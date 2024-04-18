Leisure > Grooming

The 12 Best Eye Creams to Improve Your Grooming Routine

Dark circles, crow’s feet and wrinkles be damned

By Michael Stefanov
April 18, 2024 1:10 pm
Up your skincare routine with an eye cream.
I learned to live with dark circles under my eyes. While they are only sometimes super prevalent, I put a positive spin on the situation — saying they resemble an indie rocker the morning after, akin to Julian Casablancas after a long night. They are part of who I am genetically, but that doesn’t mean I can’t keep them at bay. It is a trade-off. As I enter my middle years, I am still crow’s feet and wrinkle-free (knock on wood). All this is said for relatability, folks: investing in an eye cream, serum or gel will help your eye area look brighter, soothe wrinkles and puffiness, and, in my case, ease the dark circles. Eye creams are unique from face moisturizers as the skin around your eyes is thinner, requiring a unique formula for that specific area. They should be essential to your grooming routine, whether you want to be proactively preventative in anti-aging or freshen your appearance after a late night.

When searching for an eye cream, you should consider factors tailored to your specific needs, as not all creams, serums, or gels are created equal. Begin by examining the ingredients, as different elements target differing concerns like puffiness, dark circles, fine lines and dryness, and some help in numerous arenas. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, retinol, peptides, vitamins C & E, niacinamide, and even caffeine for enhanced blood flow. For hydration, check for hyaluronic acid, aloe vera or squalene, while for anti-aging or dark circles, seek retinol, peptides or vitamins, which can stimulate collagen production and reduce wrinkles. Different brands may incorporate proprietary blends of plant-based ingredients, like algae or green tea, and scientifically engineered ingredients, adding to their unique effectiveness.

Also, factor in your skin type when making your selection. The texture is important, especially for men with thicker, oilier skin; they should choose lightweight, non-greasy formulas like gels or serums, while dry skin benefits from a more hydrating and nourishing cream. Fragrance-free is preferable to prevent irritation, and packaging also matters. Some tubes have a rollerball or tip applicator for those on the go, while jars are best kept in the grooming cabinet.

With so many eye creams and gels on the market, I have narrowed it down to our favorite 12 below, which should cover any guy’s needs. Try a few out, if possible, to see what works best for your skin type and lifestyle. 

Best for Dark Circles

Lumin Dark Circle Defense Balm
Lumin Dark Circle Defense Balm
Lumin : $29 Amazon : $23

If you, like me, struggle with dark circles under your eyes, a reliable under-eye cream is a must to look less vampire and more human. Lumin’s Dark Circle Defense brightens under-eye circles with key ingredients such as lemon extract and caffeine, and niacinamide relieves crow’s feet and fine lines and hydrates. Whether applied before bedtime or as part of your morning routine, it’s an essential step to fight aging and look more refreshed.

Best for Dry Skin

Olay Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Eye Gel Cream
Olay Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Eye Gel Cream
Olay : $30

Olay’s Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Eye Gel Cream provides extreme hydration to nourish and smooth the eye area with its fragrance-free formula that absorbs quickly. Hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and peptides offer continuous hydration for up to 24 hours; plus, it’s free from synthetic dyes, fragrances, parabens, mineral oil and phthalates, ensuring a cleaner, irritation-free experience for those with more sensitive skin.

Longest Lasting

Anthony High Performance Moisture Eye Cream
Anthony High Performance Moisture Eye Cream
Anthony : $44

Anthony’s High-Performance Eye Cream is ideal for those seeking a long-lasting eye booster. Best applied in the morning, its advanced time-release formula effectively hydrates, reduces puffiness, protects, firms and diminishes the appearance of fine lines and dark circles through a potent blend of arnica, allantoin, jojoba oil, shea butter, squalane, carrot root and vitamins A, C and E.

Best Before Bed

Supply Age Defense Eye Cream
Supply Age Defense Eye Cream
Supply : $28

While Supply may be renowned for its exceptional shave products, its men’s grooming line deserves equal recognition. Its age-defense eye cream is best applied before bed to reduce bags, tighten skin and diminish dark circles while enhancing your skin cells’ natural repair mechanism. This plant-based and cruelty-free formula combines the rejuvenating properties of aloe vera, shea butter, licorice extract and other fortifying ingredients.

Most Natural

Baxter of California Complex Hydrating & Firming Eye Cream
Baxter of California Complex Hydrating & Firming Eye Cream
Baxter of California : $30

Baxter of California offers a straightforward, no-fuss solution with its Under Eye Cream. This paraben-free formula features caffeine and seaweed extracts to reduce puffiness and dark circles, while hyaluronic acid firms and hydrates to diminish fine lines. Vitamin E and beeswax also work together to condition and soften the skin while protecting against free radicals.

Best Roller Ball

Blu Atlas Restorative Eye Stick
Blu Atlas Restorative Eye Stick
Blu Atlas : $35

Blu Atlas’ eye stick is the perfect solution for guys on the go, providing a much-needed boost during long summer days. The metal roller ball makes application both enjoyable and refreshing. Its nutrient-dense formula, enriched with rose water to help relieve puffiness, algae extract, vitamin C and caffeine, effectively targets dark circles and puffy eyes, leaving you refreshed and revitalized.

Best for Oily Skin

MALIN+GOETZ Revitalizing Eye Gel
MALIN+GOETZ Revitalizing Eye Gel
MALIN+GOETZ : $42

An eye gel provides a lighter formula, and this Malin+Goetz blend is developed especially for those with oilier skin. Rice and soy peptides brighten the overall eye area and reduce dark circles, while cooling cucumber extract soothes dry skin and reduces puffiness. An antioxidant-rich blend of marine algae extracts hydrates and replenishes moisture, leaving behind no residue.

Most Potent

Jack Black Protein Booster Eye Rescue
Jack Black Protein Booster Eye Rescue
Jack Black : $41

Jack Black’s eye cream is a potent solution targeting crow’s feet and fine lines. Infused with a proprietary blend, it diminishes expression lines by up to 28% and provides immediate tightening. Natural bamboo and pea peptides combat visible aging signs, while caffeine soothes puffy eyes. Organic green tea counters free radicals, and organic omega-3 fatty acids offer essential moisture, leaving the skin smoother and brighter.

Best Anti-Aging

Lab Series Max LS Eye Treatment
Lab Series Max LS Eye Treatment
Lab Series : $68

Lab Series’ eye cream is a top seller for good reason. Its patented Youth Renewing Technology hydrates and boosts skin’s cellular energy, resulting in visibly smoother skin and fine lines. It utilizes anti-aging peptides to improve elasticity, lift the skin and boost collagen production. Hydrolyzed rice extract and sodium hyaluronate maintain moisture balance, while silica, nylon-12 and mica instantly brighten under-eye skin.

Most Science-Backed 

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Eye Cream
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Eye Cream
Neutrogena : $35

Neutrogena’s eye cream is for those who want a science-backed, rigorously tested formula that visibly reduces wrinkles, fine lines and dark circles while keeping skin hydrated. Infused with pure retinol and hyaluronic acid, this dermatologist-tested formula is lightweight and has a non-greasy texture. It’s also hypoallergenic and free from fragrance, parabens, mineral oil, dyes and phthalates.

Best On-the-Go

Dermalogica Awaken Peptide Depuffing Eye Gel
Dermalogica Awaken Peptide Depuffing Eye Gel
Dermalogica : $59

Dermalogica’s gel is perfect for quickly refreshing tired eyes after a restless night. This firming, hydrating eye gel, enriched with caffeine, features a potent blend of tetrapeptides and soothing rosemary leaf extract to diminish puffiness and fine lines. Its proprietary blend incorporates lactic acid and alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) to brighten and refine the skin’s texture.

Best All-Around

Kiehl’s Age Defender Eye Repair
Kiehl’s Age Defender Eye Repair
Kiehl's : $40

Kiehl’s multi-action eye cream is formulated with rye and linseed extracts to strengthen the skin and create a smooth, lifted appearance. It contains various minerals that instantly reduce dark circles and brighten the entire eye area. The proprietary formula targets visible signs of aging — minimizing fine lines, improving firmness and smoothness, and brightening under-eye circles, making it a great all-rounder for daily use.

Michael Stefanov is a Brooklyn-based writer and musician. He was previously the market editor at Esquire and fashion contributor at Men's Health. His articles have appeared in Robb Report, Inside Hook, and Men's Journal.

