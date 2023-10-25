It’s been nearly five years since I started writing for this dear publication, and therefore, it has been almost five years since I learned what a waxed trucker jacket is — and who makes the best one. That would be Huckberry’s in-house brand Flint and Tinder, which sells eight different versions of the waxed-cotton layer. (Wondering which style is for you? Consult our comprehensive guide here.)

We have waxed poetic about one, style in particular, though: the Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket. It features a classic denim jacket-like silhouette, and, true to its name, a waxed-cotton exterior. You’ll also find very nice-looking striped flannel lining, along with aged metal buttons, standard hand-warmer pockets and one internal pocket. One of the jacket’s primary selling points is that it’s fully made in the U.S. — “cut, sewn and finished in Los Angeles,” per the brand, using sailcloth from New Jersey. You might also recognize it from the hit HBO television series The Last of Us.

Well, the layer has been a bona fide staple in every InsideHook editor’s closet for years. I’m sorry, every male IH editor’s closet. Yes, I’m aware that Flint and Tinder is a men’s brand and I should not expect them to start constructing hardwearing workwear for us ladies, (though we deserve some!). So I simply accepted I would never be able to indulge in the delights of a Waxed Trucker Jacket like my male peers — at least not one that complimented my womanly figure. Well, that was until a few weeks ago, when Huckberry announced that it would be launching its first-ever WTJ for women.

The much anticipated Women’s Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker is, as the website notes, “a counterpart” to its beloved, best-selling men’s jacket — and features all the same components we love about the OG. It’s LA-made, waxed on both sides, weather-resistant and fully lined with a super-soft, striped fleece. The only difference is that it boasts a more feminine, tailored, cropped cut — making it a flattering, on-trend layer for us gals.

So flattering, in fact, that I received a flurry of compliments on it last weekend from multiple women. That is to say: The ladies absolutely want the Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket, and you should be the one to gift your beloved this rugged closet staple. But maybe do so quickly because Huckberry has only made 500 of ‘em. So while the jacket is an exclusive, limited-edition garment, it won’t be around for very long.