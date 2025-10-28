Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Style

The Coolest Sunglasses in Town Are Just $31

You had me at best-sellers for $31

By Shelby Slauer
October 28, 2025 5:26 pm EDT
lifestyle image man wearing quay sunglasses
The trendiest sunglasses just got a discount.
Quay

Just because the temperatures are getting cooler, doesn’t mean the sun is gone. In fact, now is the perfect time to stock up on some of the trendiest styles on the market: Australian brand Quay has a not-to-be-missed sale on select best-sellers for just $31, now extended through November 2nd.

If you haven’t heard of Quay, just know we’re big fans already. We’ve taken the liberty of rounding up some of their best sale styles in all shapes and sizes, below:

Shop the Quay Sale:

Quay Big Time
Quay Big Time
Buy Here : $80 $31
Quay Open Tab
Quay Open Tab
Buy Here : $105 $31
Quay High Key
Quay High Key
Buy Here : $70 $31
Quay Vibe Check
Quay Vibe Check
Buy Here : $75 $31
Quay TTYL
Quay TTYL
Buy Here : $39 $31
Quay Felt Cute
Quay Felt Cute
Buy Here : $70 $31

Leisure > Style
