Glen Powell Just Cracked the Summer Style Code

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

I don’t know what strings the shadowy Hollywood puppet masters pulled to engineer this exact outcome, and honestly, I don’t care. I am undeniably, irrevocably, absolutely Powell-pilled.

This was not always the case. With his starting-quarterback good looks and excessively bulging biceps, I’ll readily admit that I originally saw Powell as little more than actor eye candy when he first blipped on my radar in Top Gun: Maverick. A poor man’s Gosling, perhaps. But standout performances in Anyone but You and Hit Man have warmed me to his leading-man magnetism and capybara-like smile. Powell’s current summer blockbuster, Twisters, which whipped up a frenzy of positive reviews and blew away box-office tracking, cemented the deal. (I saw it this weekend, and have been performing the “tornado wrangler” hand motion at every opportunity since.)

Glen has the whole rough-and-tumble-but-secretly-has-a-heart-of-gold rogue thing down to a science. And he knows how to rock a white tee and cowboy hat. But as if his riveting, tornado-taming performance wasn’t enough to seal the deal, the Texas-born thespian had to go and drop one of the ‘fits of the summer during the subsequent Twisters press tour. Twice.

While Powell has previously clocked some EF-5 ‘fits — his Tom Ford ensemble at the most recent Vanity Fair Oscars party immediately swirls to mind — this particular summer spectacular was something special. The actor rocked up to The View view looking like a dashing gaucho who knows what Le Labo is, sporting a pair of vintage-looking blue jeans (reportedly these relaxed Thom Sweeney joints) over Lucchese boots and a fresh, sky-blue, cut-away collar button-up open over a white tank — part Westernwear, part ’90s dad, all-American and straight gas.

Glen Powell’s shirt swap proves that the base of the outfit is as solid as a rock. (Photo by MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) GC Images

As if to hammer home just how versatile the ensemble is, Powell departed in a different overshirt — this time, a sage green. It similarly proved to be straight heat, and, beyond delivering some serious inspo for your beginning-of-the-end-of-summer moodboard, it got me thinking — did Powell inadvertently crack (or not — Powell works with renowned stylist Warren Alfie Baker) the summer uniform code?

The more I think about it, the more I’m sure that the answer is yes. Rugged denim and a tank top is a look that begs to be dressed up, and with the right top, and maybe some accessories — say, a Rolex and some Ray-Bans — it becomes a look suitable for virtually any summer situation you’d be thrown into. Casual Friday, casual drinks. It’s all happening.

If the Powell pics just aren’t enough, don’t get all twisted — I’ve got you covered with the picks you’ll need to recreate the look. Shop Glen Powell’s perfect summer uniform below. And watch out for those ‘nados, ya hear?

Shop the Look