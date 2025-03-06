These Sweats Are Everywhere for a Reason

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Vuori is, to put it mildly, absolutely killing it. Coming off a solid year of well-received releases and a notable increase in name recognition across the general population, the SoCal-based activewear brand, lead founder Joe Kudla, secured a massive $5.5 billion valuation, cementing itself one of the foremost leaders in a competitive athleisure space as it looks to win market share from the likes of lululemon and Alo.

There are a host of reasons why Vuori have become such a powerhouse — a diverse offering of both activewear and lifestyle-leaning apparel, serious investment in brand ambassadors that span the Vuori’s core pillars of running, lifting, yoga and surfing, a minimalist “coastal” aesthetic that doesn’t kowtow to flash-in-the-pan trend cycles. But moreso than any of these factors, Vuori just makes versatile, good-looking garb that normal guys (okay, extraordinarily handsome, but still) actually want to wear. And clothes that they can feel comfortable in when they do.

Of course, this shouldn’t be new to IH readers — my compatriots and I long been preaching the good word of Vuori. We love their athletic shorts and swear by their proprietary DreamKnit fabric. Now, I have a new favorite — the multi-faceted Sunday collection.

Like much of Vuori’s offerings, the Sunday collection is designed for movement, but the capsule is unique in its prioritization of functional-meets-comfortable styles. The hybrid capsule, which includes track jackets, lounge shorts, layerable vest and, my personal favorite, some just-dropped relaxed sweatpants, act as a sort of platonic ideal for a weekend wardrobe. You can sweat in them, shop in them, nap in them, binge bad TV in them. (I have done all of those things.) And the gear looks nice enough that I don’t feel self-conscious wearing it out and about, even to the trendiest of neighborhood coffee shops.

Below, I’ve rounded up my personal favorites from the Vuori Sunday collection — styles I routinely wear and generally swear by. Shop my picks below, or the entirety of the collection here. Enjoy your soon-to-be endless weekend.

Shop Vuori Sunday Collection