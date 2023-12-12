The Best Nike Gifts for the Women in Your Life

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Nike isn’t just for the fellas. The swoosh makes some of the best apparel, footwear and accessories we’ve seen for all the women in your life, too, from cozy fleeces to long-run leggings. The athletics brand has offerings for each and every lady on your list.
Along with embracing new suitability practices, Nike has expanded a whole host of options into the plus-sized range, so here truly is something for everyone.
Below, we’ve pulled some Nike gifts guaranteed to be a hit with her this holiday season. You can browse our lady-approved selections below or head over to Nike for hundreds more chances to secure the perfect gift.
Nike Swoosh Women’s Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Personally, when I need extra support during my workouts, I tend to reach for this reliable Nike bra.
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women’s Over-Oversized Crewneck Sweatshirt
We all know every “cool girl” owns a minimally designed, oversized Nike crewneck sweatshirt.
Nike Sportswear Phoenix FleeceWomen’s High-Waisted Wide-Leg Sweatpants
… and a high-waisted sweatpant to match.
Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Ankle Socks
With a heathered, knit construction, these supportive socks are both cozy and functional.
Nike One Women’s Mid-Rise Leggings
A sweat-wicking legging that looks good, feels good and has pockets!
Nike Sportswear Collection Essentials Women’s Long-Sleeve Mock Top
A mock neck is the unsung hero of winterwear for her, whether you were previously aware of that fact or not.
Nike Bliss Luxe Training Dress
Nike’s training dress looks like a chic vintage shift dress but is built for performance, thanks to a stretchy, lightweight outer layer that sits on top of a flexible bodysuit.
Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail Running Shoes
Is she a runner? Does she want to be a runner? Does she want to be a runner…starting in the snowiest month of the year? These might help a bit.
Nike One Women’s Training Tote Bag
A new tote for her to carry all her new Nike gear in.
Nike Free Metcon 4 Women’s Training Shoes
Nike’s jack-of-all-trades trainers are also a perfect jack-of-all-trades present.
