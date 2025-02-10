Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Style

The Real Super Bowl Winner? Kendrick Lamar’s Flared Jeans.

Spoiler alert: they're Celine. And $1,300.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
February 10, 2025 4:38 pm EST
Kendrick Lamar performing in bootcut jeans during the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
Super Bowl LIX was mostly about Kendrick Lamar's jeans.
Getty Images

It feels significant that on a night when the betting odds favored rapper Kendrick Lamar declaring Aubrey Graham a pedophile to a live viewing audience of 120 million (he did not, although he might as well have), the subsequent talk of the town would be about pants. And yet, despite a blockbuster Super Bowl halftime show that included nearly a dozen of the Grammy and Pulitzer-winning artist’s certified bangers and Serena Williams appearing to C-Walk, the collective interest, from The Cut to The Guardian, seems fixated on a single aspect: K. Dot’s bootcut jeans.

The jeans, which the rapper paired with a custom leather varsity-style jacket from Jamaican-British designer Martine Rose, a black fitted baseball cap and a massive lowercase “a” chain with thinly veiled implications, seem to be such a hit partly due to the fact that they are a curiosity for a denim market currently dominated by a straighter, baggier fit.

Kendrick Lamar Jeans
Kendrick Lamar’s very big, very good jeans.
Getty Images

In stark contrast to the mainstream, Kendrick’s show-stopping flares, designed by Celine and priced at $1,300, are a true slim bootcut, tapered to the knee and cut long through the leg for a fitted look that pools wide at the shoe. (In this case, a pair of Deion Sanders’s Nike Air DT Max.) It’s a style reminiscent of the True Religion jeans that defined the early 2000s, an era that’s been decidedly (and perhaps unfairly) maligned in recent decades as unflattering, if not properly goofy. Yet the public is fairly unified in agreement: Lamar’s bell-bottoms look particularly good.

For those unsure if Lamar’s already famous flares are a bellbottomwether of a new jean age or yet another instance of celebrities truly being not like us, I’ll kindly point you towards runway-to-market designs and a particularly “quirked-up” Timothée Chalamet as indications that the style is fully back. For those who are looking to bet big on the bootcut, but perhaps lacking the rap capital that Mr. Lamar’s designer joints require, know that there are a ton of flared styles available to you.

Shop Bootcut Jeans

Levi’s 517 Bootcut Jeans
Levi’s 517 Bootcut Jeans
Buy Here : $70

Levi’s 517 has been the go-to bootcut style for decades now. I don’t see that changing anytime soon.

BDG Slim Fit Flared Jean
BDG Slim Fit Flared Jean
Buy Here : $59

Just like Kendrick’s except $1,241 less expensive.

Tonywack Flared-Leg Reconstructed Jeans
Tonywack Flared-Leg Reconstructed Jeans
Buy Here : $200

For a wider, more relaxed option, Tonywack’s reconstructed flares are a modern interpretation of a very 2000s style.

Diesel Bootcut Jeans 1998 D-Buck 09k34
Diesel Bootcut Jeans 1998 D-Buck 09k34
Buy Here : $375 $225

Flared jeans that you can rave in? Diesel is onto something here.

Culture > Music
Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

Left: Billy Crystal in his iconic sweater in "When Harry Met Sally" from 1989. Right: Crystal in a 2025 Super Bowl ad for Hellmann's called "When Sally Met Hellmann's"
Billy Crystal Couldn’t Even Get a Good Sweater for His Super Bowl Ad
Levi's Blue Tab
Levi’s Blue Tab Is Introducing a Whole New Line of Japanese-Made Denim
A futuristic city superimposed over Greenland
A Startup Linked to Peter Thiel Wants to Build the “Next Great City” in Greenland
From Nike to KitchenAid this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Birkenstocks, Le Labo Scents and Stand Mixers
A man delivering roses
Why You Should Send Men Flowers
Rockwell Shah and N.B. Patil of Ozlo, the tech company behind Ozlo Sleepbuds
Can a Pair of Earbuds Fix America’s Sleep Problems?
