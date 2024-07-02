Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
By Alex Lauer, Bonnie Stiernberg, Paolo Sandoval, Amanda Gabriele, Kirk Miller, Logan Mahan, Mike Conklin, Joanna Sommer, Lindsay Rogers, Aaron Cohen, Hanna Agro, Tanner Garrity
The phrase “American-made” should be simple. But as we’ve seen in the 21st century, it’s anything but.
Made in the U.S.A. labels have cropped up everywhere. Part of that has to do with younger Americans picking up the mantle of previous generations and reinvesting in the manufacturing of quality clothes, gear, furnishings and other goods in our own backyard, rather than relying on products packed into container ships that sail from the other side of the world. But part of this patriotic proliferation also has to do with marketing: companies realized they could wave the red, white and blue and gobs of people would type in their credit card info.
That brings us to the other side of the U.S.-made quandary: like everything else in this country, the label has been hoovered up into the culture wars. On the right side of the aisle, you’ve got a certain set of people who scream from the rooftops (read: their X accounts) about only buying or selling American-made (even if the products they’re talking about aren’t any good, and even if they also know their Amazon delivery person by name). On the left side of the aisle, a different niche is beginning to ask, is “American-made” xenophobic? What’s wrong with buying things made in other countries?
The answer, of course, is that there’s nothing wrong with buying products made outside our borders, just as there’s nothing inherently better about a product made in the U.S. There’s junk made in every country in the world. But the opposite is also true.
We wanted to compile the 100 best American-made products to cut through the noise and get back to the root of it all. Why do we recommend the goods on this list that’s been painstakingly compiled by our staff? Because they’re some of our personal favorites, and because they’re the life’s work of our fellow Americans. It really is that simple.
When we set out to assemble this story — which includes 10 additional features on a group of products we feel especially strong about, with intel from the people who make them — I didn’t know that was how I’d frame it. But after personally interviewing Isaac Morton of cookware purveyor Smithey Ironware, Ross Widmoyer of the 159-year-old Faribault Mill, and Mark Ferguson of axe maker Brant & Cochran, I was reminded that what’s worth celebrating here isn’t nameless patriotism, but the specific men and women who dedicate themselves to the making of these goods that make up our lives.
Morton told me that the “personal and relationship element” to the cast iron and carbon steel cookware he sells is essential to its success. Ferguson feels so strongly about the dedication of his company’s blacksmiths and hafters that they brand the axes with their initials. And Widmoyer, the president and CEO of one of just two vertically integrated woolen mills left in this country, told me, “It’s a personal passion of all of ours to keep these jobs and grow these jobs with sustainable wages here in Faribault, Minnesota.” He also told me he’d happily put their blankets up against those “made anywhere in the world.” Who can argue with that two-pronged pitch?
Our collection here will probably not look like the other American-made lists out there. The reason for that is threefold: We wanted to branch out from the typical heritage goods you see on these types of roundups (yes, we include leather belts and selvedge denim, but also kaleidoscopic bar carts and my personal favorite shampoo); we didn’t want to repeat brands (of course we like other gear from Leatherman and Nordic Ware, but we whittled it down to one each); and we’re including items that are on the full spectrum of U.S-made, from 100% American labor and materials to items that were assembled by a domestic workforce (KitchenAid’s stand mixer and Vitamix’s blender are synonymous with a well-stocked kitchen, so we’re not going to sideline those icons and the American workers who assemble them because imported components are in the mix — but we get that the FTC has to take a harder line).
We hope this index helps you realize the breadth of beautiful, useful and ingenious things still being made in this country. More than that, though, when you buy something here that catches your eye, we hope you end up recommending it to your friends and family, not necessarily because it’s made in America, but because it made your life richer. — Alex Lauer
Gear
Gear
Merrimack is now owned by Sanborn in Winona, MN, which is on the Mississippi. Mighty river, mighty canoes.
Prospector Canoe | $3,695+ by Merrimack Canoe Co. | Minnesota
You could buy a dozen folding knives that’ll fail you, or you could buy the Bugout.
Bugout | $180 by Benchmade | Oregon
“National Parks are the best idea [America] ever had,” said novelist Wallace Stegner. Jot down ideas like that in these park-adorned pocket notebooks.
Journals National Parks Edition | $15 by Field Notes | Illinois
From the brand that makes the best minimalist pocket knives, the Kline is made from extremely durable USA-made super-steel and is perfect for those tougher jobs.
The Kline | $369 by The James Brand | Oregon
70th Anniversary American Vintage II 1954 Stratocaster | $2,600 by Fender | California
Designed in the early ’50s by Leo Fender and George Fullerton and first released in 1954, the Stratocster built upon the success of the comparably bare-bones Fender Telecaster, which was characterized by its simple electronics and workmanlike appearance and build quality. The Strat, as it’s come to be known, was an altogether sexier and more premium-looking instrument. The double-horn design that’s been copied by manufacturers worldwide for decades was groundbreaking at the time, as was the contouring of the guitar’s body, which made for a more comfortable playing experience. The Strat also featured an innovative tremolo system (the “whammy bar”) and three pickups for a level of versatility that has perhaps never been surpassed.
As is the case with most products that have managed to stand the test of time, one of the most impressive things about the Strat is how relatively unchanged it’s remained after all these years. To the untrained eye, there is exceedingly little difference between an original 1954 version and one made this year as Fender celebrates the guitar’s 70th anniversary with a slew of models at various price points. — MC
Gorgeous, innovative and customizable to a T, this is a carbon bike created by experts to work specifically for you and your adventures.
RM3 Custom Road Bike | $12,800+ by Argonaut | Oregon
Whether you’re bringing back a precious souvenir bottle or transporting a gift for someone else, you’ll want to do so in this puncture-proof, leak-proof wine bag.
Wine Carrier | $299 by Vinarmour | Washington
An overbuilt cooler that’s not unwieldy, thanks to beefy wheels. Tested by actual grizzly bears.
45QW Elite Wheeled Cooler | $450 by Pelican | Massachusetts
Made right here in Nashville, TN. If it’s good enough for Jimmy Page, Neil Young and Joey Santiago (from the Pixies, but you knew that, right?) it’s good enough for you.
Les Paul Standard ‘50s | $2,799 by Gibson | Tennessee
Surge | $150 by Leatherman | Oregon
Oregon native Tim Leatherman was inspired to start his namesake company back in 1975 during a trip to Europe with his wife when “we needed to repair the car, and also fix the bad plumbing at our cheap hotel.” His solution? A pocket-sized multitool with pliers, which would replace a scout knife he always carried. He saw his new variation as offering “the utility of a toolbox with the portability of a pocketknife.”
Today, his multi-million-dollar brand offers over 50 varieties of multitools and everyday carry (EDC). Our favorite? The Surge, originally introduced in 2005 and updated in 2013. The best-selling model features 21 built-in tools, including extra-large scissors, full-size knife blades, four outside-opening blades, replaceable wire cutters and more. — KM
Goggins-style rucking just got a hell of a lot easier with this military-grade, water-resistant trekking pack. Hoorah.
GR1 Backpack | $355 by GoRuck
Made to order in Grand Rapids, this waxed canvas beauty offers functionality, aesthetics and plenty of space.
Courier Messenger Bag | $450 by Sidnaw | Michigan
If you play cards with any frequency, owning a deck of Theory11’s glorious Monarchs is an absolute must. — AL
Monarchs Playing Cards | $13 by Theory 11
It’s durable, wind resistant, simple to use, lights up nice. What more could you want in a last-you-a-lifetime lighter?
Classic Brushed Chrome Lighter | $20 by Zippo | Pennsylvania
Want to be one with nature? Get yourself a pack that’s not plastic, like this burly canvas and leather companion.
Isle Royale Bushcraft Pack | $465 by Frost River | Minnesota
Allagash Cruiser | $309 by Brant & Cochran | Maine
When Mark Ferguson started Brant & Cochran in 2015, his goal was to “bring axe-making back to the state of Maine.” Everyone told him and his partners that it couldn’t be done: they wouldn’t be able to find the right machines, good quality American steel or the dedicated craftspeople. In 2018, when they released the Allagash Cruiser, a unique style of axe called the Maine wedge, they proved all the doubters wrong — and did it with 100% American materials and a new generation of makers.
“We stamp the year it was made, and we also stamp the initial of the blacksmith who made it, just like Emerson & Stevens did back in the 1920s,” says Mark, B&C’s president. “What we’re hoping is that, 100 years from now, someone goes, ‘I got this Brant & Cochran axe. Look man, it was made in 2020 and Keegan Whitford was the blacksmith that made this. Isn’t that awesome?’” — AL
Durable canvas with a water-repellent finish, sewn up into a roomy basecamp that’s been in production since the 1960s.
Traveler Tent | $1,299 by Springbar | Utah
Born in Montana in 1973, Mark Epperson’s iconic bags have changed hands, but the quality (and personality) remains.
Large Climb Pack | $290 by Epperson Mountaineering | California
These have saved my car’s light tan-colored floors from every kind of spill and stain — mud, ice cream, Cheez-It crumbs, you name it. — JS
Vehicle FloorLiners | $70+ by WeatherTech | Illinois
I’ve been carrying the same Nalgene bottle every single day since 2019. It’s never once let me down. — LR
Wide Mouth Sustain Water Bottle | $17 by Nalgene | New York
Screw hoverboards. This high-speed, all-terrain ride is perfect for romantic coastal cruises and chaotic morning commutes.
Pint X | $1,500 by Onewheel | California
No mitts are necessary for this hand-stitched backyard ball. Throw and catch the Wickett & Craig harness leather with your bare hands.
Yardball | $40 by Sandlot | Missouri
The quintessential kettlebell, from the country’s most trusted maker of fitness equipment. Rogue’s E-Coat is manufactured with an assist from Cadillac Casting.
E-Coat Kettlebells | $30+ by Rogue Fitness | Michigan
What’s more American than tossing around the ol’ pigskin on a crisp fall afternoon? Just make sure you’re using the same one the pros use.
“The Duke” NFL Football | $150 by Wilson | Ohio
From the masterminds behind Tumi comes Roam, a company that allows you to design your own luggage. (I own several pieces.) — LR
Carry-On | $495 by Roam | Georgia
Sumptuous leather coated in protective wax makes this the classiest way to carry around a black card — or a $5 bill.
Utility Bifold Wallet | $130 by Tanner Goods
If you’re searching for a (relatively) new lawn game to rival your trusty cornhole and bocce, this is my choice. —AL
Kan Jam Disc Toss Game | $40 by Kan Jam
With three high-powered bulbs and 60 hours of burn time, this headlamp is a must-have when the sun goes down and the job ain’t finished.
Sync Headlamp | $37 by Princeton Tec | New Jersey
You don’t need a handcrafted bamboo rod with hand-engraved metal finishes to experience the joy of fly-fishing. But it doesn’t hurt.
Master Series Fly Rod | $5,760+ by Oyster Bamboo Fly Rods | Georgia
Style
Style
Okay there, Top Gun. We get it — your sunglasses are military grade. Cool the jets.
Concorde Aviator Sunglasses | $265 by Randolph | Massachusetts
Weiss is at the forefront of reclaiming American watchmaking. Not 100% U.S. components, but closer (and better-looking) than most.
38mm Field Watch | $2,200 by Weiss | Tennessee
Birdwell’s signature nylon fabric is based on the sails of boats docked off the California coast. No wonder they’re timeless, durable and seemingly imbued with summer breeze.
310 Boardshorts | $100 by Birdwell | California
Robert Redford sure looked cool in The Natural, and now you can too with this authentic replica of the 1939 New York Knights hat he wore in the movie.
Vintage Ballcaps | $54 by Ebbets Field Flannels
Classic Perfecto Steerhide Leather Motorcycle Jacket | $945 by Schott | New Jersey
In 1913, brothers Irving and Jack Schott started making raincoats in a basement in Manhattan’s Lower East Side neighborhood, and street peddlers sold them door-to-door. They were the first brand to put a zipper on a jacket, and in 1928, Irving designed and manufactured the first leather motorcycle jacket. It was named the Perfecto after his favorite cigar, and it retailed for $5.50 at a Long Island Harley-Davidson distributor. Today, it’s still the brand’s classic signature style, made at the company’s factory in Union, New Jersey. Schott is still a family-run business, helmed by fourth-generation COO Jason Schott.
Work smarter, not harder is quite the mantra these days, and we don’t always disagree with the sentiment. But when you put on a Schott jacket, its superiority is apparent, not something that can be achieved by cutting corners. “My family has been making our jackets on the same machines with the same patterns since 1913,” Jason says. “A Schott family member is on the factory floor overseeing production every single day. We know no other way of doing things. And while it’s undoubtedly the hard way, it’s the only way for us.” — AG
Classic Perfecto Steerhide Leather Motorcycle Jacket | $945 by Schott | New Jersey
In 1913, brothers Irving and Jack Schott started making raincoats in a basement in Manhattan’s Lower East Side neighborhood, and street peddlers sold them door-to-door. They were the first brand to put a zipper on a jacket, and in 1928, Irving designed and manufactured the first leather motorcycle jacket. It was named the Perfecto after his favorite cigar, and it retailed for $5.50 at a Long Island Harley-Davidson distributor. Today, it’s still the brand’s classic signature style, made at the company’s factory in Union, New Jersey. Schott is still a family-run business, helmed by fourth-generation COO Jason Schott.
Work smarter, not harder is quite the mantra these days, and we don’t always disagree with the sentiment. But when you put on a Schott jacket, its superiority is apparent, not something that can be achieved by cutting corners. “My family has been making our jackets on the same machines with the same patterns since 1913,” Jason says. “A Schott family member is on the factory floor overseeing production every single day. We know no other way of doing things. And while it’s undoubtedly the hard way, it’s the only way for us.” — AG
Ask any “menswear guy” what jeans he’s wearing, and chances are he’ll direct you to these 12-oz. stonewashed selvedge joints from 3sixteen.
CS-222xs Denim | $265 by 3sixteen | California
Sturdy dad shoe or a trendy sneaker? New Balance accomplishes both with their timeless Made in USA models like the 990v6.
Made in USA 990v6 | $200 by New Balance | Massachusetts
Cult-favorite mid-layer fleece you can only buy in Leadville. It’s worth the trip, and the lifetime of “Nice Melly” compliments.
Micro Grid Hoodie | $86 by Melanzana | Colorado
Yep, it’s merino wool from Montana. And it’s the base of this powder blue quarter zip that’s both cozy and eye-catching.
Duckworth Men’s Powder Quarter Zip | $199 by Duckworth | Montana
If you’re not excited to put on the khakis in your closet, then up your game with Bills’ Italian twill that’s cut, sewn and laundered to perfection stateside.
M1 Relaxed Fit | $215 by Bills Khakis
Iron Ranger Boots | $350 by Red Wing Shoes | Minnesota
Produced from tip to tail in Red Wing, Minnesota, which lies on the Mississippi River, the Iron Ranger is a modern-day reminder of what the domestic footwear industry was once capable of. The boots, one of my personal favorite American-made products and a mainstay in my closet, are immediately recognizable for their brassy leather finish and signature toe cap — the double leathered front was originally added as a protective element for miners working in Minnesota’s Iron Range, ultimately responsible for the name — and celebrated as a torchbearer for craft manufacturing practices that have been widely deserted.
“[The Iron Ranger] is counter to today’s trend of instant gratification, but we’ve built durability into the boot as a sustainability feature,” says Mike Larson, product design and development manager for Red Wing Shoes, referencing the work boot’s intensive break-in period, and a fabled reputation for lasting decades. “Yes, these are tough to break in. But that’s a sign of quality, right? If it’s hard to break in, that means it’s going to last a long time.” — PS
You probably can’t tell these hair-on leather slippers were made in Sabah’s El Paso workshop…you can? What gave it away?
Brown Cow Baba | $230 by Sabah | Texas
What’s more American than wearing your heart on your
sleeve chest?
Support Your Local Knitting Co. Tee | $60 by Dehen 1920 | Oregon
Crafted with veg-tanned leather, this is Billykirk’s hand-stitched and hand-burnished version of the classic jean belt.
No. 288 Center Belt Bar | $125 by Billykirk | New Jersey
“Looks like a dress pant, wears like a work pant” has a certain ring to it.
Haven Pant | $225 by Manresa | Massachusetts
Slub Classic Tee | $45 by Buck Mason | Pennsylvania
“As curious, passionate designers and product makers, the idea of doing it yourself always is the ultimate dream,” says Kyle Fitzgibbons, Buck Mason’s chief creative officer. He’s referring to Buck Mason Knitting Mills located in Eastern Pennsylvania, where the Venice Beach-founded brand produces its Slub Classic Tee along with its Pima and Toughknit T-shirts. About four years ago, he says the brand became excited about the prospect of owning a factory.
