Leisure > Style

Did Someone Say His-and-Her Waxed Trucker Jackets?

The long-awaited Flint and Tinder Women’s Flannel Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket is here

A woman wearing a Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket
Finally, a WSJ for the ladies.
Huckberry
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
October 25, 2023 1:04 pm
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

It’s been nearly five years since I started writing for this dear publication, and therefore, it has been almost five years since I learned what a waxed trucker jacket is — and who makes the best one. That would be Huckberry’s in-house brand Flint and Tinder, which sells eight different versions of the waxed-cotton layer. (Wondering which style is for you? Consult our comprehensive guide here.) 

The 100 Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life
The 100 Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life

Wife, mom, daughter, girlfriend…we've got you covered

We have waxed poetic about one, style in particular, though: the Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket. It features a classic denim jacket-like silhouette, and, true to its name, a waxed-cotton exterior. You’ll also find very nice-looking striped flannel lining, along with aged metal buttons, standard hand-warmer pockets and one internal pocket. One of the jacket’s primary selling points is that it’s fully made in the U.S. — “cut, sewn and finished in Los Angeles,” per the brand, using sailcloth from New Jersey. You might also recognize it from the hit HBO television series The Last of Us

Well, the layer has been a bona fide staple in every InsideHook editor’s closet for years. I’m sorry, every male IH editor’s closet. Yes, I’m aware that Flint and Tinder is a men’s brand and I should not expect them to start constructing hardwearing workwear for us ladies, (though we deserve some!). So I simply accepted I would never be able to indulge in the delights of a Waxed Trucker Jacket like my male peers — at least not one that complimented my womanly figure. Well, that was until a few weeks ago, when Huckberry announced that it would be launching its first-ever WTJ for women.

Huckberry

The much anticipated Women’s Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker is, as the website notes, “a counterpart” to its beloved, best-selling men’s jacket — and features all the same components we love about the OG. It’s LA-made, waxed on both sides, weather-resistant and fully lined with a super-soft, striped fleece. The only difference is that it boasts a more feminine, tailored, cropped cut — making it a flattering, on-trend layer for us gals. 

So flattering, in fact, that I received a flurry of compliments on it last weekend from multiple women. That is to say: The ladies absolutely want the Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket, and you should be the one to gift your beloved this rugged closet staple. But maybe do so quickly because Huckberry has only made 500 of ‘em. So while the jacket is an exclusive, limited-edition garment, it won’t be around for very long. 

Flint and Tinder Women’s Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Women’s Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Huckberry : $298

More Like This

a collage of Flint and Tinder waxed jackets on a rugged background
Which Flint and Tinder Waxed Jacket Is Right for You?
Three waxed trucker jackets on an orange background
An Ode to the Flint & Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
a collage of fitness and outdoor gifts on a purple background
29 Gifts for the Outdoor Adventurer, Fitness Freak or Otherwise Active Person
a collage of Huckberry x Wythe on a gold leather background
Huckberry x Wythe Embraces Quality Over Clout

Leisure > Style

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

2023 MacBook Air
Apple’s 2023 MacBook Air Has Never Been Cheaper

$1,299$1,049

Cuisinart CPG-256 Portable Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
This Cuisinart Grill and Smoker Is 39% Off

$350$215

Subscribe to ButcherBox and Get a Free Turkey
Subscribe to ButcherBox and Get a Free Turkey

From Our Partner

Asics Gel Lite III
Bodega’s Sitewide Sale Includes a Ton of Asics

$130$78

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
a collage of fisherman sweater for men on a ocean background
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men
Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Style, Right This Way

a collage of boots on a brown background

The Best Boots for Men, From Chelsea to Chukka and Beyond

The best deals of the week

From Barbour to Brooklinen: The 23 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

a collage of the best mens denim shirts on a dusty background

The Best Denim Shirts for Men Ensure Wild ‘Fits Ahead

Two models wearing on sale items from the Madewell sale section

Discounted Fall Staples Are Abundant at Madewell

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Ward Eight in a coupe glass

The 7 Best Classic Rye Cocktails

A train car in black and white. Ever wanted to live out "Murder on the Orient Express" in real life? These murder mystery trains offer you the chance.

Channel Agatha Christie Aboard These Murder Mystery Trains

Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed in "Fingernails"

Why Hollywood Is Obsessed With the Science of Soulmates

The duckpin bowling lanes at T-Sqaured Social.

If Tiger and Timberlake Walked Into a Bar, It Would Have Duckpin Bowling