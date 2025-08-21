Leisure > Style

It’s Doesn’t Get Better Than Billy Reid’s Summer Sale

Save an extra 25% off elevated menswear staples

By Paolo Sandoval
August 21, 2025
Billy Reid Summer Sale
The Billy Reid Summer Sale includes deep discounts on fan favorites.
Billy Reid

Don’t get it twisted: the end of summer is still weeks away. However, this has not deterred Billy Reid — menswear king of the south and maker of our EIC’s favorite shirt, offering elevated staples designed south of the Mason-Dixon — from kicking off their annual Summer Sale. With hundreds of versatile styles, ranging from polos to waxed chore coats to suit separates, seriously discounted, its not to be missed…and that was before the brand announced and extra 25% off stock with code EXTRA25.

We’ve rounded up ten killer Billy Reid sale selects that will help you fully realize your southern gent potential (or just dress a bit better) without blowing your wallet clean open. Find them below, or shop the entirely of the sale here.

Shop the Billy Reid Sale

Billy Reid Short Sleeve Brick Patchwork Tuscumbia Shirt Button Down
Billy Reid Short Sleeve Brick Patchwork Tuscumbia Shirt Button Down
Buy Here : $198 $59
Billy Reid Waxed Chore Jacket
Billy Reid Waxed Chore Jacket
Buy Here : $498 $187
Billy Reid Short Sleeve Rib Crew
Billy Reid Short Sleeve Rib Crew
Buy Here : $118 $44
Billy Reid Crosshatch Flat Front Trouser
Billy Reid Crosshatch Flat Front Trouser
Buy Here : $398 $134
Billy Reid Basket Weave Archie Jacket
Billy Reid Basket Weave Archie Jacket
Buy Here : $698 $209
Billy Reid Chambray Popover Shirt
Billy Reid Chambray Popover Shirt
Buy Here : $198 $104
Billy Reid Pelican Swarm Wilson Shirt
Billy Reid Pelican Swarm Wilson Shirt
Buy Here : $248 $130
Billy Reid Stripe Pensacola Polo
Billy Reid Stripe Pensacola Polo
Buy Here : $128 $48
Billy Reid Herringbone Flat Front Trouser
Billy Reid Herringbone Flat Front Trouser
Buy Here : $348 $117
Billy Reid Long Sleeve Geo Float Jacquard Polo
Billy Reid Long Sleeve Geo Float Jacquard Polo
Buy Here : $278 $146

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

