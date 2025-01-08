23 Skincare Upgrades to Refresh Your Medicine Cabinet

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

As the new year kicks off and your resolutions take shape, here’s one worth adding: take better care of your skin. It’s the perfect time to reevaluate your skincare lineup — figure out what stays, what goes and what could use an upgrade.

If you’re already moisturizing, kudos! That’s a solid start. But the world of men’s grooming is vast. Many guys stick with the same face wash or moisturizer for years, and while loyalty is commendable, it might be time to branch out. Consider exfoliating, try a toner, discover a serum you didn’t know you needed. Sometimes, a minor tweak or the right new product (that maybe you never even knew existed) can transform your routine, leaving your skin looking and feeling better than ever.

Below, you’ll find a curated selection of skincare essentials — cleansers, moisturizers, serums and more — designed to elevate your routine. Think of these as an investment, offering specialized, effective, targeted care for your skin, all of them solid additions to your medicine cabinet for 2025. Feel free to do a complete overhaul or try one standout product. Either way, your skin will thank you, and the results will speak for themselves.

Moisturizers

A great moisturizer is a daily essential, but not all are created equal. After trying more than I can count, I’ve found it’s smart to keep a few in your grooming lineup, each suited to your specific needs and the changing seasons. Some moisturizers boast a thicker consistency for locking in moisture and fortifying your skin’s barrier, while others are lightweight, often with added SPF for daytime wear. Richer formulas work for overnight repair, giving your skin the TLC it needs while you sleep. Key ingredients to look for include hyaluronic acid, glycerin, squalane and ceramides to draw in and retain moisture, along with nourishing oils like jojoba or argan, soothing aloe or shea butter, and protective antioxidants.

Ursa Major Golden Hour Recovery Cream Don’t let the name fool you — you can apply this rich face cream anytime. Thanks to its ultra-nourishing formula, you can feel the hydration kick in from the moment you apply. Vitamins A, C and E and essential fatty acids offer powerful antioxidant benefits while calendula, sea buckthorn and black currant smooth fine lines and firm skin. buy here: $54

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer La Roche-Posay knows moisturizers, and this formula is built for hydration and protection. Its repairs the skin barrier before protecting against the elements, and its mid-weight texture is excellent for all skin types. It’s got all the good stuff: ceramide-3, niacinamide and glycerin (all proven scientific ingredients) do the heavy lifting. buy here: $11-$24

Baxter of California Oil Free Moisturizer Baxter of California’s Oil Free Moisturizer is great for guys with oily or combination skin who need hydration without the greasy finish. It locks in moisture and absorbs quickly, delivering moisture without the shine. Packed with ingredients like aloe vera, vitamin E, green tea extract and chamomile, it protects and evens your skin tone, while glycerin and aloe vera nourish. buy here: $28

Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Omega Rich Botanical Night Cream Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Cream delivers hydration and rejuvenation with science to back it up. This botanical-rich formula, infused with omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, promises visibly smoother skin with continued use. The real standout? Its whipped, cream-like texture feels incredibly luxurious. You’ll wake up to skin that looks and feels refreshed, hydrated and revitalized. buy here: $62

CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with SPF 30 CeraVe has a lotion for every skin type and season, but this morning moisturizer gives extra hydration along with SPF protection. It’s packed with ceramides to help restore and maintain your skin’s barrier, plus niacinamide and hyaluronic acid for a moisture boost. With broad-spectrum SPF 30, it’s not just a daily hydrator — it’s a go-to for sun protection, too. buy here: $20 $14

Jack Black Dual Defense Face Moisturizer This oil-free moisturizer from grooming stalwarts Jack Black may be lightweight, but it still delivers serious hydration and protection. Its multifunctional formula uses hyaluronic acid and niacinamide for moisture, while a mineral SPF 30 shields your skin from the sun. Plus, it features an antioxidant blend of cranberry, rosemary and green tea to fight free radicals and reinforce your skin’s barrier. buy here: $35

Face Serums

A serum isn’t a replacement for your moisturizer or vice versa. They’re lightweight, super-concentrated formulas packed with potent ingredients (you should only apply a few drops over your face). Applied before your moisturizer, serums are typically delivered via a dropper or dispenser and work to reduce signs of aging, stimulate new skin cell production, and calm sensitive or problematic areas. With consistent use, a serum can dramatically improve your skin’s health and appearance, often transforming what initially feels like an extra step into an essential in your routine. Use a few times a week as needed for the best results.

Blu Atlas Vitamin C Serum This Blu Atlas serum comes in an apothecary-style dropper, paired with the brand’s signature cobalt blue packaging. As for the formula itself, it’s rich in antioxidants and skin-brightening ingredients like vitamin C, aloe vera and mulberry root, which improve the appearance of dark spots and create a smooth, radiant and more even skin tone. Dab it onto dry skin after cleansing and follow up with your moisturizer. buy here: $35

Lab Series Daily Rescue Repair Serum This Lab Series serum is a powerhouse that does double duty, tackling signs of aging and environmental damage while promoting natural collagen production. Made by blending three trademarked formulas, it works to repair the skin from the effects of aging, reduce lines and wrinkles, and provide soothing benefits — all in one potent package. buy here: $73

Lumin Wrinkle Defense Serum We’ve raved about Lumin’s under-eye cream, but their serum is also a standout. Vitamin C brightens the skin, while hyaluronic acid delivers hydration and smooths fine lines. Ferulic acid amplifies the effects of the other ingredients, tackling brown spots and wrinkles. This high-potency formula is best used two or three times a week at night. Apply it before bed and follow with a moisturizer for maximum impact. buy here: $19

Eye Creams

Eye creams differ from face moisturizers as the skin around your eyes is thinner, requiring a unique formula for that area. An eye cream or gel will help that area look brighter, soothe wrinkles and puffiness, and ease dark circles. While not necessarily needed daily, they should be a part of your grooming routine, whether you want to be proactive about anti-aging or freshen your appearance after a late night. Different formulations target varying concerns like puffiness, dark circles, fine lines and dryness, with some addressing multiple issues.

Kiehl’s Age Defender Eye Repair Kiehl’s multi-action eye cream is formulated with rye and linseed extracts to strengthen the skin and create a smooth, lifted appearance. At the same time, various minerals reduce dark circles and brighten the entire eye area. The proprietary formula minimizes fine lines, and improves firmness and smoothness, making it an excellent all-arounder for daily use. buy here: $40

Blu Atlas Restorative Eye Stick Blu Atlas’s Eye Stick is a stellar solution for guys on the go. The metal roller ball makes application both easy and refreshing. Its nutrient-dense formula — enriched with caffeine, algae extract, vitamin C and rose water — effectively targets dark circles and puffy eyes. buy here: $35

Malin+Goetz Revitalizing Eye Gel An eye gel like this is a little lighter than a standard cream, and this Malin+Goetz blend is developed especially for those with oilier skin. Rice and soy peptides brighten the eye area and reduce dark circles, while cucumber extract soothes dry skin and reduces puffiness. An antioxidant-rich blend of marine algae extracts hydrates and replenishes moisture, leaving behind no residue. buy here: $42

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Pro+ Eye Cream This eye cream from Neutrogena is for those who want a science-backed formula that visibly reduces wrinkles, fine lines and dark circles while keeping skin hydrated. Infused with retinol and hyaluronic acid, this dermatologist-tested formula is lightweight and has a non-greasy texture. It’s also hypoallergenic and free from fragrance, parabens, mineral oil, dyes and phthalates. buy here: $47 $23

Exfoliators

Regular exfoliation is key to maintaining healthy skin — it clears away dead cells, unclogs pores, reduces acne and boosts blood circulation for smoother skin and a more radiant complexion. By removing buildup, exfoliators also enhance the absorption and effectiveness of your other skincare products. They come in two main types, physical and chemical exfoliation, but I find the physical scrubs, which use textured granules to manually slough off dead skin, are more effective for the face. To achieve that glow without irritation, stick to exfoliating once or twice a week.

Brickell Renewing Face Scrub This is a no-nonsense exfoliator. Jojoba beads and pumice effectively scrub away dirt, debris and buildup, leaving your complexion clear and refreshed. But it’s not all grit — avocado butter, rich in anti-inflammatory properties, prevents dryness and soothes irritation. Coffee and green tea extracts energize the skin and provide a protective boost of antioxidants. buy here: $20

Patricks FS1 Crushed Diamond Face Scrub The team at Patricks collaborated with chemists to create an ultra-luxe exfoliator featuring actual crushed diamonds — yes, real diamonds. Paired with volcanic sand micro-particles, this formula delivers a next-level exfoliation experience, leaving your skin smoother, clearer and less prone to ingrown hairs. Plus, the scent is simply fantastic. buy here: $90

Origins GinZing Refreshing Scrub Cleanser Origins’ brightening scrub is a multitasking powerhouse that energizes and exfoliates. Infused with Panax ginseng and caffeine, it revitalizes tired-looking skin for a refreshed, radiant glow. Naturally derived jojoba beads and carnauba wax deliver gentle yet effective exfoliation, smoothing and refining your complexion while helping to unclog pores. buy here: $29

Toners

A toner balances your skin’s pH after cleansing, removes lingering impurities and tightens pores for a smoother, more even complexion. It also hydrates and refreshes the skin, prepping it for applying moisturizers and serums. A toner can help control excess oil and reduce shine if you have oily or combination skin. It may seem like one step too many at first, but once you add a toner to your grooming regimen, I have a feeling it’ll earn a permanent spot in your skincare rotation.

Clarins Men After Shave Soothing Toner ClarinsMen Toner is not inexpensive, but it seriously soothes and revitalizes your skin, especially after shaving. Their formula tones, mattifies, moisturizes and even gently exfoliates. Unique ingredients include organic blackcurrant extract to soothe, and energizing bison grass for a refreshing boost. buy here: $34

Murad Clarifying Toner Murad’s toner is perfect for combination or oily skin, harnessing the tried-and-true power of witch hazel to tighten the appearance of pores. Cucumber extract soothes and calms the skin, while algae extract reduces shine — all working together to leave your complexion balanced and refreshed. buy here: $30

Harry’s Freshening Face Toner Harry’s might be best-known for their shave products, but they also make a fantastic, simple everyday toner that’s alcohol-free. This refreshing splash leaves your skin feeling cool and hydrated. And the best part? It’s easy on the wallet. buy here: $16 $12

Face Wash

A face wash is absolutely necessary, so hopefully you already own one, but the kind you choose can make all the difference in maintaining healthy, clean, hydrated and even-toned skin. It’s not just about cleansing — it’s about prepping your face for the next steps in your routine, like moisturizing and toning. With everyone’s facial skin varying in pH, oiliness, dryness and acne proneness, a wash tailored to your needs will create a foundation for stellar skin.

Geologie Everyday Face Wash Geologie’s Everyday Face Wash is a versatile cleanser that’s especially effective for oily and acne-prone skin. Formulated with salicylic acid, it gently exfoliates pores, clearing away excess oil, dirt and dead skin cells. Beyond cleansing, salicylic acid helps reduce puffiness and even out skin tone for a smoother, more balanced complexion. Plus, the refreshing bergamot and juniper scent is wonderful. buy here: $19

CeraVe Hydrating Foaming Oil Cleanser This CeraVe face wash is a game-changer for very dry skin, with an innovative formula that transforms from an oil to a soft, lathering foam for a delicate yet effective cleanse. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, ceramides and squalane, it moisturizes while strengthening the skin’s barrier, leaving it soothed and non-greasy. Fragrance-free and noncomedogenic, it’s great for sensitive skin as well. buy here: $20 $17

Botnia Daily Face Wash Botnia’s Daily Face Wash creates a cloud-like foam that leaves your skin radiant and clear. Formulated with hyaluronic acid for deep hydration, and willow bark and goldenseal leaf (sourced from organic farms) to fortify the skin barrier, it’s as effective as it is gentle. Housed in a sleek aluminum bottle, it’s a functional and stylish upgrade to your skincare routine. buy here: $44



The Grey Charcoal Face Wash Powered by natural charcoal extract and suitable for most skin types, this face wash cleanses by drawing out dirt and excess oils that can clog pores. Its non-drying lather soothes the skin while effectively washing away trapped impurities, leaving it soft and refreshed. buy here: $75