The company received a call from a friend who alerted them of a small factory in Mohnton, Pennsylvania and an accompanying mill in the neighboring town of Shillington. The facility — which originally opened in 1873 and produced hats, then in the early 1900s switched to sewing knitwear — had just shut down after 150 years. Buck Mason acquired the historic factory, mill and its experienced workforce, and this tee is the result. — LM
This classic piece deserves a spot in the closet of any man who values high-quality products that will improve with age.
Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket | $298 by Huckberry | California
Detroit cut-and-sewn with 100% American cotton, straight from the minds of Aaron Levine (menswear’s Rick Rubin) and Huckberry.
Vintage Wash Crewneck Sweatshirt | $138 by Trumbull | Michigan
You’re looking at the result of a century-long march towards perfection. Bean Boots are more durable and comfortable than they were in 1912, but just as charming.
Bean Boots | $149 by L.L.Bean | Maine
One of the softest, warmest flannels you’ll ever wear, hand-cut and sewn from organic cotton.
Classic Flannel Shirt | $89 by Vermont Flannel Co. | Vermont
Stitched in the Green Mountain State, these performance socks are guaranteed for life. Whether you’re hiking, running or loungin’ around, their socks will keep your dogs from barking.
Coolmax Hiker Micro Crew Socks | $24 by Darn Tough Socks | Vermont
Alexander Selvage Raw Jeans | $445 by Raleigh Denim Workshop | North Carolina
While many denim companies buy from international mills, Raleigh Denim Workshop’s Alexander Selvage Raw Jeans use a hardy fabric specially sourced from Vidalia Mills in Louisiana, which acquired and uses the same Draper-X3 looms that created the legendary selvedge at the now-shuttered Cone Denim White Oak plant in Greensboro, North Carolina. The subsequent construction process is done by hand in Raleigh’s workshop in North Carolina, down to a personal signature on every pair of jeans. Founder Victor Lytvinenko estimates that, from start to finish, upwards of 11 employees contribute to the denim in some way, in a process that takes 20-30 times as long as mass-produced factory jeans.
The result of all that work? A pair of hardwearing American-made jeans, built using the same techniques employed 75 years ago but updated for modern life. It’s the only appropriate way to make jeans, if you ask Lytvinenko. “What we say on our labels is that we make things with love, we take our time and we love what we do. We’re taking whatever time it takes to make it right.” — PS
At the intersection of retro style and weather-be-damned versatility lies this parka, the first thing Battenwear ever made.
Travel Shell Parka | $615 by Battenwear
Allen Edmonds has been handcrafting Goodyear-welted shoes since 1922, utilizing a 212-step manufacturing process. This classic Oxford is the epitome of what they do.
Strand Cap-toe Oxfords | $425 by Allen Edmonds | Wisconsin
When your dress shirts were being made before Teddy Roosevelt took office, you know that they’re probably pretty good.
Townsend Stripe Dress Shirt | $265 by Hamilton Shirts | Texas
Made in Seattle, built for the tundras. Think I’m joking? How does 700+ fill power from ethically-sourced goose down sound to you?
Classico Parka | $744 by Crescent Down Works | Washington
The Open Road 6X is stylish and weatherproof, a dreamy blend of fashion future and American past.
Open Road 6X | $320 by Stetson | Texas
Breathable, insulating, American-sourced virgin wool makes this the perfect cap to battle the chill of a New York winter — or a Minnesota spring.
Watch Cap Beanie | $50 by Filson
Looks like a classic barn coat, but the blanket lining, polyester sleeves, denim collar and ease of movement make it a workaday revelation.
Landon Brown Duck Barn Coat | $295 by L.C. King | Tennessee
The question isn’t whether these boots are for you, but whether you can handle these Civil War cavalry-style boots.
Harness 12R Men’s Boots | $498 by Frye | Arkansas
Built for sunny days by the sea with an extra-long patent-leather bill for repelling water. Hemingway was a big fan.
Oysterman | $58 by Quaker Marine | New York
These Rancourt loafers are sleek, polished and flexible — the leather literally molds to your feet the more you wear them.
Beefroll Penny Loafers | $328 by Rancourt & Co. | Maine
It doesn’t get more American than Lucchese cowboy boots, which are still made completely by hand in El Paso.
Randall Boots | $1,795 by Lucchese | Texas
Home
Home
Available in four different materials, this custom-made twin unit elegantly blurs the line between function and art.
Record + Gear Unit | $2,150+ by Calico | California
Form meets function with these handsome, minimalist speakers whose wood construction will defy all your audio expectations.
Orca 3″ Monitors | $875+ by Blumenstein Audio | Washington
This sleek, U.S.-assembled turntable has a grooved acrylic platter that allows for more detailed playback and speed consistency.
Orbit Plus Turntable | $399 by U-Turn Audio | Massachusetts
A high-powered revamp of the old-school kerosene lamp – with the same amount of charm but a stunning new-age design.
Kero Table Light | $248 by Gantri | California
Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman | $6,895+ by Herman Miller | Michigan
To fully understand the enduring appeal of the Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman — arguably the most iconic furniture design of the 20th century, designed by Charles and Ray Eames in 1956 — we have to look to another American classic: baseball.
As Charles Eames famously described, “The leather cushions do have built-in wrinkles to start with, but that is a clue that spells comfort to come, like the warm, receptive look of a well-used first baseman’s mitt.” In other words, it’s ergonomically designed to maximize coziness.
“This chair is designed to really embrace you and will get even more comfortable over time,” says Jennifer Nield, vice president of lifestyle product at MillerKnoll, the parent company of Eames producer Herman Miller. “The angle of the seat is perfectly reclined. The cushions are soft but still offer just the right amount of support. All of this combined contributes to an incredibly relaxing sit and posture.” — BS
As someone who’s currently propping up his monitor on a box, I can vouch for the need for something a little more elevated, like this handsome wooden stand (available in multiple styles and sizes). — KM
Desk Shelf | $240+ by Grovemade | Oregon
Set the mood, whatever that might be, with Brooklinen’s soothing candle or diffuser, whichever you’re in the mood for.
Candle and Diffuser Set | $85 by Brooklinen
The best gift I’ve ever given, this coffee table book from The New York Times recalls history through a uniquely personal lens. — LM
Custom Birthday Book | $110+ by The New York Times | New York
Sleek and simple, this all-purpose canvas bin is an aesthetic chameleon, perfectly suited for any room in any home. (But definitely get one for your laundry.)
Tall Canvas Storage Bin | $90 by Steele | Massachusetts
Cabin Wool Throw | $195 by Faribault Mill | Minnesota
The Cabin Wool Throw from Faribault Mill may look like any other blanket, with its conventional striped pattern and color options that only get as eccentric as honey, orange and olive, but once you run your hands along the surprisingly soft wool and drape it over yourself, like Harrison Ford in 1923, the difference in quality becomes immediately apparent. But the first impression isn’t the point here; 30 years later, when you’re sitting next to a roaring bonfire under the stars and under the same Faribault blanket, that’s when you’ll truly appreciate what this 159-year-old factory, one of just two vertically integrated woolen mills left in the U.S., has to offer.
“I would put our product up against any product made anywhere in the world because, as I tell people all the time, if we weren’t one of the best makers and manufacturers of blankets in the world, we would have been gone a long time ago,” Ross Widmoyer, Faribault Mill’s president and CEO, tells us. — AL
No merit badge required to start a fire in this (mostly) smokeless backyard centerpiece. Buy it in corten steel.
X24 Fire Pit | $599 by Breeo | Pennsylvania
Style and substance meet in this durable wool and cotton blanket, perfect for keeping warm both indoors and out.
Yakima Camp Blanket | $199 by Pendleton
If we asked you to close your eyes and picture a lawn chair, you’d envision this. It’s a classic design that’ll make you yearn for summer nights spent under the wide-open sky.
Charleston Chair | $70 by Lawn Chair USA | Florida
Words of encouragement to hang on your wall in a nostalgic, Americana-inspired design.
Camp Flag | $60 by Oxford Pennant | New York
Finally, a bar cart actually made for entertaining! Available in a rainbow of colors, easy to roll and impervious to inevitable spillage.
Lollygagger Bar Cart | $1,295 by Loll Designs | Minnesota
The woman-owned, Nebraska-based home goods brand has hand-poured some of the most potent, comforting candles we’ve lit.
Classic Candles | $16 by Wax Buffalo | Nebraska
Italian-inspired and American-made, this handcrafted coffee table is actually worth being the center of attention in your home.
Lina Coffee Table | $1,600 by Sing Thing | California
Kitchen
Kitchen
There’s a reason why this American-assembled stand mixer has been on the wedding registry of every couple you’ve ever known.
Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer | $450 by KitchenAid | Ohio
I didn’t know what I was missing until I tried these baking sheets, which roast anything and everything to perfection. – AG
Naturals Baker’s Half Sheet | $30 by Nordic Ware | Minnesota
Hailing from the birthplace of the American steel and aluminum industry (that’d be Pennsylvania), All-Clad crafts versatile and long-lasting cookware. This stainless steel sauce pan should last a lifetime.
D3 Stainless Everyday Sauce Pan | $205 by All-Clad | Pennsylvania
Even a highly mediocre baker like me can make an impressive cake with this durable, easy-to-clean pan. – AG
Cake Pan | $28 by USA Pan | Pennsylvania
No. 10 Cast Iron Skillet | $170 by Smithey Ironware | South Carolina
When Isaac Morton founded Smithey Ironware and set out to design a cast iron skillet, the first of which was the No. 10, he kept coming back to the phrase “Use it well.”
In creating a beautiful piece of cookware, which features an enchanting bronze-colored polished interior, their California quail logo on the handle and bottom, and a signature helper handle with three holes, he wasn’t trying to fashion a piece of art to collect dust on the wall, like the vintage Griswold skillets he collected; instead, he was hoping to use beauty as an entrypoint to daily use in the kitchen.
“One of the coolest things I think about Smithey, and cast iron broadly, is that it requires care,” he says. “Once the owner has seen it change to a well-seasoned machine, it takes on a life of its own and someone has a psychological bond to it. That’s one of the things that I experienced as someone that enjoyed cast iron, and I want our customers to experience that same thing.” — AL
From searing the perfect steak to baking buttery Parker House rolls, this everyday cast iron can do it all.
12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet | $30 by Lodge | Tennessee
From grating citrus zest for sauces to garlic for a grand aioli, this is one of my most beloved kitchen tools. – AG
Stainless Steel Zester | $12 by Microplane | Arkansas
I probably use these scissors every day, whether I’m cutting open packing or slicing meat, Korean BBQ style. – AG
Super Shears | $141 by Cutco | New York
Be the grill master. This waxed canvas apron features a multitude of pockets, and you can pretty much just wick away any spills.
Waxed Canvas Grill Apron | $128 by Artifact | Nebraska
My life changed when I got a Vitamix, making it easier to blend everything from rich sauces to morning smoothies. – AG
Ascent Series A2500 | $600 by Vitamix | Ohio
You’ll never want another knife after adding this five-piece set of American-forged carbon steel cutlery to your kitchen.
Full Family Knife Set | $2,565 by Steelport | Oregon
It doesn’t get more classic than a jade Mosser Glass cake stand, which is handmade in Cambridge, Ohio.
Cake Stand | $66 by Mosser Glass | Ohio
Designed in 1957, this essential mid-century design got a new life when Gay Fad Studios was resurrected in 2022.
Starburst Rocks Glass | $18 by Gay Fad Studios | Ohio
Grooming
Grooming
A hydrating milkshake of a sunblock, from the cosmetics company that brought you sunscreen in a whip cream can.
Shake Shake Mineral Milk Sunscreen | $29 by Vacation
Church California’s hair products are tantalizing in their ingredients — seaweed, slippery elm, blue tansy — but the proof is in the Austin Butler-level styling.
Coastal Creme Pomade | $30 by Church California | California
Duke Cannon sometimes goes overboard with their masculine scents (Buffalo Trace soap?), but I haven’t met one I didn’t love while lathering. — AL
Big Ass Brick of Soap | $9 by Duke Cannon
Finally, the key to having the smooth, hydrated, glowing skin you’ve always wanted.
Ultra Facial Cream With Squalane | $67 by Kiehl’s
Switching to these bars instead of buying (and tossing) plastic bottles is the best decision I’ve made for my hair and the planet. — AL
Solid Shampoo and Conditioner | $28 by HiBar | Minnesota
The be-all end-all of lip balm. A peppermint oil-infused cure in a stick, equal parts revitalizing and intoxicating.
Beeswax Lip Balm | $4 by Burt’s Bees | North Carolina
Gritty and granola, Dr. Squatch pairs the essence of the wilderness with the satisfaction of a steamy shower.
Pine Tar Bar Soap | $7 by Dr. Squatch
Those ripe fig, tonka and blond woods notes? That’s what America smells like.
Debaser Fragrance | $210 by D.S. & Durga | New York
