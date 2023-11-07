Wellness > Advice

17 Women’s Activewear Brands You Should Know

So you can give her nice workout gear…duh.

A sampling of the best women's activewear brands, including Wolven, Wilson and Girlfriend Collective.
The definitive list of activewear brands to gift your S.O.
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated November 7, 2023 9:17 am
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

When it comes to buying a thoughtful, luxurious gift for the woman in your life, your mind likely goes to fine jewelry, designer handbags and luxe lingerie. It probably doesn’t go to activewear, but here’s why it should.

While I can’t speak for all women, I would venture that most of us wear a piece of activewear every single day. If I’m running to the bodega, I’m wearing an exercise dress. Hitting the gym? A high-compression sports bra, obviously. Even at the office on days when I’m feeling lazy, I can get away with a pair of black flare leggings.

The problem is, though, lots of women’s activewear nowadays is pricey. A pair of high-quality leggings that will sustain a grueling, sweat-fueled workout and make your ass look great will set you back at least eighty bucks (and often more).

This is where you come in. When it’s time to give the lady in your life something special, whether it’s for her birthday, your anniversary or just because you feel like it, you should consider gifting her a chic, top-performing piece of activewear. She’ll appreciate not having to buy another pair of biker shorts, and you can rest easy knowing she’s actually getting use out of it.

So below, we’ve compiled a list of activewear brands you should know that make high-caliber, flattering gear she’ll spend most of her days in.

Top Women’s Athleticwear Brands

Lululemon activewear brand
Lululemon

Lululemon

The Skinny: Since its launch almost two decades ago as a yoga brand for women, Lululemon has become universally recognized as the premier purveyor of performance-oriented leggings that are extremely comfortable and undeniably flattering. The brand’s line, however, extends far beyond those leggings and includes all manner of highly functional, good-looking athletic and lifestyle gear she would be thrilled to receive as a gift.

What to Buy Her: lululemon Align Tank Top

Shop here
lululemon Align Tank Top
lululemon Align Tank Top
Buy Here : $68
Lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu
Lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu
Buy Here : $118
Lululemon Define Jacket Luon
Lululemon Define Jacket Luon
Buy Here : $118
Outdoor Voices activewear brand
Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices

The Skinny: Austin-based Outdoor Voices changed women’s activewear when it launched a workout dress with built-in shorts in 2018. Known as “The Excercise Dress,” the functional, lightweight style became the blueprint for many workout dresses currently on the market. But the active lifestyle brand offers way more than just dresses. I personally am a religious wearer of pretty much everything OV: Their supportive Doing Things sports bra, flattering leggings and comfortable running shorts.

What to Buy Her: The Exercise Dress 

shop here
The Exercise Dress by Outdoor Voices
The Exercise Dress by Outdoor Voices

Buy Here : $100
Outdoor Voices Doing Things Bra
Outdoor Voices Doing Things Bra
Buy Here : $58
Doing Things 2.5" Short
Doing Things 2.5" Short
Buy Here : $88
Girlfriend Collective activewear brand
Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective

The Skinny: What began as a free leggings campaign in 2016 flourished into one of the most size-inclusive and sustainable companies in the women’s activewear space. Offering sizes XXS-6XL, plus maternity wear, Girlfriend Collective is the place to go for reliable, well-made basics in neutral, complementary tones. 

What to Buy Her: Compressive High-Rise Legging

shop here
Girlfriend Collective Compressive High-Rise Legging
Girlfriend Collective Compressive High-Rise Legging
Buy Here : $78
Girlfriend Collective Bike Unitard
Girlfriend Collective Bike Unitard
Buy Here : $78
Girlfriend Collective Trail Short
Girlfriend Collective Trail Short
Buy Here : $55
Vuori activewear brand
Vuori

Vuori

The Skinny: You’re probably well acquainted with Vuori, the coastal California brand offering nonchalant performance apparel loaded with high-performance attributes (moisture-wicking, quick-drying and anti-odor). Though the real reason I keep adding Vuori products to my overcrowded activewear drawer? Their stuff is the softest workout gear I own. 

What to Buy Her: Performance Jogger

shop here
Vuori Performance Jogger
Vuori Performance Jogger
Buy Here : $94
Pose Fitted Tee
Pose Fitted Tee
Buy Here : $54
Vuori Cozy Sherpa Jacket
Vuori Cozy Sherpa Jacket
Buy Here : $168
Nike

Nike

The Skinny: Nike needs no explanation. All you really need to know is that the premier sportswear brand makes activewear just as well as it does high-performance training and running shoes. Personally, when I need extra support during my workouts, I tend to reach for my reliable Nike gear.

What to Buy Her: Nike Swoosh Medium Support

Nike Swoosh Women’s Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Nike Swoosh Women’s Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Buy Here : $40
Nike Sportswear Phoenix FleeceWomen’s Over-Oversized Crewneck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Phoenix FleeceWomen’s Over-Oversized Crewneck Sweatshirt
Buy Here : $70
Nike One Women’s Dri-FIT Ultra High-Waisted 3″ Brief-Lined Shorts
Nike One Women’s Dri-FIT Ultra High-Waisted 3″ Brief-Lined Shorts
Buy Here : $45
Wilson activewear brand
Wilson

Wilson

The Skinny: Yes, the sporting goods company, largely recognized by its “W” emblazon tennis rackets, makes some really dope activewear. Wilson turns the traditional clean-cut tennis aesthetic on its head with color blocking and streetwear-inspired silhouettes and details (like this transitional tennis jacket dress) that simply ooze cool.  

What to Buy Her: Anything from Wilson’s new Tennis Collection.

shop here
Wilson Everyday Brami
Wilson Everyday Brami
Buy Here : $98
Wilson Center Court Slim Polo
Wilson Center Court Slim Polo
Buy Here : $88
Wilson Midtown Tennis Skirt
Wilson Midtown Tennis Skirt
Buy Now : $68
Public Rec activewear brand
Public Rec

Public Rec 

The Skinny: Heralded for its ridiculously comfortable athleisure, Public Rec unsurprisingly makes equally comfortable leggings and sports bras designed for workouts, travel and the day-to-day. Beyond comfort, the two activewear offerings manage the perfect level of compression and supportive styling. 

What to Buy Her: Here To There Longline Bra and Here To There Legging

shop here
Public Rec Here To There Legging
Public Rec Here To There Legging
Buy Here : $98
Public Rec Here To There Longline Bra
Public Rec Here To There Longline Bra
Buy Here : $58
Public Rec Go-To Tank Dress
Public Rec Go-To Tank Dress
Buy Now : $88
Alo Yoga activewear brand
Alo Yoga

Alo

The Skinny: She’s certainly seen Alo draped across her Instagram feed (you probably have as well). The brand is an influencer and celebrity favorite, likely for its fashion-forward yoga clothes and accessories which flaunt bold colors and silhouettes you won’t find at other women’s activewear retailers. 

What to Buy Her: Alo Gold Rush Puffer

shop here
Alo Gold Rush Puffer
Alo Gold Rush Puffer
Alo Yoga : $198
Alo High-Waist Airlift Legging
Alo High-Waist Airlift Legging
Buy Now : $128
Alo Off-Duty Cap
Alo Off-Duty Cap
Alo Yoga : $58
Bandier activewear brand
Bandier

Bandier

The Skinny: Fashion meets fitness at Bandier. Launched in 2014 as a luxury athletic wear retailer by Jennifer Bandier, the boutique and e-commerce site offers high-end, incredibly chic activewear options and workout accessories from a slew of name brands. 

What to Buy Her: Bandier V-Neck Tempo Full Length Catsuit

shop here
Bandier V-Neck Tempo Full Length Catsuit
Bandier V-Neck Tempo Full Length Catsuit
Buy Now : $150
Bandier Center Stage Tank
Bandier Center Stage Tank
Buy Now : $90
Bandier Aria One Shoulder Bra
Bandier Aria One Shoulder Bra
Buy Here : $90
FP Movement by Free People activewear brand
Free People

FP Movement by Free People

The Skinny: The boho apparel and lifestyle retail company ventured into the athletic space in 2012 with its first activewear line FP Movement. Playful patterns and unique silhouettes define Free People’s fitness attire and the line doesn’t stray very far from its bohemian roots. And while everything is fashionable enough to sport beyond the gym, it’s all still equipped with performance properties. 

What to Buy Her: Happiness Runs Crop

shop here
Free People Happiness Runs Crop Tank
Free People Happiness Runs Crop Tank
Buy Here : $30
Free People Way Home Shorts
Free People Way Home Shorts
Buy Here : $30
Free People Quinn Quilted Puffer Vest
Free People Quinn Quilted Puffer Vest
Buy Here : $128
Prana activewear brand
Prana

Prana

The Skinny: The California-based label is making sustainable, Fair Trade Certified apparel ideal for travel, lounge and sweating. While Prana sells activewear equipped for any type of workout (HIIT, hiking, climbing), we’re particularly fond of its yoga pieces that are stretchy, loaded with performance properties and boast a laidback, coastal look. 

What to Buy Her: Everyday Bra

shop here
Prana Double Peak Short
Prana Double Peak Short
Buy Here : $69
Prana Cozy Up T-shirt
Prana Cozy Up T-shirt
Buy Here : $49
Prana Becksa Bralette
Prana Becksa Bralette
Buy Now : $65
Wolven activewear brand
Wolven

Wolven

The Skinny: The female-founded, LA-based brand is the activewear choice of many celebrities for obvious reasons. All of their clothing is made from post-consumer plastic, is packed with those necessary performance markers (breathable, stretchy and quick-drying) and features eye-catching, fashion-forward designs. 

What to Buy Her: Tangerine Crossover Flare

shop here
Wolven Tangerine Crossover Flare
Wolven Tangerine Crossover Flare
Buy Here : $102
Wolven Onyx Pyramid Top
Wolven Onyx Pyramid Top
Buy Here : $48
Wolven Summit Crossover Pocket Legging
Wolven Summit Crossover Pocket Legging
Buy Now : $104
Terez activewear brand
Terez

Terez

The Skinny: Terez specializes in vibrant, high-performance activewear. But it’s not all about looks. You’ll find lightweight, sweat-wicking and high-compression fabrics, ideal for high-intensity workouts. 

What to Buy Her: TLC Sports Bra

shop here
Terez TLC Sports Bra
Terez TLC Sports Bra
Buy Here : $67
Terez Action Corset Long Sleeve Top in Jet Black
Terez Action Corset Long Sleeve Top in Jet Black
Buy Now : $102
Terez Action Wave Leggings in Navy
Terez Action Wave Leggings in Navy
Buy Here : $108
Carbon38

Carbon38

The Skinny: Female-founded, Carbon38 is at the intersection of fashion and function. From ready-to-wear pieces to high-performance gear, the e-commerce site carries 70% of women-led brands but also has its own line of cute and comfortable activewear.

What to Buy Her: V-Neck Jumpsuit in Melt

Carbon38 High Rise Full-Length Leggings in Melt
Carbon38 High Rise Full-Length Leggings in Melt
Buy Here : $108
Carbon38 Wrap Bra
Carbon38 Wrap Bra
Buy Here : $88
Carbon38 V-Neck Jumpsuit in Melt
Carbon38 V-Neck Jumpsuit in Melt
Buy Here : $148
Forme

Forme

The Skinny: A supportive sports bra that also works to transform her posture? Say it ain’t so. But yes, Forme’s activewear utilizes a patented technology to reduce pain and correct alignment long-term by pulling shoulders back and engaging muscle memory. 

What to Buy Her: The Power Bra

Forme Revive Bra
Forme Revive Bra
Buy Here : $178
Forme Core V-Neck
Forme Core V-Neck
Buy Here : $168
Forme Radiance Bra
Forme Radiance Bra
Buy Here : $178
Alwrld activewear brand
Alwrld

Alwrld

The Skinny: Alwrld crossed our radar earlier this year and has swiftly become one of our most-worn activewear brands. The plant-based performance apparel label masterfully crafts its gear entirely out of sustainable and recycled materials without forgoing comfort and style, and even adding smart, thoughtful designs like stitchless seams on its leggings. 

What to Buy Her: Alsprt Core Tight

shop here
Alwrld Alsprt Core Tight
Alwrld Alsprt Core Tight
Buy Here : $88
Alwrld Alrn Mid Support Crossback Bra
Alwrld Alrn Mid Support Crossback Bra
Buy Here : $58
Alwrld Alrn Featherweight Short
Alwrld Alrn Featherweight Short
Buy Here : $65
Secondleft

Secondleft

The Skinny: Founded in Australia by couple Don and Matilda Robertson, Secondleft offers fashion-forward, comfortable and flattering activewear in an inclusive size range spanning from XXS-4XL.

What to Buy Her: Secondleft SL Original Leggings Nandex

Secondleft SL Seamless Low Back Crop
Secondleft SL Seamless Low Back Crop
Buy Now : $52
Secondleft SL Original Leggings Nandex
Secondleft SL Original Leggings Nandex
Buy Here : $100
Secondleft SL Seamless Scoop Long Sleeve
Secondleft SL Seamless Scoop Long Sleeve
Buy Now : $66

