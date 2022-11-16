Which Flint and Tinder Waxed Jacket Is Right for You?

In case you couldn’t tell, we’re pretty into waxed jackets here at InsideHook. Really into waxed jackets. Maybe too into waxed jackets. And we’re especially into the rugged Flint and Tinder waxed trucker jackets available through our friends over at Huckberry. Enough so that we’re constantly recommending them, watching shows about them (kinda) and living what we’ve deemed a WTJ-centric lifestyle.

And why wouldn’t we be? Before — and in some circumstances well after — the weather dips below freezing, the layer is all your wardrobe really needs to fend off any chill, and with that unparalleled classic workwear look, it proves the perfect jacket for everything from a casual coffee run to full-fledged backpacking expedition. It keeps you dry and looking like a discount Kayce Dutton. (Giddy-up!) And with their insane durability, you won’t have to buy another jacket, like, ever. What more could you need?

As it turns out, the most difficult decision is not a matter of if you should grab a Flint and Tinder waxed jacket — that should be a given by now — but rather which iteration is the perfect one for you. And that’s where we come in. We’ve parsed the totality of Flint and Tinder’s outdoorsy offerings and offered helpful advice to guide you on your way to rugged manhood outerwear. Whether your needs skew flannel or wool, quilted or solid, know that there is a brawny waxed jacket ready for you below.

Flint and Tinder Waxed Jacket Guide

Shell: 100% Halley Stevensons P200 dry finish waxed cotton | Sizes: S-2XL | Colors: 3

Best For: Layering season, casual fall style

Sizing: True to size (cropped fit)

The Skinny: Flint and Tinder’s done it again. A decade on from its first waxed icon, the rugged outdoor brand has dialed in on the perfect lightweight fall jacket with a rugged version of the classic Harrington jacket. It’s reminiscent of something James Dean might wear but with some added heft — namely, micro-flannel lining and a robust dry-finish waxed cotton outer from the centuries-old Scottish millers over at Halley Stevensons.

Shell: 100% BCI Halley Stevensons dry finish waxed cotton canvas | Sizes: XS-4XL | Colors: 5

Best For: Shacket fans

Sizing: Runs slightly large, designed for layering

The Skinny: Another new-ish style from F&T comes in the form of a paired down snap jacket; offering a slightly more refined and lightweight option than the typical waxed trucker, The James looks like any other tasteful shacket, albeit one will keep you dry and warm year-round.

Shell: Waxed Martexin 7 oz. Sailcloth | Sizes: XS-3XL | Colors: 8

Best For: Casualwear in a variety of cooler temperatures

Sizing: Runs slightly small — size up if you want to layer

The Skinny: You know it, you love it. We also love it. F&T’s iconic style is virtually infallible, with a weather-resistant Martexin 7 oz. sailcloth from New Jersey that wears in beautifully, holds its weatherproof edge for years and has a timeless trucker fit that flatters pretty much anyone. Even better, It’s now available in eight crispy colors and a multitude of sizing.

Shell: Waxed Martexin 7.0 oz. Sailcloth | Sizes: XS-3XL | Colors: 4 |

Best For: Serious protection from winter weather

Sizing: Runs small — size up if you want to layer

The Skinny: The classic waxed trucker’s older, hotter brother, this wool-lined iteration has a heavier shell (the Martexin Shelter Cloth clocks in at 8.25 oz.) and toasty wool lining to brave anything winter throws your way. For the guy who spends more time outdoors than your average joe — chopping wood or maybe coaching little league soccer — and needs a heftier layer to fend off winter’s chill, this is his jacket.

Shell: 100% BCI Halley Stevensons dry finish waxed cotton canvas | Fill: 100% Recycled 40g Polyester Fill | Sizes: XS-2XL | Colors: 5

Best For: Modern vibe, zipper freaks

Sizing: True to size

The Skinny: By far the most refined waxed style from Huckberry’s in-house brand, the York Quilted Waxed Jacket modern performance vibes skews more finance bro than ranch hand. If you’re a fan of a zipper-style fit and puffer-esque Primaloft insulation, this one’s for you.

Shell: Waxed Martexin 10 oz. Sailcloth | Sizes: XS-3XL | Colors: 5

Best For: Outdoor folk, proper jacket seekers

Sizing: True to size

The Skinny: Arguably the burliest of the waxed jacket (emphasis on jacket here) offerings, the made-in-America Rancher Jacket pairs a heavier 10 oz. sailcloth shell with F&T’s signature flannel lining and handfuls of hearty insulation for a workwear style that won’t quit, even in the nastiest of conditions. The average Joe probably doesn’t need to shell out nearly $400 for the hefty layer, but for the dedicated outdoorsman, it’s a non-negotiable.

Shell: British Millerain Ranger 6 dry-wax cotton cloth | Sizes: XS-2XL | Colors: 3

Best For: Moderate weather, fans of lightweight layering

Sizing: True to size

The Skinny: One of the newest additions to F&T’s outerwear lineup, the Dry Waxed Trucker Jacket dropped earlier this fall as an unlined, lightweight version of the brand’s seminal style. It’s probably too light for deep fall and winter, but it certainly looks the part.

Shell: British Millerain Ranger 8 dry-wax canvas | Sizes: XS-2XL | Colors: 3

Best For: Breaking out of the Barbour trend

Sizing: True to size

The Skinny: Committed to your Barbour? Not for long. F&T’s new take on a hunting jacket includes all the same details — soft, flannel lining and a contrast moleskin collar being the most notable comps — with a sleeker, less grungy Millerain Ranger 8 dry-wax canvas that’ll patina beautifully.

Shell: British Millerain Tekwax Evolution 6, 100% Cotton | Fill: 40g PrimaLoft Eco Black | Sizes: XS-3XL | Colors: 3

Best For: Cosplaying cowboy

Sizing: Runs slightly large

The Skinny: Sturdier and warmer the The James and built out with more cold-weather appropriate specs, the updated Quilted Waxed Western Jacket looks like it was yanked right off the set of Yellowstone and performs like it was made for the rough-and-tumble-iest of cowboys.

Shell: 100% BCI Halley Stevensons lightweight P150 Hybrid Aero dry wax cotton | Fill: 650-fill duck down insulation | Sizes: XS-2XL | Colors: 2

Best For: Serious winter weather

Sizing: Runs slightly large

The Skinny: Dependable as they may be, a classic flannel-lined trucker (or even the wool-lined version) is not going to cut it in eight inches of snow. Luckily, Flint and Tinder just launched a waxed version of its retro-inspired cold-weather coat, complete with 650-down insulation and a P150 Hybrid Aero dry wax cotton shell, a weather-repellant finish that’s less “wet” than the classic Halley Stevensons finish.

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »