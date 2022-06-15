Wellness > Advice

Last-Minute Amazon Gifts That’ll Save Father’s Day

Hello, two-day shipping

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated June 14, 2024 10:41 am
A collage of the best last-minute Father's Day gifts from Amazon.
Weirdly, there's still time to get a good gift in time for Father's Day.
InsideHook/Amazon

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Just because you haven’t thought about Father’s Day doesn’t make you a bad person, right? Right. You’ve been busy. But alas, with the holiday nearly upon us, your options are limited.

You know where this is headed. The fine folks at Amazon — you remember Amazon — offer lightning-fast shipping on a ton of stuff, and as the old saying goes, what he doesn’t know about when you ordered his Father’s Day gift won’t hurt him. In fact, the retailer has a whole shop dedicated to delicacies for dad; it’s worth a look, at least.

Below, we’ve picked out 10 great gifts, all available on Amazon and, if you act fast, set to arrive before Father’s Day. From Apple’s state-of-the-art Airpod Max to a manly Craft and Kin candle, shop the best last-minute Father’s Day gifts from Amazon.

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max

You get to feel a little less guilty about handling Father’s Day at the last minute, he gets a state-of-the-art audio experience. Sounds like a fair trade to us!

Buy Here : $450$480
Craft & Kin Scented Candles
Craft & Kin Scented Candles

Pretend as he might, the scented candle — especially a manly “Whiskey Caramel” that won’t bruise the ego — is a Father’s Day winner.

Buy it now : $21
JBL Clip 4 Speaker
JBL Clip 4 Speaker

With up to 10 hours of play, dad can easily bring his tunes wherever this summer with JBL’s portable speaker.

Amazon : $80$43
ThermoPro TempSpike 500FT Wireless Meat Thermometer
ThermoPro TempSpike 500FT Wireless Meat Thermometer

Ensure his meats are cooked to perfection with this high-tech wireless thermometer.

Buy it now : $100$63
Marshall Woburn III Bluetooth Wireless Speaker
Marshall Woburn III Bluetooth Wireless Speaker

Marshall’s vintage-looking wireless speaker is a big-ticket gift that’s sure to impress.

Buy it now : $580
Airbnb eGift Card
Airbnb eGift Card

Give him what he really wants: a vacation.

Buy it now
Outland Living Firebowl 893 Deluxe Outdoor Portable Propane Gas Fire Pit with Cover & Carry Kit
Outland Living Firebowl 893 Deluxe Outdoor Portable Propane Gas Fire Pit with Cover & Carry Kit

Now 18% off, you can gift dad a portable, “mess-free” campfire. That’s because this baby is powered by propane, for a smokeless flame he can still cozy up to.

Buy it now : $150$123
Jaxon Lane Bro Under Eye Gel Pads
Jaxon Lane Bro Under Eye Gel Pads

Formulated with with antioxidant serum and hyaluronic acid moisturizer, these gel pads cool brighten his tired under-eyes.

Buy it now : $30
Wilson Profile Adult Recreational Tennis Racket
Wilson Profile Adult Recreational Tennis Racket

We won’t make a Challengers joke about your dad, but if he’s shown interest in the sport, this Wilson racket is lightweight and beginner-friendly.

Buy it now : $72$68
Dr. Squatch All Natural Bar Soap for Men
Dr. Squatch All Natural Bar Soap for Men

This set includes five bars of deliciously scented soap, all made formulated with real ingredients from natural sources.

Buy it now : $39$31

More Like This

34 Perfect Father’s Day Gifts for 2022
34 Perfect Father’s Day Gifts for 2022
a collage of Huckberry Father's Day Shop items on a yellow-orange background
The Huckberry Father’s Day Shop Is Fit for a King (Or a Deserving Dad)
A sampling of the best tech gifts for Father's Day
10 Great Father’s Day Tech Gifts Dad Can Use Right Away

Wellness > Advice
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Reigning Champ Slub Tee
Reigning Champ’s Best-In-Class Tees Are on Sale at Amazon

$75$53

Stepney Workers Club Dellow Sneaker
Don’t Sleep on These Discounted White Sneakers

$109$44

Kindle Scribe
The Kindle Scribe Offers More Than Books

$339$240

Dash Chef Series Deluxe
This Colorful Dash Blender Is Now Half Off

$280$140

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Aang from "Avatar: The Last Airbender" looking out at clouds of pink and blue.
What I Learned From Watching "Avatar" as an Adult
Mahogany Run Golf Course on Saint Thomas
The 8 Best Golf Courses We Played This Year
These are 9 of the best colognes this year
The 9 Best New Colognes of the Year (So Far) to Wear All Summer
The Dalmore 49 Year Old Single Malt Whisky recently sold for $117,000
The Whisky Auction Market Is Struggling
The new Doxa Sub 200T watch in Divingstar yellow
Doxa Finally Delivers the Goldilocks Dive Watch
Halifax, Novia Scotia
Halifax, Nova Scotia Is No Longer Canada’s Best Kept Secret

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Advice, Right This Way

A collage of the best last-minute Father's Day gifts from Amazon.

Last-Minute Amazon Gifts That’ll Save Father’s Day

Seven Housekeeping Experts on How to Keep Your Home Enviably Clean

Seven Housekeeping Experts on How to Keep Your Home Enviably Clean

A vintage cartoon of a woman in lingerie

Take It From a Woman: How to Buy Lingerie She’ll Actually Wear

Cropped shot of young beautiful woman arranging fresh flowers in her living room.

The Best Flower Delivery Services on the Internet

Explore More Advice

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco