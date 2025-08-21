It’s Doesn’t Get Better Than Billy Reid’s Summer Sale

Don’t get it twisted: the end of summer is still weeks away. However, this has not deterred Billy Reid — menswear king of the south and maker of our EIC’s favorite shirt, offering elevated staples designed south of the Mason-Dixon — from kicking off their annual Summer Sale. With hundreds of versatile styles, ranging from polos to waxed chore coats to suit separates, seriously discounted, its not to be missed…and that was before the brand announced and extra 25% off stock with code EXTRA25.

We’ve rounded up ten killer Billy Reid sale selects that will help you fully realize your southern gent potential (or just dress a bit better) without blowing your wallet clean open. Find them below, or shop the entirely of the sale here.

Shop the Billy Reid Sale