendship-style bracelets — a very on-trend accessory popularized by Taylor Swift and her fans.

And all the personalized travel bags and accessories

Mark & Graham Small Travel Jewelry Case A travel jewelry case is a life-saver, and this square zippered number with gorgeous monogramming from Mark & Graham is one she’ll carry with her forever. The functional case is thoughtfully designed to fit rings, necklaces and earrings neatly and safely thanks to a soft cushioned inside and multiple compartments. The textured vegan leather can be customized with eighteen different colors and three font personalization options. Buy Here : $69