Which Flint and Tinder Waxed Jacket Is Right for You?

There's no one right answer

a collage of Flint and Tinder waxed jackets on a rugged background
Exactly which Flint and Tinder waxed jacket is right for you?
Huckberry/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated October 19, 2023 8:46 am
In case you couldn’t tell, we’re pretty into waxed jackets. Really into waxed jackets. And we’re especially into the rugged Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jackets available through our friends over at Huckberry. Enough so that we’re constantly recommending them, watching shows about them (kinda) and living what we’ve deemed a WTJ-centric lifestyle.

An Ode to the Flint & Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

A go-to piece we expect to have for a very long time

And why wouldn’t we be? Before — and in some circumstances well after — the weather dips below freezing, the layer is all your wardrobe really needs to fend off any chill, and with that unparalleled classic workwear look, it proves the perfect jacket for everything from a casual coffee run to full-fledged backpacking expedition. It keeps you dry and looking like a discount Kayce Dutton. (Giddy-up!) And with their insane durability, you won’t have to buy another jacket, like, ever. What more could you need?

As it turns out, the most difficult decision is not a matter of if you should grab a Flint and Tinder waxed jacket — that should be a given by now — but rather which iteration is the perfect one for you. And that’s where we come in. We’ve parsed the totality of Flint and Tinder’s outdoorsy offerings and offered helpful advice to guide you on your way to rugged manhood outerwear. Whether your needs skew flannel or wool, quilted or solid, know that there is a brawny waxed jacket ready for you below.

A Guide to Flint and Tinder Waxed Jackers:

For the Everyday Guy:

Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Buy Here : $298

Materials: waxed Martexin 7 oz. sailcloth | Fit: traditional trucker | Sizes: XS-3XL | Colors: 8 |

Best For: Casualwear in a variety of cooler temperatures
Sizing: Runs slightly small — size up if you want to layer
You know it, you love it. We also love it. F&T’s iconic style is virtually infallible, with a weather-resistant Martexin 7oz sailcloth from New Jersey that wears in beautifully and holds its weatherproof edge for years and a timeless trucker fit that flatters pretty much anyone. Even better, It’s now available in 8 crispy colors and a multitude of sizing.

For the Sweaty Everyday Guy:

Flint and Tinder Unlined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Unlined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Huckberry : $228

Materials: waxed Martexin 7 oz. sailcloth | Fit: traditional trucker | Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: 3 |

Best For: Lightweight unlined protection
Sizing: Runs slightly small — size up if you want to layer
Unbothered by a little chill? Alternatively, the kind of guy who will sweat right through his jacket? Either way, Flint and Tinder have contingency plans for your ilk and released their same beloved Waxed Trucker Jacket sans flannel lining. It’s every bit as weather-resistant, without any added bulk.

For the Chilly Everyday Guy:

Flint and Tinder Wool-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Wool-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Buy Here : $358

Materials: waxed Martexin 8.25 oz. sailcloth | Fit: traditional trucker | Sizes: XS-3XL | Colors: 4 |

Best For: Serious protection from winter weather
Sizing: Runs small — size up if you want to layer
The classic waxed trucker’s older, hotter brother, this wool-lined iteration has a heavier shell (the Martexin Shelter Cloth clocks in at 8.25 oz.) and toasty wool lining to brave anything winter throws your way. For the guy who spends more time outdoors than your average joe — chopping wood, or maybe coaching little league soccer — and needs a heftier layer to fend off winter’s chill, this is his jacket.

For the History Buff:

Flint and Tinder Bedford Cord Waxed Barn Jacket
Flint and Tinder Bedford Cord Waxed Barn Jacket
Huckberry : $228

Materials: 8 oz. 99% cotton, 1% spandex | Fit: regular | Sizes: S-XXL | Colors: 2 |

Best For: A classy, weatherproof office option
Sizing: Runs true to size
Unlike most of it’s waxed counterparts, F&T’s Barn Coat is cut from a rich bedford cord and styled after WWII flight jackets for a more heritage-leaning looking. It’s longer, features two larger snap pockets, and looks killer with a oxford or cable knit sweater.

For a Casual Coffee:

Flint and Tinder Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket
Flint and Tinder Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket
Huckberry : $288

Materials: 100% British Millerain Tekwax Evolution 6 waxed canvas | Fit: relaxed | Sizes: XS-3XL | Colors: 5 |

Best For: Excursions that demand a lightweight layer
Sizing: Runs slightly large
The Flint and Tinder Quilted Wax Shacket is lightweight and cozy, but offers enough weatherproof protection should you get caught in a stray shower.

For the Rugged Tech Bro:

Flint and Tinder Quilted Waxed Vest
Flint and Tinder Quilted Waxed Vest
Buy Here : $198

Materials: 100% British Millerain Tekwax Evolution 6 waxed canvas | Fit: regular | Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: 3 |

Best For: Warm comfort and minimal weatherproofing
Sizing: Runs true to size
The Flint and Tinder Quilted Wax Shacket is lightweight and cozy, but offers enough weatherproof protection should you get caught in a stray shower.

For the Barbour Fanboy:

Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Buy Here : $348

Materials: 100% British Millerain Tekwax Evolution 8 waxed canvas | Fit: traditional | Sizes: XS-3XL | Colors: 6 |

Best For: Traditional waxed jacket features
Sizing: Runs slightly large
More in line with classic British work coats — Barbour, Belstaff and the like — than the all-American trucker, the Hudson Jacket has all the classic corduroy finishing and Abraham Moons-sourced wool that a traditional waxed jacket carries. It looks excellent over a sweater, and could even offer some protection over a tweed sportscoat…if that’s your thing.

For the Yellowstone Fanatic:

Flint and Tinder The Bighorn Waxed Jacket
Flint and Tinder The Bighorn Waxed Jacket
Buy Here : $198

Materials: 100% TekwaxEvolution 6 cotton canvas | Fit: regular | Sizes: S-XXL | Colors: 3 |

Best For: Western vibes in a weatherproof shacket
Sizing: Runs true to size
Feeling particularly big in your britches? Inspired by the great plains and even greater TV program Yellowstone? The aptly named Bighorn Jacket is probably your speed — part western shirt, part waxed jacket, and full of Americana charm.

For the Guy Who Needs More:

