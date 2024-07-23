Leisure > Style

Glen Powell Just Cracked the Summer Style Code

The "Twisters" star whipped up a perfect summer 'fit. Here's how to recreate it.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
July 23, 2024 1:26 pm
Glen Powell is everywhere right now. His summer uniform should be, too.
I don’t know what strings the shadowy Hollywood puppet masters pulled to engineer this exact outcome, and honestly, I don’t care. I am undeniably, irrevocably, absolutely Powell-pilled

This was not always the case. With his starting-quarterback good looks and excessively bulging biceps, I’ll readily admit that I originally saw Powell as little more than actor eye candy when he first blipped on my radar in Top Gun: Maverick. A poor man’s Gosling, perhaps. But standout performances in Anyone but You and Hit Man have warmed me to his leading-man magnetism and capybara-like smile. Powell’s current summer blockbuster, Twisters, which whipped up a frenzy of positive reviews and blew away box-office tracking, cemented the deal. (I saw it this weekend, and have been performing the “tornado wrangler” hand motion at every opportunity since.)

Glen has the whole rough-and-tumble-but-secretly-has-a-heart-of-gold rogue thing down to a science. And he knows how to rock a white tee and cowboy hat. But as if his riveting, tornado-taming performance wasn’t enough to seal the deal, the Texas-born thespian had to go and drop one of the ‘fits of the summer during the subsequent Twisters press tour. Twice. 

While Powell has previously clocked some EF-5 ‘fits — his Tom Ford ensemble at the most recent Vanity Fair Oscars party immediately swirls to mind — this particular summer spectacular was something special. The actor rocked up to The View view looking like a dashing gaucho who knows what Le Labo is, sporting a pair of vintage-looking blue jeans (reportedly these relaxed Thom Sweeney joints) over Lucchese boots and a fresh, sky-blue, cut-away collar button-up open over a white tank — part Westernwear, part ’90s dad, all-American and straight gas.

Glen Powell’s shirt swap proves that the base of the outfit is as solid as a rock. (Photo by MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
As if to hammer home just how versatile the ensemble is, Powell departed in a different overshirt — this time, a sage green. It similarly proved to be straight heat, and, beyond delivering some serious inspo for your beginning-of-the-end-of-summer moodboard, it got me thinking — did Powell inadvertently crack (or not — Powell works with renowned stylist Warren Alfie Baker) the summer uniform code?

The more I think about it, the more I’m sure that the answer is yes. Rugged denim and a tank top is a look that begs to be dressed up, and with the right top, and maybe some accessories — say, a Rolex and some Ray-Bans — it becomes a look suitable for virtually any summer situation you’d be thrown into. Casual Friday, casual drinks. It’s all happening.

If the Powell pics just aren’t enough, don’t get all twisted — I’ve got you covered with the picks you’ll need to recreate the look. Shop Glen Powell’s perfect summer uniform below. And watch out for those ‘nados, ya hear?

Shop the Look

Flint and Tinder Crossback Linen Workshirt
Flint and Tinder Crossback Linen Workshirt
Huckberry : $118
Miansai Meridian Quartz Necklace
Miansai Meridian Quartz Necklace
Miansai : $215
Calvin Klein Classic Tanks (3-Pack)
Calvin Klein Classic Tanks (3-Pack)
Bloomingdale's : $46
Our Legacy Third Cut Straight-Leg Printed Jeans
Our Legacy Third Cut Straight-Leg Printed Jeans
Mr Porter : $420
Maximum Henry 3-Piece Belt
Maximum Henry 3-Piece Belt
American Trench : $155
Citizen Corso Eco-Drive
Citizen Corso Eco-Drive
Citizen : $275$220
Tecovas Cartwright Cowboy Boots
Tecovas Cartwright Cowboy Boots
Tecovas : $345

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

