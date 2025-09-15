Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

The Hottest Sunglasses on the Market Are Way More Affordable Than You Think

The '90s called. They want their shades back.

By The Editors @insidehook
September 15, 2025 10:35 am EDT
Quay sunglasses
Quay's sunglasses deliver '90s style in spades.
Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Regardless of the season, sunglasses remain the number one accessory for any guy looking to simultaneously save his corneas from piercing UV and upgrade his look with A-lister-esque swagger. Or maybe just the number one accessory, period. However, not all shades are created equal; among the mass of eyewear brands and sunglasses styles out there, a select few sunnies are worth the splurge, while others offer unbeatable value for when you inevitably lose, break or start to hate your go-to pair. 

Quay Game Over Square Sunglasses
Quay Game Over Square Sunglasses
Buy Here : $115 $69
Quay Pit Stop Aviator Sunglasses
Quay Pit Stop Aviator Sunglasses
Buy Here : $105 $63

We’ll put you onto some game: Australian-based sunglasses brand Quay happens to offer the best of both worlds. Offering a variety of both trending shapes and classic silhouettes in a mess of colors and tints, Quay’s shades incorporate premium materials — solid metal, custom wire, polarized lenses, adjustable silicone nose pads— into highly accessible styles with prices that won’t bust your wallet. (At the time of writing, you can score a ton of Quay sunglasses for under $60.)

The brand’s latest styles, just in time for fall, are particularly superlative, channeling massive retro swenergy (swag-energy) for a variety of sleek wrap and rectangular styles reminiscent of a ‘00s Brad Pitt in Ocean’s Eleven…or a ‘90s Brad Pitt in Fight Club. (Or ‘90s Brad Pitt in general.)

The new Pit Stop frame, a flatted aviator with refined metal detailing and a lens hue properly categorized as bad boy bronze (Quay has labeled the honey) offers an excellent option for fans of leather jackets and wearing sunglasses indoors, while the sporty Text Me frames are a winner for the run-club invested. There are equally excellent styles that channel heritage cool, too, like new Game Over shades, with a hypermodern shape and blacked-out palette. Point being, there’s a pair for everyone, regardless of your trend preference and comfort level with being labeled as a style icon.

Quay Text Me Wrap Sunglasses
Quay Text Me Wrap Sunglasses
Buy Here : $105 $63
Quay DND Rectangular Sunglasses
Quay DND Rectangular Sunglasses
Buy Here : $95 $57

It’s worth noting that Quay caters to the proverbial blind, too — they offer virtual try-on for most of the brand’s sunglasses and can be made over with a prescription at one of Quay’s retail locations or at an optical shop near you. Between the range of styles, the perks and the price, you have zero reason not to refresh your eyewear for fall. Shop Quay’s entire lineup here.

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories.

