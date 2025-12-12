Leisure > Style

The 25 Style Moments That Defined 2025

From the Oval Office to the Oscars, the year was full of style-defining moments

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
December 12, 2025 5:15 pm EST
Timothée Chalamet
There were many defining style moments this year. Here are the ones that matter. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
Variety via Getty Images

What can style — not just the enviable highs that a packed year of fashion shows, press circuits and unexpected memes has delivered, but the less virtuous, too — tell us about the state of the world? If 2025 was any indication, quite a bit.

From red carpets to The Joe Rogan Experience, a deluge of people, clothes and objects that serve as an everyday vehicle for informing our collective interpretation of “style” have made clear and obvious influences on the furthest reaches of culture; their presence in the realms of sport and celebrity is undeniable, but some of the most seminal instances of the year can be traced back to music, film, business, technology, even politics.

With that in mind, we’ve combed through the breadth of an incredibly packed year and identified 25 style moments that have defined 2025. Some are style-ish, in the most traditional sense, while other are notable for their influence in shaping a cultural conversation, and, in a few cases, real-world geopolitics. Find them below.

Kendrick Lamar

Rapper Kendrick Lamar put on a Super Bowl Halftime Show for the ages. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Getty Images

It takes a considerable amount of aura to pull off flared Celine jeans, especially when one has to do it in front of 130 million people, but Grammy-award winning rapper Kendrick Lamar was up to the challenge.

Coleman Domingo

2025 has seen Hollywood’s cognoscenti gravitate towards all manner of high-end bags. (Photo by Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
GC Images

Menswear icon and Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo was responsible for many of this year’s biggest looks, but this sweltering mid-June look also serves to highlight two of the largest trends of the year — bicep-baring tank tops and the Hollywood stars embracing the designer bag.

Justin Bieber

If you can believe it, this is actually one of the trimmest outfits Justin Bieber has donned in the past year. (Photo by DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
GC Images

It’s hard to know what to make of Justin Bieber’s commitment to being papped in massively oversized, incredibly loud casualwear, beyond as a visual sounding board for his new Skylrk clothing label, but that has not stopped fans and detractors alike from talking about it.

Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani will soon be New York City’s new mayor. He might be the first to have worn Suitsupply. (Photographer: Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Much of New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s success has come from his figuring himself as a man of the people. His sartorial choices — affordable Suitsupply tailoring, a Millennial affinity for rings and championing of Astoria’s Steinway Thrift Shop — have helped reflect this everyman ethos.

Prada Spring/Summer 2026

Prada’s Spring/Summer 2026 included one of the standout apparel items of 2025. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP) (Photo by PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP via Getty Images)
AFP via Getty Images

It takes a very memorable (and very conic) hat to draw attention as the standout piece from Prada’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

Bad Bunny for Calvin Klein

Bad Bunny for Calvin Klein
Bad Bunny bares it all for Calvin Klein. (Credit: Calvin Klein)
Calvin Klein

It was only a matter of time before Bad Bunny was tapped for a thirsty Calvin Klein campaign — he is, after all, the world’s biggest music star.

Pedro Pascal

A very deep tank-top look from actor Pedro Pascal. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Anadolu via Getty Images

To quote InsideHook editor Logan Mahan, Pedro Pascal’s Cannes cutoff tee “set the vibe for the summer: arms.”

Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV, father to many and fan of one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)
AFP via Getty Images

While ornate, papal vestments haven’t translated to a massive sartorial moment since the Papa Puffer incident, a certain logo-embroidered baseball cap on the newly elected, first American Pope, however, is a different story…

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

Pop star Taylor Swift and football player Travis Kelce announced their engagement. (Credit: Instagram via @Killtrav)
Instagram

Not pictured: Travis Kelce’s bare thighs. In what was surely one of the seminal cultural touchpoints of 2025, the star Chiefs tight-end and pop sensation Taylor Swift announced their engagement on social media, which happened to inadvertently reveal that Kelce had popped the question in what appeared to be a pair of seven-inch inseam chino shorts.

Lorenzo Musetti

Lorenzo Musetti
Italian tennis player Lorenzo Musetti during Wimbledon 2025. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Sports is more enmeshed with fashion than ever before, a fact perhaps most stylishly portrayed by Italian tennis player Lorenzo Musetti’s $12,000, woven leather warm-up jacket from Bottega.

Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg’s new look, debuted on “The Joe Rogan Experience”. (Credit: Youtube via The Joe Rogan Experience)
Youtube

A mirror to the marco-transformations of Silicon Valley, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s evolution from a clean-cut, timid tech exec to an MMA-loving, super speedy, boxy-shirt-wearing disciple of the bro chain was fully realized earlier this year when he appeared on the The Joe Rogan Experience.

“Protect The Dolls” T-Shirt

Connor Ives
Connor Ives’ viral “Protect The Dolls” t-shirt. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Trends have been notably transient this year, but one concrete example popped up in the “Protect the Dolls” graphic tee, designed by New York fashion designer Conner Ives in support of transgender women and spotted on stars like Pedro Pascal and Addison Rae.

The Louvre Detective

Louvre Detective
The “Louvre Detective” isn’t actually a detective at all, just a French teen who likes to dress up. (Credit: The Associated Press)
AP

Pedro Elias Garzon Delvaux is not actually connected to October’s high-profile French museum heist; this did nothing to stop the internet from labeling the dappered, fedora-wearing teen as the “Louvre Detective.”

A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky
Few stars have had a bigger sartorial year than A$AP Rocky. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
GC Images

Rapper, actor, Ray-Ban Creative Director — A$AP Rocky’s multi-hyphenate claim continues to grow. His canon of top-tier menswear looks from brands like Chanel and Celine has expanded this year as well.

André 3000

Andre 3000 was keyed into the Metropolitan Museum of Art Gala. Picture date: Monday May 5, 2025. (Photo by Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images)
PA Images via Getty Images

Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” the Met Gala included a host of memorable looks, but none were larger (or seemingly heavier) than creative force Andre 3000’s Daniel Lee-designed outfit.

Volodymyr Zelensky

A now infamous Oval Office meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and The United States of America. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
AFP via Getty Images

The ill-fated Oval Office meeting between Donald Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky may seem like a lifetime ago, but the encounter took place just a few months ago, in February, just long enough to forget that the dust-up included a jab at Zelensky’s signature military garb.

Jeremy Strong

No one is dressing like Jeremy Strong. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Jeremy Strong, most famous for his eldest boy role on HBO’s Succession, is notorious for his out-of-the-box take on monochromatic style, but no one could have anticiapted his velvety pink ensemble during this year’s Cannes International Film Festival.

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” leads the Oscar race. (Credit: Warner Bros. Media)
Warner Bros. Media

Portraying clueless anarchist-cum-family man Bob Ferguson in Paul Thomas Anderson’s electric, Oscar-baity drama One Battle After Another, Leonardo DiCaprio donned perhaps the most memorable costume from film and television this year. (The proof is in the staggering amount of robe-sunglasses combos we saw during October’s Halloween festivities.)

Alexander Skarsgård

Alexander Skarsgård’s “Pillion” press tour has been one of extremes. (Photo by Dave Benett/WireImage)
Dave Benett/WireImage

Fortune may favor the bold, but Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgård has mostly favored leather for his NSFW wardrobe while on a press tour for the forthcoming dom-com Pillion.

Jane Birkin’s Original Hermès Bag

Jane Birkin's original Hermés bag
Jane Birkin’s original Hermés bag fetched well over $10M at auction. (Credit: Sotheby’s)
Sotheby’s

While this seemingly nondescript leather bag is perfectly stylish in its own right, its impact lies in its lineage as Jane Birkin’s original Hermés bag, and in the whopping $10.1 million dollars it fetched at a Sotheby’s auction in July.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles
Harry Styles tried (and failed) to run the Berlin Marathon incognito. (Credit: Berlin Marathon)
Berlin Marathon

Harry Styles attempting to run the Berlin Marathon anonymously and instead creating one of the most sporty-chic looks of the year — not to mention knocking out a very respectable time — just goes to show that you really can’t hide charisma.

Sydney Sweeney for American Eagle

Sydney Sweeney
The most controversial ad campaign in recent memory, featuring one of the most sought-after — and most divisive — actresses of her generation. (Credit: American Eagle)
American Eagle

The newest culture war topic? Jeans. Rarely has an article of clothing caused as much hot-blooded debate as American Eagle’s Sydney Sweeney-lead denim campaign, which featured language that’s been labeled as both a playful denim tag line and a thinly veiled appeal to eugenics supporters.

Labubus

Pop Mart’s cutesie, wearable characters have become one of the viral trends of the year. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Getty Images

From Naomi Osaka to Marc Jacobs, the fervent obsession around Pop Mart’s viral collectable toy attaché, and the unavoidable collision between Labubu and fashion retailers, has been a story to watch (with abject horror, for the less-than-amused).

Dior Spring/Summer 2026

Dior Homme’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, a debut for notable designer Jonathan Anderson. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)
AFP via Getty Images

Inevitably, the recent and much-covered game of designer musical chairs that played out over the past year lead to sky-high expectations for this year’s crop of runway shows, most of all from Dior, now helmed by prolific designer Jonathan Anderson. Perhaps unexpectedly, the consensus around the dreamy, prep-inspired Spring/Summer 2026 collection was predominantly one of achievement.

Timothée Chalamet

Chalamet attends the “A Complete Unknown” premiere. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Corbis via Getty Images
Chalamet at a screening of A24’s “Marty Supreme”. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/A24 via Getty Images)
A24 via Getty Images


Style is measured in moments — for actor Timothée Chalamet, there have simply been too many to count this year. From a wacko, cosplay-forward press tour for the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown to a stint as the New York Knicks’ biggest fanatic to a buzzed, bust-down Chrome Hearts caricature of himself for the forthcoming Safdie-directed ping pong epic Marty Supreme, Chalamet has perpetually dominated the fashion news cycle with stunner after stunner, and stands out as the clear pinnacle of style in 2025. 

