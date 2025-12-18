Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

A Comprehensive Guide to Your Favorite Retailers’ Holiday Shipping Deadlines

There's still time to gift...barely

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
December 18, 2025 12:49 pm EST
Holiday shipping deadlines
When is the last day to order holiday gifts? We've got a guide for that.
InsideHook/Getty Images

The holidays really snuck up there, didn’t they? There were weeks and weeks until the holiday season, until there wasn’t, and now you’ve got T-minus seven days to secure presents, nail down gifts and generally shop until you drop, or, much more likely, until they’ll no longer ship in time. Which, if you weren’t paying attention, is, like, tomorrow.

THE INSIDEHOOK 2025 GIFT GUIDE

All the best gifts, all in one place

We’re being slightly hyperbolic — you deserve to be shamed for waiting this long — but we’re also understanding, considerate folks who want you to nail the holidays, so we’ve worked hard to round up all the need-to-know shipping dates and deadlines for all the best retailers (many of whom can be found throughout our comprehensive suite of gift guides, if you also need help with ideas) around, to assist anyone who’s currently wondering exactly what the last possible day to ship their gifts is. From Amazon to Therabody, find the definitive guide to holiday shipping deadlines below.

Amazon


Any true procrastinator knows that Amazon is the undisputed king of last-minute gifts; with two-day (nowadays, frequently less) shipping via Prime, a host of gifts can be ordered as late as Dec. 22 and still arrive in time to say the day. When in doubt, check the product page; there will always be details on arrival dates.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (New Model, 16GB)
Buy Here : $160 $135
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle
Buy Here : $499
Need to Order Last-Minute Gifts? Amazon’s Got You.
 The king of instant shipping comes in clutch for last-minute gifts

Billy Reid

Southern menswear retailer Billy Reid’s guaranteed ship day was technically Dec. 11, but the brand is currently offering free, expedited shipping on select items, meaning you have until Dec. 19 to get those proper gent orders in.

Billy Reid Wool Plaited Texture Crew
Buy Here : $328
Billy Reid Recycled Wool Jordan Coat
Buy Here : $998
Billy Reid’s Latest Sale Is Insanely Giftable
 Save 30% off some excellent, holiday-ready menswear

Huckberry

Huckberry isn’t just one of our favorite places to shop for unique gifts — they’re a holiday lifeline. The outdoor-leaning retailer is promises that all orders placed by Dec. 23 will arrive in time; if they don’t, they’ll reimburse you with a $50 credit. Order by Dec. 18 and they’ll throw in free shipping with orders over $198+. Score!

Camp Snap CS-8 Digital Video Camera
Buy Here : $199
Huckberry x Timex IRONMAN Flix 100 Lap
Buy Here : $129 $90
Huckberry Is the Ultimate Holiday Gift Destination
 Our favorite retailer guarantees holiday shipping…if you order in the next five days

J.Crew

It’s time to put the Crew back in Christmas. Standard shipping orders placed before 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 19, or overnight shipping orders placed before 12 p.m. on Dec. 22 (both EST) will both arrive pre-holiday, meaning you’ve got a day or so to decide which rollneck color you’re going to get them.

J.Crew 1989 Indigo-Dyed Canvas Barn Jacket
Buy Here : $228
J.Crew Cashmere-Lined Leather Gloves
Buy Here : $148 $104

Lululemon


Lululemon’s athleticwear doesn’t just look fast — it ships fast, too. Gifters have under Dec. 22 at 12 p.m. PST to make their sporty selections, which range from must-have accessories and bags to serious workout and athleisure apparel.

Lululemon On My Level Puffy Tote Bag 3L
Buy Here : $98
Lululemon Big Cozy Full-Zip Hoodie
Buy Here : $168
The 100+ Best Gifts for Her in 2025
 Wife, mom, daughter, girlfriend…we’ve got you covered

The New York Times Store

The made-to-order New York Times Birthday Book has long been one of our top gifts to bestow upon loved ones, especially family; expedited shipping orders placed before Dec. 19 will arrive in time to win the “best gift” award. (Pro tip: they’ve got an entire range of customizable books, puzzles and frames, if that’s more their speed.)

The New York Times The Premium Birthday Edition
Buy Here : $110

Nike

Just do it. As in, just get those Nike gifts (for both him and her) ordered ASAP. The Swoosh’s standard shipping deadline has already passed, but Nike is promising pre-Christmas delivery for expedited shipping orders placed before 8 a.m. PST on Dec. 20 and express shipping orders placed before 7:30 a.m. PST on Dec. 22.

Nike Club Winterized Half-Zip
Buy Here : $115 $86
Nike Astrograbber Shoe
Buy Here : $135
11 Swoosh-tastic Nike Gifts (Mostly Under $100) to Give This Holiday Season
 From stocking stuffers to sneaker heat, Nike’s got the goods

Outerknown

Believe us when we say that no guy would be angry at one of Outerknown’s best-selling Blanket Shirts under the tree. It’s a surefire hit, and a surefire gift to arrive before the holidays, granted you order by 11 a.m. EST on Dec. 22.

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Buy Here : $168
Vaer x Outerknown D4 USA Solar Diver
Buy Here : $549

Therabody

Therabody won’t just save their aching muscles — with last-minute, two-day delivery on most all of the wellness brand’s therapeutic devices, it’ll save the holiday days too. Order by Dec. 21 and receive free (!) expedited shipping on the brand’s best-selling recovery tools.

Theragun Mini (3rd Generation)
Buy Here : $220 $160
Therabody TheraFace Glo LED Mask
Buy Here : $380 $330

More Deals You'll Love

