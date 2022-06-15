Last-Minute Amazon Gifts That’ll Save Father’s Day

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Just because you haven’t thought about Father’s Day doesn’t make you a bad person, right? Right. You’ve been busy. But alas, with the holiday nearly upon us, your options are limited.
You know where this is headed. The fine folks at Amazon — you remember Amazon — offer lightning-fast shipping on a ton of stuff, and as the old saying goes, what he doesn’t know about when you ordered his Father’s Day gift won’t hurt him. In fact, the retailer has a whole shop dedicated to delicacies for dad; it’s worth a look, at least.
Below, we’ve picked out 10 great gifts, all available on Amazon and, if you act fast, set to arrive before Father’s Day. From Apple’s state-of-the-art Airpod Max to a manly Craft and Kin candle, shop the best last-minute Father’s Day gifts from Amazon.
Apple AirPods Max
You get to feel a little less guilty about handling Father’s Day at the last minute, he gets a state-of-the-art audio experience. Sounds like a fair trade to us!
Craft & Kin Scented Candles
Pretend as he might, the scented candle — especially a manly “Whiskey Caramel” that won’t bruise the ego — is a Father’s Day winner.
JBL Clip 4 Speaker
With up to 10 hours of play, dad can easily bring his tunes wherever this summer with JBL’s portable speaker.
ThermoPro TempSpike 500FT Wireless Meat Thermometer
Ensure his meats are cooked to perfection with this high-tech wireless thermometer.
Marshall Woburn III Bluetooth Wireless Speaker
Marshall’s vintage-looking wireless speaker is a big-ticket gift that’s sure to impress.
Airbnb eGift Card
Give him what he really wants: a vacation.
Outland Living Firebowl 893 Deluxe Outdoor Portable Propane Gas Fire Pit with Cover & Carry Kit
Now 18% off, you can gift dad a portable, “mess-free” campfire. That’s because this baby is powered by propane, for a smokeless flame he can still cozy up to.
Jaxon Lane Bro Under Eye Gel Pads
Formulated with with antioxidant serum and hyaluronic acid moisturizer, these gel pads cool brighten his tired under-eyes.
Wilson Profile Adult Recreational Tennis Racket
We won’t make a Challengers joke about your dad, but if he’s shown interest in the sport, this Wilson racket is lightweight and beginner-friendly.
Dr. Squatch All Natural Bar Soap for Men
This set includes five bars of deliciously scented soap, all made formulated with real ingredients from natural sources.
