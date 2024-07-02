That brings us to the other side of the U.S.-made quandary: like everything else in this country, the label has been hoovered up into the culture wars. On the right side of the aisle, you’ve got a certain set of people who scream from the rooftops (read: their X accounts) about only buying or selling American-made (even if the products they’re talking about aren’t any good, and even if they also know their Amazon delivery person by name). On the left side of the aisle, a different niche is beginning to ask, is “American-made” xenophobic? What’s wrong with buying things made in other countries?



The answer, of course, is that there’s nothing wrong with buying products made outside our borders, just as there’s nothing inherently better about a product made in the U.S. There’s junk made in every country in the world. But the opposite is also true.

We wanted to compile the 100 best American-made products to cut through the noise and get back to the root of it all. Why do we recommend the goods on this list that’s been painstakingly compiled by our staff? Because they’re some of our personal favorites, and because they’re the life’s work of our fellow Americans. It really is that simple.

When we set out to assemble this story — which includes 10 additional features on a group of products we feel especially strong about, with intel from the people who make them — I didn’t know that was how I’d frame it. But after personally interviewing Isaac Morton of cookware purveyor Smithey Ironware, Ross Widmoyer of the 159-year-old Faribault Mill, and Mark Ferguson of axe maker Brant & Cochran, I was reminded that what’s worth celebrating here isn’t nameless patriotism, but the specific men and women who dedicate themselves to the making of these goods that make up our lives.

Morton told me that the “personal and relationship element” to the cast iron and carbon steel cookware he sells is essential to its success. Ferguson feels so strongly about the dedication of his company’s blacksmiths and hafters that they brand the axes with their initials. And Widmoyer, the president and CEO of one of just two vertically integrated woolen mills left in this country, told me, “It’s a personal passion of all of ours to keep these jobs and grow these jobs with sustainable wages here in Faribault, Minnesota.” He also told me he’d happily put their blankets up against those “made anywhere in the world.” Who can argue with that two-pronged pitch?

Our collection here will probably not look like the other American-made lists out there. The reason for that is threefold: We wanted to branch out from the typical heritage goods you see on these types of roundups (yes, we include leather belts and selvedge denim, but also kaleidoscopic bar carts and my personal favorite shampoo); we didn’t want to repeat brands (of course we like other gear from Leatherman and Nordic Ware, but we whittled it down to one each); and we’re including items that are on the full spectrum of U.S-made, from 100% American labor and materials to items that were assembled by a domestic workforce (KitchenAid’s stand mixer and Vitamix’s blender are synonymous with a well-stocked kitchen, so we’re not going to sideline those icons and the American workers who assemble them because imported components are in the mix — but we get that the FTC has to take a harder line).

We hope this index helps you realize the breadth of beautiful, useful and ingenious things still being made in this country. More than that, though, when you buy something here that catches your eye, we hope you end up recommending it to your friends and family, not necessarily because it’s made in America, but because it made your life richer. — Alex Lauer