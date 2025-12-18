A Comprehensive Guide to Your Favorite Retailers’ Holiday Shipping Deadlines

The holidays really snuck up there, didn’t they? There were weeks and weeks until the holiday season, until there wasn’t, and now you’ve got T-minus seven days to secure presents, nail down gifts and generally shop until you drop, or, much more likely, until they’ll no longer ship in time. Which, if you weren’t paying attention, is, like, tomorrow.

We’re being slightly hyperbolic — you deserve to be shamed for waiting this long — but we’re also understanding, considerate folks who want you to nail the holidays, so we’ve worked hard to round up all the need-to-know shipping dates and deadlines for all the best retailers (many of whom can be found throughout our comprehensive suite of gift guides, if you also need help with ideas) around, to assist anyone who’s currently wondering exactly what the last possible day to ship their gifts is. From Amazon to Therabody, find the definitive guide to holiday shipping deadlines below.



Any true procrastinator knows that Amazon is the undisputed king of last-minute gifts; with two-day (nowadays, frequently less) shipping via Prime, a host of gifts can be ordered as late as Dec. 22 and still arrive in time to say the day. When in doubt, check the product page; there will always be details on arrival dates.

Southern menswear retailer Billy Reid’s guaranteed ship day was technically Dec. 11, but the brand is currently offering free, expedited shipping on select items, meaning you have until Dec. 19 to get those proper gent orders in.

Huckberry isn’t just one of our favorite places to shop for unique gifts — they’re a holiday lifeline. The outdoor-leaning retailer is promises that all orders placed by Dec. 23 will arrive in time; if they don’t, they’ll reimburse you with a $50 credit. Order by Dec. 18 and they’ll throw in free shipping with orders over $198+. Score!

It’s time to put the Crew back in Christmas. Standard shipping orders placed before 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 19, or overnight shipping orders placed before 12 p.m. on Dec. 22 (both EST) will both arrive pre-holiday, meaning you’ve got a day or so to decide which rollneck color you’re going to get them.



Lululemon’s athleticwear doesn’t just look fast — it ships fast, too. Gifters have under Dec. 22 at 12 p.m. PST to make their sporty selections, which range from must-have accessories and bags to serious workout and athleisure apparel.

The made-to-order New York Times Birthday Book has long been one of our top gifts to bestow upon loved ones, especially family; expedited shipping orders placed before Dec. 19 will arrive in time to win the “best gift” award. (Pro tip: they’ve got an entire range of customizable books, puzzles and frames, if that’s more their speed.)

Just do it. As in, just get those Nike gifts (for both him and her) ordered ASAP. The Swoosh’s standard shipping deadline has already passed, but Nike is promising pre-Christmas delivery for expedited shipping orders placed before 8 a.m. PST on Dec. 20 and express shipping orders placed before 7:30 a.m. PST on Dec. 22.

Believe us when we say that no guy would be angry at one of Outerknown’s best-selling Blanket Shirts under the tree. It’s a surefire hit, and a surefire gift to arrive before the holidays, granted you order by 11 a.m. EST on Dec. 22.

Therabody won’t just save their aching muscles — with last-minute, two-day delivery on most all of the wellness brand’s therapeutic devices, it’ll save the holiday days too. Order by Dec. 21 and receive free (!) expedited shipping on the brand’s best-selling recovery tools.

