The Best Fragrance Oils on the Market Right Now

Add a travel-friendly option to your scent roster this Spring

By Michael Stefanov
April 5, 2024 12:40 pm
These are the best fragrance oils on the market right now.
MALIN+GOETZ, Maison Louis Marie, Byredo

This spring, here’s a hot tip: consider adding a scented oil to your personal fragrance rotation. Perfume oils, essentially highly concentrated scented oils, and extracts, may be less familiar. Still, they provide a unique and long-lasting experience- an equally sophisticated and more portable alternative to traditional spray colognes.

These oils deliver a subtle scent that gracefully lingers throughout the day, intensifying as your body warms up. Think of it like a fragrance mood ring. Simply run a few drops on your wrist or neck, and it will cling close to your skin all day, heating up your body and releasing its aroma as the day progresses. Perfume oils offer a subtle, unique way to make an olfactory statement that won’t stifle the room.

There are some primary differences between a traditional spray cologne and roll-on or dropper oil.

Highly Concentrated

Perfume oils consist of highly concentrated scented oils, typically blended with a carrier oil to facilitate application to the skin. While sprays initially offer an intense burst of fragrance, they often dissipate quickly, whereas oils adhere to the skin with a sustained presence and provide a more earthy, subtle experience.

Longevity

Perfume oils contain little to no alcohol, resulting in a slower evaporation rate and enhanced
longevity. The concentrated nature of aromatic oils in perfume oil yields a potent fragrance that
lasts throughout the day, requiring minimal reapplication and is slower to break down on the
skin.

They Adapt

Fragrance oils are excellent if you want your fragrance to feel personal and make an impression when someone is close enough to notice the scent. They work with your body, adapting to your temperature and releasing fragrance as your skin heats up, creating a malleable olfactory experience.

Travel Size

Perfume oils typically come in dropper vials or roller balls, making them easily transportable. Conveniently sized for on-the-go use, these portable oils fit into your tote, duffle, or Dopp kit, and many also have a cool, retro apothecary look.

Gypsy Water Perfume Oil
Byredo : $85

Byredo’s perfumed oil is housed in a convenient rollerball pen, making it perfect for travel. My personal favorite is Gypsy Water, featuring notes of lemon, bergamot, incense, amber, sandalwood, and vanilla. It embodies the scent of fresh soil, deep forests, and campfires, perfect for summer hangs to come.

MALIN+GOETZ Cannabis Perfume
MALIN+GOETZ : $36

Malin & Goetz is renowned for their exceptional men’s grooming products, yet their home and personal fragrances deserve equal praise. This oil-based rollerball delivers an intense aroma, blending peppery notes with citrus and wood to create a distinctive and captivating scent that lingers throughout the day.

Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt
Maison Louis Marie : $65

This cologne from Maison Louis Marie comes in a diminutive bottle reminiscent of a traditional fragrance vessel, complete with a convenient roll-on applicator. “Bois de Balincourt” is a sandalwood fragrance, underscored by a cedarwood base, cinnamon, and an earthy vetiver note.

Le Labo Bergamote 22
Le Labo : $158

Le Labo also offers some of their renowned creations in botanical safflower oil presented in a 1-ounce perfume dropper. It is perfect for carrying wherever you go and for versatile application, from your pulse points to your neck and beard. Notes of orange blossom, grapefruit, amber, bergamot, vetiver, cedar, and musk are harmoniously blended in the uniquely Le Labo style.

Herb Essentls Perfume Oil
Herb Essentls : $58

This roll-on perfume oil from Herb Essntls is infused with fresh buds, patchouli, and dry amber. Initially, the vibrant top notes of citrus and bergamot will be prominent, but as it dries down, the fragrance gently transitions into deeper, woodsy notes that adapt to your body heat.

Aēsop Marrakech Intense Parfum
Aēsop : $110

Aesop presents this signature scent in its most potent form, offering a raw, unorthodox version perfectly sized for travel. Marrakech Intense combines clove, sandalwood, and cardamom to craft a spicy, woody, and floral masterpiece that unfolds in distinct waves throughout the day.

Heretic Parfum Dirty Vanilla
Heretic Parfum : $65

Vanilla is currently a trending note, and this oil-based rollerball from Heretic Parfums offers a distinctive interpretation. This 100% natural perfume delves into the unexpected facets of vanilla’s sweetness, blending it with amber notes, sandalwood, and a touch of spicy coriander.

L : a Bruket 173 Perfume Oil
L : a Bruket : $61

L: A Bruket’s signature perfume oil captures the comforting scent of Hinoki, reminiscent of the uplifting woody outdoors and Japanese cypress trees. This fragrance combines Hinoki’s soothing aroma with notes of pine, nutmeg cypress, and citrus, fostering a sense of relaxation.

Michael Stefanov is a Brooklyn-based writer and musician. He was previously the market editor at Esquire and fashion contributor at Men’s Health. His articles have appeared in Robb Report, Inside Hook, and Men’s Journal. ...Read More

