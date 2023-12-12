Wellness > Advice

The Best Nike Gifts for the Women in Your Life

Only the best for all the swoosh queens out there

By Paolo Sandoval and Logan Mahan @BoomBoomPaolow
December 12, 2023
Nike gifts for her
Browse our lady-approved selections below.
Nike

Nike isn’t just for the fellas. The swoosh makes some of the best apparel, footwear and accessories we’ve seen for all the women in your life, too, from cozy fleeces to long-run leggings. The athletics brand has offerings for each and every lady on your list.

Along with embracing new suitability practices, Nike has expanded a whole host of options into the plus-sized range, so here truly is something for everyone.

Below, we’ve pulled some Nike gifts guaranteed to be a hit with her this holiday season. You can browse our lady-approved selections below or head over to Nike for hundreds more chances to secure the perfect gift.

Nike Swoosh Women’s Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Nike Swoosh Women’s Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra

Personally, when I need extra support during my workouts, I tend to reach for this reliable Nike bra.

Buy Here : $40
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women’s Over-Oversized Crewneck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women’s Over-Oversized Crewneck Sweatshirt

We all know every “cool girl” owns a minimally designed, oversized Nike crewneck sweatshirt.

Buy Here : $65
Nike Sportswear Phoenix FleeceWomen’s High-Waisted Wide-Leg Sweatpants
Nike Sportswear Phoenix FleeceWomen’s High-Waisted Wide-Leg Sweatpants

and a high-waisted sweatpant to match.

Buy Here : $65
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Ankle Socks
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Ankle Socks

With a heathered, knit construction, these supportive socks are both cozy and functional.

Buy Here : $22$19
Nike One Women’s Mid-Rise Leggings
Nike One Women’s Mid-Rise Leggings

A sweat-wicking legging that looks good, feels good and has pockets!

Buy Here : $58$41
Nike Sportswear Collection Essentials Women’s Long-Sleeve Mock Top
Nike Sportswear Collection Essentials Women’s Long-Sleeve Mock Top

A mock neck is the unsung hero of winterwear for her, whether you were previously aware of that fact or not.

Buy Here : $41$41
Nike Bliss Luxe Training Dress
Nike Bliss Luxe Training Dress

Nike’s training dress looks like a chic vintage shift dress but is built for performance, thanks to a stretchy, lightweight outer layer that sits on top of a flexible bodysuit.

Buy Here : $90$77
Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail Running Shoes

Is she a runner? Does she want to be a runner? Does she want to be a runner…starting in the snowiest month of the year? These might help a bit.

Buy Here : $130
Nike One Women’s Training Tote Bag
Nike One Women’s Training Tote Bag

A new tote for her to carry all her new Nike gear in.

Buy it now : $62
Nike Free Metcon 4 Women’s Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 4 Women’s Training Shoes

Nike’s jack-of-all-trades trainers are also a perfect jack-of-all-trades present.

Buy Here : $120

